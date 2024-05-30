Jalapenos Mexican Grill - Auburn 640 N Grandstaff Drive
Featured Items
- Arroz Con Pollo*
Grilled seasoned chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers or jalapeños. Served on a bed of Spanish rice covered with queso dip and your choice of flour or corn tortillas$13.99
- Fajita Rice Bowl*
Fajita chicken or steak with grilled green peppers, onions, corn, tomatoes, and black beans. Topped with queso dip and pico de gallo. Severed in a bowl over Spanish rice$15.49
- Regular Queso Dip$6.85
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings
Ten chicken wings deep-fried tossed in buffalo or barbeque sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery$13.99
- Queso Fundido
Our famous recipe of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp cooked with chorizo, onion, pepper and tomato. Served on a hot skillet with melted mozzarella cheese, and corn or flour tortillas$12.99
- Taquitos Dorados Dinner
Four corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes then deep fried and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream$11.99
- Regular Queso Dip$6.85
- Double Queso Dip$11.99
- Guacamole Dip$6.95
- Bean Dip$7.99
- Choriqueso Dip$8.49
- Table Side Guacamole$8.49
- INDU SAUTE$9.99
- QUESO WITH GROUND BEEF$8.99
- CHIPS AND SALSA REFILL$2.65
- Side of Queso Dip$4.25
- One Gallon Of Salsa$35.00
- Half Galon Of Salsa$14.99
- Regular Chips and Salsa$3.65
- Queso Fundido 3 Meat$19.49
- Doble Choriqueso$14.99
Veggie Combos
- Veggie Combos A
Two bean burritos topped with queso dip and red sauce$11.99
- Veggie Combos B
One bean burrito, cheese enchilada and bean, tostada$11.75
- Veggie Combos C
A big quesadilla filled with onions, peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, squash, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms and shredded cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream and sliced tomato$12.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes then topped with green sauce and queso fresco. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream and avocado$11.99
- Enchiladas Mexicanas
Four corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken or steak covered with queso dip, green sauce and sour cream$12.99
- Enchiladas Poblanas
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken topped with shredded cheese, diced onions and mole sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sliced tomato and sour cream$12.95
- Enchiladas Super Rancheras
Five corn tortillas, one of each: ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, refried beans, and cheese then topped with shredded cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream and sliced tomato$12.99
- Lalo's Enchiladas
Two enchiladas with flour tortillas with your choice of ground beef or chicken, topped with shredded cheese, ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, avocado and sour cream$11.89
- Chipotle Enchiladas
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, roasted corn, poblano peppers and onions then covered with chipotle sauce and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice$12.99
- LALOS ENCHILADAS STEAK$13.99
Chimichangas
- Regular Chimi
Flour tortilla filled with chunks of beef or shredded chicken cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes then deep-fried and covered with queso dip. Served with Spanish rice, refried bean, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole$11.99
- Chimi Fajita
The taste of a fajita in a flour tortilla deep-fried and covered with our famous queso dip. Chicken or steak grilled with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and charro beans$13.90
- Chimi Ranchera
Flour tortilla stuffed with our delicious shredded beef, cooked with our ranchera sauce, onions, peppers and tomatoes, deep-fried then topped with queso dip. Served with Spanish rice. Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and charro beans$12.90
- Chimi Mexicana
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes deep-fried then topped with queso dip. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and charro beans$18.49
- Chimi Jalapeños
Flour tortilla filled with chicken or steak grilled with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and a hint of chorizo, deep-fried and topped with queso dip. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole$14.99
- Shrimp Chimi
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, onions, green peppers and tomatoes, deep-fried till golden brown and topped with queso dip. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole$13.99
- CHIMI FAJITA ALA CARTE$9.99
- Chimi Mexicana a la Carte$13.99
- Chimi Jalapeno a la Carte$10.99
- Chimi Ranchera a la Carte$9.99
- Regular Chimi a la Carte$6.99
Nachos
- Nachos Supremos
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese. Refried beans, ground beef or shredded chicken cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes and queso dip. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole$12.99
- Nachos Jalapeños
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, queso dip, grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes and green peppers then garnished with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream$13.99
- Nachos Del Mar
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, queso dip, grilled shrimp and crab meat, cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes, then garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole$13.99
- Chicken Nachos$9.99
- Cheese Nachos$8.99
- Nachos Bean and Cheese$10.99
- Nachos De Chorizo$10.99
- Nachos Ground Beef$9.99
- Nachos Beans and Beef$10.99
Sopas/Soups
- Poblano Soup
The famous creamy poblano style soup cooked with roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions and shredded chicken$5.99
- Fideo Soup
Fideo noodles fried and boiled in tomato-based chicken broth$4.99
- Menudo
Traditional Mexican soup made with beef stomach boiled in red chili pepper-based broth. Served with diced onions and limes, oregano and corn tortillas$12.99
- Caldo De Res
Mexican style soup made with beef chunks, potatoes, corn, cabbage, and squash. Served with dice-onion, lime wedges, and corn tortillas$12.99
- Pozole
A rich, brothy soup made with pork, hominy and red chiles. Served with lettuce, radishes, limes and two tostadas$13.99
- Quesabirria Soup$2.99
Especialidades De La Casa /House Specialties
- Alambre
Chicken or steak grilled with bacon, onions, and mushrooms, covered with melted shredded cheese. Served with Spanish rice, charro beans, and corn or flour tortillas$14.99
- Arroz Con Pollo*
Grilled seasoned chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers or jalapeños. Served on a bed of Spanish rice covered with queso dip and your choice of flour or corn tortillas$13.99
- Arroz Con Tres Carnes
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served on a bed of rice, covered with queso dip and flour or corn tortillas$18.99
- Arroz Mexicano*
Grilled seasoned chicken or steak with onions, tomatoes, peppers or jalapeños. Served over. Spanish rice and covered with queso dip, corn or flour tortillas$14.99
- Asado
Marinated pork cooked with our special recipe. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and corn or flour tortillas$12.99
- Carne Asada Dinner
Grilled arrachera style meat served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes, grilled onions, and jalapeños. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$14.95
- Carnitas Dinner
Pork slowly cooked to perfection served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes, grilled onions, and jalapeños. Your choice of corn or flour tortillas$13.99
- Chiles Poblanos Dinner
Two poblano peppers stuffed with Oaxaca cheese then deep-fried and covered with supreme sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, avocado, and slice of tomato$13.65
- Fajita Rice Bowl*
Fajita chicken or steak with grilled green peppers, onions, corn, tomatoes, and black beans. Topped with queso dip and pico de gallo. Severed in a bowl over Spanish rice$15.49
- Grilled Chicken and Shrimp
Seasoned grilled chicken and jumbo shrimp covered with melted shredded cheese, served with Spanish rice, lettuce, avocado slices, pico de gallo, and charro beans$17.45
- Guisado De Puerco
Pork chunks cooked with nopales (cactus) in our special sauce, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and corn or flour tortillas$12.99
- Huarache
Popular Mexican dish made with masa (corn dough) deep-fried then topped with refried beans, grilled chicken or steak, chorizo, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slices, and queso fresco$12.99
- Nopales and Carne Asada
Cactus pads and carne asada grilled with onions and jalapeños, topped with queso fresco, avocado slices, and a hint of oregano$19.49
- One Gorditas De Chicharron
Deep-fried corn patty dough filled with pork cooked in our special red sauce then topped with lettuce, queso fresco, and spicy salsa$5.99
- Pollo Poblano
Grilled chicken cooked with onion and poblano peppers then topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole$13.75
- Quesabirrias Dinner
Quesabirria tacos made with corn tortillas, tender birria meat, and melty cheese, onion, and cilantro. Served with stew broth for an easy dipping sauce$12.99
- Sopes Jalapeños*
Three deep-fried corn masa patties, hand-made and topped with your choice of grilled steak or chicken with refried beans, chorizo, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and spicy salsa$13.49
- Tostadas De Tinga 2
Two tostadas topped with refried beans, chicken cooked with onions and chipotle sauce, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco$10.99
- Two Gorditas De Chicharron
Deep-fried corn patty dough filled with pork cooked in our special red sauce then topped with lettuce, queso fresco, and spicy salsa$10.49
- Arroz Con Shrimp$14.99
- Fajita rice bowl shrimp$16.99
- ARROZ 3 CARNES$18.99
- RICE BOWL 3 CARNES$19.99
- ARROZ MEX 3 CARNES$19.99
- Alambre 3 carnes$22.99
- Fajita Rice Bowl Vegetarian$13.99
From the Grill
- Jalapeños Steak
12 oz. t-bone steak with five large shrimp grilled and seasoned. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado$23.99
- Jalapeños Hamburger
Grilled beef patty cooked with seasoned onions, mushrooms, and jalapeños then topped with cheese. Served with French fries and garnished with lettuce and tomato$12.99
- Chuletas Ahumadas & Chorizo
Two smoked pork chops grilled with chorizo, onions, red, yellow and green peppers. Served with Spanish rice, avocado, and corn tortillas$13.99
Burritos
- Jalapeños Burrito
Stuffed flour tortilla with grilled chicken or steak, chorizo, Spanish rice, and refried beans then topped with queso dip and pico de gallo$13.99
- California Burrito
Stuffed flour tortilla with grilled chicken or steak, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with French fries$13.49
- Burrito Al Pastor
Stuffed flour tortilla with marinated pork cooked with onions and pineapple then covered with queso, dip. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream$13.49
- Burrito Mexicano
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak or chicken, onions, jalapeño peppers, and refried beans then topped with shredded cheese and green sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo$13.49
- Burrito Del Pueblo
Stuffed flour tortilla with grilled chicken or steak and refried beans then topped with melted shredded cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo$13.49
- Chipotle Burrito$13.99
- Burrito Ranchero$12.49
- Burrito Gigante$12.49
- Lalos burrito beef$11.99
- Lalos burrito chicken$11.99
- Jalapeno Burrito 3 Meat$21.99
- Cali Burrito Shrimp$16.99
Seafood/ Comida Del Mar
- 2 Ceviche Shrimp Tostadas
Two fried corn tortillas piled with finely diced shrimp cooked with lime juice, topped with tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, and sliced avocado$12.99
- Burrito Del Mar
Flour tortilla filled with grilled crab meat and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and celery then topped with shredded cheese and sour cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole$14.99
- Camarones Asados
Twelve large grilled and seasoned shrimp. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, diced onions, avocado, and sliced tomato$16.80
- Camarones Enchilados
Twelve large shrimp grilled and seasoned, cooked with our special spicy sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo$16.80
- Enchiladas Del Mar
Two flour tortillas filled with crab meat and shrimp cooked with onions and celery then topped with shredded cheese and sour cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo$13.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
Cooked shrimp mixed with succulent Mexican tomato-based sauce, cilantro, jalapeños, and avocado$18.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp and shredded cheese cooked with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and tomato,$12.99
- Tacos De Camaron Dinner
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled seasoned shrimp. Served with Spanish rice, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, and orange slice. Tartar sauce on the side$14.25
- Tacos De Pescado Dinner
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled seasoned tilapia. Served with Spanish rice, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, and orange slice. Tartar sauce on the side$14.25
- Tilapia Veracruzana
Grilled seasoned tilapia fillet and vegetables. Served with Spanish rice, cabbage, avocado, cucumber, and orange slice. Tartar sauce on the side$15.99
Tacos
- Taco Asada$3.59
- Taco Chitterlings Tripas$3.59
- Taco Carnitas*$3.59
- Taco Marinated Pork Al Pastor$3.59
- Taco Cow Tongue Lengua$3.59
- Taco Camaron
Served with cabbage and pico de gallo$3.65
- Taco Pescado
Served with cabbage and pico de gallo$3.65
- Taco Gringa
Flour tortillas filled with our special marinated pork (al pastor), cheese, onion, and cilantro$5.65
- Taco Grilled Chicken$3.59
- Emilio's Taco$3.99
- Taco Campechano$3.99
- Taco De Chorizo$3.59
- Taco Asada Supremo$4.25
Fajitas
- Regular Chicken Fajitas
Chicken grilled with onions and red, yellow, and green peppers. Served on a hot skillet and plate salad with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas$14.99
- Double Chicken Fajitas
Chicken grilled with onions and red, yellow, and green peppers. Served on a hot skillet and plate salad with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas$26.99
- Regular Steak Fajitas
Steak grilled with onions and red, yellow, and green peppers. Served on a hot skillet and plate salad with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas$14.99
- Double Steak Fajitas
Steak grilled with onions and red, yellow, and green peppers. Served on a hot skillet and plate salad with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas$26.99
- Regular Shrimp Fajitas
Chicken, steak or shrimp grilled with onions and red, yellow, and green peppers. Served on a hot skillet and plate salad with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas$15.99
- Double Shrimp Fajitas
Chicken, steak or shrimp grilled with onions and red, yellow, and green peppers. Served on a hot skillet and plate salad with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas$28.99
- Fajitas De La Casa
Seasoned grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with onions and red, yellow, and green peppers. Served on a hot skillet and a salad plate with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and corn or flour tortillas$18.99
- Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled onion, yellow, red, and green peppers, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, and squash. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and flour or corn tortillas$12.35
- Fajita Jalapeños
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and flour or corn tortillas$19.99
- Nopales Fajitas
Cactus pads cooked with onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, and red, yellow, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas$14.35
- Fajita De la casa Doble$34.99
- Fajita Veg Steak$15.99
- Fajita Veg Chicken$15.99
- Fajita Jalapenos Doble$37.99
- Fajita Salad$6.99
- FAJITA COMBO FOR TWO$27.99
- Fajita Veg Shrimp$17.99
Quesadillas
- Mushroom Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms, onion, and cheese. Served with lettuce, sliced tomato, and sour cream on the side$10.49
- Jalapeños Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken cooked with onions, jalapeños or green peppers, served with lettuce, sour cream, and sliced tomato$12.99
- House Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and sliced tomato$12.99
- Quesadilla Al Pastor
Flour tortilla stuffed with our homemade style marinated pork and shredded cheese, cooked with onions, and pineapple. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole$12.99
- Quesadilla Ranchera
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef and shredded cheese cooked with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole$12.49
- Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese then garnished with lettuce, sour cream, and sliced tomato$8.25
- Jalapenos Quesadilla Mix$14.99
Ensaladas / Salads
- Ensalada Mexicana
A delicious salad made with romaine lettuce, corn, red pepper, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, black beans, avocado slices, and mixed with our homemade yogurt dressing$13.99
- Ensalada Tropical
Grilled salmon over romaine lettuce with red onions, cherry tomatoes, grilled pineapple, cucumbers, avocado slices, cilantro, and topped with our delicious homemade chipotle dressing$16.99
- Jalapeños Taco Salad*
Deep-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak grilled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes then topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole$12.99
- Taco Salad - Chicken
Deep-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with shredded chicken cooked with onions, peppers, and tomatoes then topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced tomato, and guacamole$11.99
- Taco Salad - Ground Beef
Deep-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes then topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced tomato and guacamole$11.99
- Jalapenos Shrimp Salad$14.99
Postres/Dessert
Side Orders
- SIDE OF RICE$2.85
- SIDE OF BEANS$2.85
- CILANTRO$1.85
- ONION$1.85
- TOMATOES$1.85
- PICKLE JALAPENOS$2.35
- GRILLED JALAPENOS$3.99
- SOUR CREAM$2.45
- LETTUCE$1.99
- AVOCADO$3.25
- FRENCH FRIES$2.85
- APPLE SAUCE$1.99
- CHARRO BEANS$2.85
- PICO DE GALLO$1.99
- HOT SAUCE$3.25
- 8oz of Steak$8.99
- Shredded Cheese$2.45
- Corn Tortillas$1.35
- Flour tortillas$1.35
- Side of Chorizo$3.99
- Side of Grilled Chicken$8.99
- Bag of chips$3.45
- Big Bag of Chips$7.99
- 16oz Salsa$6.99
- 4oz salsa$2.99
- 6oz Chicken$7.99
- 6oz Steak$7.99
- SIDE OF GRILL ONIONS$2.99
- RICE & BEANS$4.25
- 6 SHRIMP$6.45
- SIDE OF PINEAPPLE$2.45
- NOPALES$4.99
- SIDE OF RANCHERA SAUCE$1.99
- Grilled Mushrooms$3.25
- 16oz Hot Sauce$12.99
- Grilled Vege$3.99
- Arroz Con Queso$5.99
- Queso Fresco$2.85
- Chiles Toreados$3.99
- Black Beans$2.85
- Fresas / Strawbery$1.99
- Limones / Limes$2.50
- 16oz Pico De Gallo$9.99
- 8oz Hot Salsa$5.99
- Fresh Jalapenos$2.50
- 16oz Charro Beans$5.50
- Side Pineapple$2.25
- Grilled Peppers$2.99
- Side Of Ground Beef$4.99
- Side Of Shredded Chicken$4.99
- Side OF Shredded Beef$5.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Beef Burrito$6.99
- Kids Chicken Burrito$6.99
- Kids Chicken Fingers$6.99
- Mazzarella cheese sticks$6.99
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
- Kids Cheese Nachos$6.99
- Kids Enchilada$6.99
- Kid Hamburger$6.99
- Kid Cheeseburger$6.99
- Kids Pizza$6.99
- Kids Taco soft$6.99
- Kids Taco Hard$6.99
- Kids Arroz con pollo$7.99
- Kids Steak and Cheese Nachos$7.99
- Kids Chicken and Cheese Nachos$7.99
- Adult Fingers$7.99
- Fingers ala carte$4.45
- Mozzarella sticks ala carte$4.45
ALA CARTE
- 1 QUESABIRRIA$4.29
- BEEF BURRITO$4.99
- 2 BEEF BURRITO$8.99
- BEEF TACO$2.95
- 3 BEEF TACOS$7.99
- TACO SHREDDED CHICKEN$2.95
- 3 CHICKEN SHREDDED TACO$8.65
- BEEF TOSTADA$5.49
- 2 BEEF TOSTADA$9.99
- CHICKEN TOSTADA$5.85
- 2 CHICKEN TOSTADA$9.85
- 1 TAMAL VERDE$3.99
- 1 TAMAL PORK RED$3.99
- 3 TAMALES VERDES$11.99
- 3 TAMALES PORK RED$11.99
- 1 SOPE$3.99
- CHICKEN BURRITO$5.65
- 2 CHICKEN BURRITO$9.99
- BEAN BURRITO$4.99
- 2 BEAN BURRITO$9.99
- 2 HUEVOS ALA CARTE$4.99
- BURRITO SUPREME$8.99
- Cheese enchilada$2.85
- Beef Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Beef Enchiladas$8.99
- Chicken Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Chicken Enchiladas$8.99
- 1 CHILE POBLANO$4.75
- Taco Supreme$3.29
- 3 Taco supreme$8.95
- Chalupa$5.99
- 2 Chalupas$11.49
- Bean Tostada$4.99
MISC
SAUCES
Drinks Menu
Soft Drinks
- Celsius$3.59
- Cherry Coke$3.35
- Coffee$2.99
- Coke$3.35
- Diet Coke$3.35
- Flavored lemonade$3.75
- Hi-C$3.35
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Kids Chocolate milk$1.89
- Kids Drink$1.89
- Kids Milk$1.89
- Lemonade$3.35
- Mello Yellow$3.35
- Milk$2.65
- Pib Xtra$3.35
- Raspberry Tea$3.35
- Red Bull$3.59
- Monster$3.69
- Root Beer$3.35
- Soda water$1.99
- Sprite$3.35
- Cranberry Juice$3.55
- Water/Agua
- Nos$3.59
Mexican Soda
TEQUILA SHOTS
- PATRON$7.45
- DON JULIO$7.45
- HORNITOS$6.99
- 1800$6.99
- CASA AMIGOS BLANCO$6.99
- CASA AMIGOS ANEJO$7.45
- JOSE CUERVO$6.99
- DON JULIO BLANCO$6.99
- TERAMANA REPO$6.99
- CLAZE AZUL$14.99
- AMAN ANEJO$14.99
- CORAMINO$14.99
- DINASTIA REAL$14.99
- Clase Azul Gold$30.00
- 21 SEEDS$6.99
- LA BESTIA TEQUILA$29.99
- MI CAMPO$6.99
- AVION$6.99
- 1800 CRISTALINO$6.99
- CASADORES$6.99
- HOUSE TEQUILA$4.50
- SANTO MEZQUILLA$8.99
- SANTO BLANCO$7.99
- DON JULIO REPOSADO$8.99
- MAESTRO DOBEL$7.99
- HORNITOS BLACK BARREL$7.99
- TRES GENERACIONES$6.99
- CORRALEJO$6.99
- HERRADURA$6.99
MIX DRINKS
Lunch Menu
Lunch
- Fajitas
Steak or chicken grilled with red, yellow, and green peppers and onions. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas$12.49
- Chimichangas
Stuffed flour tortilla with chunks of beef or shredded chicken cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes, then deep-fried and topped with queso dip. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream$10.99
- Lalo's Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef or seasoned shredded chicken cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes then topped with shredded cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and sliced tomato. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans$10.49
- Burrito Del Pueblo
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak and refried beans then, topped with shredded cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce and pico de gallo$11.49
- Burrito Mexicano
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak. Onions, jalapeños or green peppers and refried beans then topped with shredded cheese and green sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce and pico de gallo$11.49
- Pollo Poblano
Grilled chicken cooked with onion and poblano peppers then topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole$11.99
- Jalapeños Burrito
Stuffed flour tortilla with grilled chicken or steak, chorizo, Spanish rice and refried beans then topped with queso dip and pico de gallo$12.49
- Burrito Special
Burrito stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes then topped with shredded cheese and red sauce. Served with rice and refried beans$9.65
- Burrito and Enchilada Special
Bean burrito and cheese enchilada topped with shredded cheese and red sauce. Served with Spanish rice$9.65
- Chile Poblano Special
Poblano pepper stuff with Oaxaca cheese then deep fried and topped with our special sauce. Served with Spanish rice and one taco$10.45
- Taco Salad
Deep-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken cooked with onions, peppers. And tomatoes then topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and sliced tomato$9.99
- Taquitos Dorados
Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken cooked with onions, peppers and Tomatoes then deep fried and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans$10.99
- Jalapeños Taco Salad
Deep-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak grilled with onions, peppers and tomatoes then topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and sour cream$10.99
- Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and flour or corn tortillas$9.99
- Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled seasoned steak or chicken served on a bed of Spanish rice, covered with queso dip and flour or corn tortillas$11.99
- Arroz Mexicano
Grilled seasoned chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes and green peppers or jalapeños. Served on a bed of Spanish rice covered with queso dip and your choice of flour or corn tortillas$12.99
- Fajita Rice Bowl
Fajita chicken or steak with grilled green peppers. Onions, corn, tomatoes and black beans. Topped with queso dip and pico de gallo. Severed in a bowl over Spanish rice$12.99
- Sopes Jalapeños
Three deep-fried corn masa patties, hand-made and topped with your choice of grilled steak or chicken with refried beans, chorizo, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and spicy salsa$12.99