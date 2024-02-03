Online Ordering Coming Soon! In the mean time, feel free to browse our menu! More
Jalea Peruvian Bistro 323 North Main Street
Food
Snacks
Ceviches
Platos Fuertes/Entrees
Drink
Sin Alcohol/Soft Drinks
Cerveza Artesanal/Craft Beer
- Celestial Vapor$7.00
- ESB$7.00
- Hommelbier$7.00
- Petit Déjeuner$7.00
- Saison De Lis$7.00
- Southside Blonde$7.00
- Squeeze Box Wheat Ale - Heavy Riff$7.00
- Tokyo Wit$7.00
- Waska$7.00
- Cyrus by the Bottle$58.00
- Frances by the Bottle$36.00
- N/A (Sin Alcohol) Cerveza Atletica - Light Copper$5.00
- N/A (Sin Alcohol) Hop Sprtiz - KC Bier Co.$5.00
Jalea Peruvian Bistro 323 North Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(314) 303-0144
Closed • Opens Saturday at 12PM