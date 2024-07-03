Jamaican Breeze (W Glebe ) W Glebe Rd, Alexandria, VA 22305
ENTREE
Chicken
- Brown Stew Chicken
Dark meat only. Pan fried first and then stewed in a sweet and savory gravy with carrots and other vegetables. No spice.$15.99
- Curry Chicken
Dark meat only. Cooked with a fragrant blend of spices and a hint of pepper sauce, thus providing a mild flavor. Includes potatoes, carrots, and other vegetables.$15.99
- Jerk Chicken
Our authentic jerk chicken cooked to perfection and topped with our signature homemade Jamaican jerk sauce.$16.99
- Barbeque Jerk Chicken
Our authentic jerk chicken cooked to perfection and topped with our signature homemade barbeque jerk sauce.$16.99
Meats
Seafood
- Ackee and Saltfish
Ackee is the national fruit of Jamaica. Saltfish is also known as codfish or salt cod. Jamaica's national dish. Cooked with sauteed bell peppers and onions.$22.25
- Curry Salmon
Pan fried first, then cooked in our signature sauce with carrots, bell peppers, and onions.$20.25
- Jerk Salmon
Pan fried first, then cooked in our signature sauce with carrots, bell peppers, and onions.$20.25
- Brown Stew Snapper
1-1.25lb Red Snapper. Pan fried first, then cooked in our signature sauce with carrots, bell peppers, and onions.$26.00
- Escovitch Snapper
1-1.25lb Red Snapper. Pan fried first, then cooked in our signature sauce with carrots, bell peppers, and onions.$26.00
- Steamed Snapper
1-1.25lb Red Snapper. Steamed in water and our signature sauce with carrots, bell peppers, and onions. Steamed for approx 30 min.$26.00
- Curry Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed first, then cooked in our signature sauce with carrots, bell peppers, and onions.$20.25
- Jerk Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed first, then cooked in our signature sauce with carrots, bell peppers, and onions.$20.25
- Callaloo and Saltfish$19.99
Vegetarian
Meat Only
- Oxtail Meat Only$17.00
- Curry Goat Meat Only$15.50
- Jerk Chicken Meat Only$13.50
- BBQ Jerk Chicken Meat Only$13.50
- Brown Stew Chicken Meat Only$12.99
- Curry Chicken Meat Only$12.99
- Curry Salmon Meat Only$13.50
- Curry Shrimp Meat Only$15.25
- Jerk Salmon Meat Only$13.50
- Jerk Shrimp Meat Only$15.25
- Pork Jerk Ribs Meat Only$15.50