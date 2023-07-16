Jamaican Cafe Cuisine 2 (new) 600 North Broad Street Middletown Shopping Center suites 16&17
Daily Menu
Lunch & Dinner (Oxtail, Fish, Chicken, Goat etc)
Brownstew Chicken Platter
Legs and thigh, cooked in brownstew sauce includes bell peppers, carrots, Irish pantoates served with rice & beans and two additional sides.
Curry chicken Platter
Jerk Chicken Platter
Leg and Thigh seasoned with Jamaican herbs and spices smothered in our own special homemade Jerk sauce.
Fish and Bammy (One size ) Large Fish two whole bammies
Large fish steamed, brown, or escovitch with bell peppers, and carrots cooked in a sauce or fried. Two whole bammies, fried with Escovitch and or steamed with your steamed fish.
Curry Goat Platter
Fried Chicken (Requires 20mins One size )
Oxtail Platter
Large platter 20 Ounces of oxtail served with rice and two additional sides.
Pepper Steak Platter
Pork Stew / Jerk Platter ( Avaialble Thursdays to Saturdays Only)
Red Snapper Platter
Shrimp Platter (One size )
Large shrimp platter served with choice of rice, roti, and two additional sides, and of 13 jumbo shrimp jerk or curried.
Sweet n Sour Chicken Platter (Requires 15-20 mins)
Chicken breast cut in cubes fried tender and marinate in sweet n sour sauce along with pineapple, red and green bell peppers and carrots. Served with choice of rice and two additional sides.
Wings Platter ( One size)
3 Jumbo whole wings served with choice of rice, and two additional sides
Mini Brownstew chicken platter
Mini platters served with rice & beans or white rice with 1 additional side
Mini Jerk Chicken Platter
Mini platters served with rice & beans or white rice with 1 additional side
Mini Curry Chicken Platter
Mini platters served with rice & beans or white rice with 1 additional side
Pigstail & Stewpeas (Only Fridays & Saturdays )
Cured pigtail cooked with red beans, served with white rice preferably and two additional sides with 6 sides to choose from to include additional rice and Callaloo /Collard greens on Saturdays.
Red Snapper Fish Bowl (Requires 30 Minutes)
Extra-large whole fish, steamed with ockro, Corn, pumpkin, carrots, bell peppers onion with sauce and spice level to your desire.
Red snapper Fish Create your own platter (Requires 20 Minutes) large Fish
Create your own Red Snapper platter, choose from 3 preparation styles and additional sides. Large Red snapper prepared as you desire.
Veggie Platter (Includes Cabbage)
Veggie platter includes rice of your choice, and 2 sides with choice of gravy. Place gravy request in special request section on your order.
Red Snapper Fish & Festivals (Requires 20 minutes)
Large Reds Snapper Escovitch with fried festival (4 festivals)
Salmon Fish Large Platter (Prepared to order 20 Minutes)
12 Ounces of Salmon jerked or Escovitch, served with a choice of rice or Roti and two additional sides.
King fish platter (Prepared to order 20 minutes)
Kingfish, sold in 8-ounce increments, is Prepared in three ways: Escovitch, Brown stewed or steamed. Served with rice and two additional sides. Kingfish is cooked to order, so order ahead.
Tilapia Fish platter (Prepared to order 20 minutes)
Tilapia is well-seasoned and marinated. Serves in 8 ounces increment Escovitch or Brownstewed. Serves with a choice of rice and two additional sides.
Create Your own Vegetable stir fry
Mix vegetables stir-fried with butter. Lightly steamed with coconut milk and added spice and herbs, thyme, onion, etc.
Roti & Chicken
Brownstew or Curry chicken served with roti..
Deserts
Round Spice Bun
Square Spice Bun
Jamaican Cheese
St. Mary Banana Chips SMALL
St. Mary Banana Chips LARGE
Excelsior Water crackers
Shirley Biscuit
Royal Caribbean Bulla cake
Golden krust Bulla Cake
Jamaican Fruit Cake
Cocoa Bread
Royal Caribbean 28 0Z bread
Jamaica Choice Classic Crackers 300 grams
National Cream Crackers 225 G
Royal Caribbean 4O Oz HardDough Bread
Time & Patience Single Bulla Cake
Coconut Drops
Grace Sweet Plantain Chips 2.5 OZ
Royal Caribbean 44 OZ Hardough Bread
Big Foot
Gizzada
Individual sides for sale
Side of Sweet Yams
Side of Cabbage
Side Order of Fried Plantain
Side of Macaroni & Cheese
Side Order of Rice
Single Roti
Side Order of Roasted Fried Breadfruit
Roasted fried breadfruit 3 slices or equivalent
Side Order of Fried Festival
Side Order Of Fried Dumplings (SATURDAYS ONLY)
Flower dough prepared with milk, butter baking powder, fried in vegetable oil.
Juices
12 OZ Can Soda
Arizona Diet Natural Tea 20 0Z
Arizona Natural Tea 20 0Z
Arizona Can 23 OZ
Arizona All Natural Juice 20oz
Cranberry Water
Fanta Bottle Soda 20 oz
Brisk 20oz Bottle
Goya Malt
Big Bamboo Irish Moss
Arizona Iced Tea 16oz
Brazilian 1 Liter Coconut Water
Coconut water from Brazil
Grace 1 Liter Tropical Rhyyhm
Grace Can Coconut Water
Imported Jamaican Coconut water
Grace Box Peanut punch
Homemade Carrot
Homemade Sorrel
Jamaican Supligen
Jamaican Ting
Bottled Water
Snapple Juice/Tea
Bai Antioxidant Infusion 18 OZ
Naturally flavored juice with 1gram of sugar, and no artificial sweetener
Gatorade
V8 Splash Juice
Veggie Terry Natural Juices
Welch Juices
Nantucket
RedBull
Aloe Vera Juice
Regular Bottle Pepsi 20 OZ
Diet Bottle Pepsi 20 OZ
Aloe Vera Juice 1.5 Liter
2 Liter Jamaican soda
Baba Roots
Natural Jamaican herb packed with vitamins and minerals for renewed energy
Roze Mar Soursop Juice 16.9 FL OZ
Natural pure soursop, packed with multiple sources of nutrients.
True Juice 1 Liter Orange Pineapple
True Juice 1 Liter June Plum
Grace Kennedy 1 Liter Coconut Water
Jamaican coconut water from Grace Kennedy, a pioneer in food processing in Jamaica
Gold Peak Tea
Lipton Tea
Vitamin Water
Little Hugs
2 Liter Brisk Ice Tea
La Fe 1 Liter Juice
Juice made from concentrate with only 130 Calories
Mounsier Papa Guava Nectar
2 Liter Jamaican Ting
1 Liter Iberia Natural Juice
True Juice 1 Liter Guava Pineapple
Okra Punch
Homemade Seamoss Juice
Homemade Cinnamon Seamoss
Homemade Peanut Seamoss
Homemade Ginger Seamoss
Le Ginger Drink (Flavored)
Natural juice made with ginger and Individual flavors such as Mango, Moringa, and Pineapple. All tolerable ginger.
Tropicana Orange Juice 12 oz
Magnum Tonic Wine
Patties
Porridge( Saturdays Only)
Side Order of Meats
Side Order Brownstew Chicken
Side Order Jerk Chicken
Side Order Curry chicken
Side Order Oxtail
Side Order Curry Goat
Side Order Shrimp
13 Jumbo shrimp cooked in jerk or curry sauce with bell peppers and carrots.
Side Order Pepper Steaks
Chunks of beef cooked with Irish potatoes, carrots along with red and green bell peppers .
Side Order Pork Jerk / Stew (Thursdays to Saturdays)
Side Order Liver (Only on Saturdays )
Side Order of Codfish/Salt Fish
Side Order Sweet n Sour Chicken (Requires 20 minutes )
Chicken breast is tenderly fried and smothered in sweet n sour sauce to include bell peppers, carrots, pineapple, and sweet and sour sauce. (COOKED TO ORDER 20 MINUTES)
Side Order Cowfeet( Thursdays thru Saturdays )
Side order of pigstail & stew peas (Fridays & Saturdays ONLY)
Soup
Red Peas Soup w/ Chicken ( Mondays to Saturdays )
Chicken soup cooked with red beans or pumpkin, carrots, Irish potatoes.
Manish Water /Goat Soup (FRIDAYS & SATURDAYSONLY)
Soup cooked with goat, head, feet, with yam, banana, carrots etc (This is not goat meat that is used for Curry goat)
Pumpkin Soup w/ Chicken
York Castle Jamaican Ice Cream
Chicken Wings
Retreat Your Body Seamoss
1kg Jamaican Tastee Cheese
Jamaican Tastee Cheese 500g Whole tin
Easter Bun
National Easter Bun 35 0Z
Maxfield Easter Bun 48 OZ
National Easter Bun 56 OZ
Traditional Easter Bun is made especially for this specific time of year. Imported directly from Jamaica just right for your taste. Easter bun is combined with Jamaican rich tastee Cheddar cheese made from the purest and the best.
Yummy Easter Bun 35 OZ
Jamaican bun baked especially for Easter season. Often times have eaten with Jamaican.
Jamaican Mountain Peak Instant Coffee
Pocasville NONI Juice
Thanksgiving Turkey
Catering Menu
Chicken Catering
Half Pan Chicken
Leg and thighs seasoned, cut, and prepared with curry, jerk, or brown stew. We also do fry chicken at your request. It is comfortable with servers over 15 adults.
Large Pan Chicken
Leg and thighs seasoned, cut, and prepared with curry, jerk, or brown stew. We also do fry chicken at your request. It is comfortable with servers over 30 adults.
Quarter Pan Chicken
Leg and thighs seasoned, cut, and prepared with curry, jerk, or brown stew. We also do fried chicken at your request. It is comfortable with servers over 7 adults.
Oxtail Catering
Large Pan Oxtail
Oxtail is well-seasoned and marinated with Jamaican oxtail sauce. Tenderly cooked with carrots, broad beans, and bell peppers. It is comfortable with servers over 30 adults.
Half Pan Oxtail
Oxtail is well-seasoned and marinated with Jamaican oxtail sauce. Tenderly cooked with carrots, broad beans, and bell peppers. It is comfortable with servers over 15 adults.
Curry Goat Catering
Large Pan Curry Goat
Chunks of goats seasoned and marinated with curry flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in curry gravy. A large pan serves over 30 adults for a full meal.
Half Pan Curry Goat
Chunks of goats seasoned and marinated with curry flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in curry gravy. A half a pan serves over 15 adults for a full meal.
Quarter Pan Curry Goat
Chunks of goats seasoned and marinated with curry flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in curry gravy. A quarter pan serves over 7 adults for a full meal.
Pepper Steaks Catering
Large Pan Pepper Steaks
Chunks of beef seasoned and marinated with brown flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in beef gravy. Decorated with red and green bell peppers A large pan serves over 30 adults for a full meal.
Half Pan Pepper Steaks
Chunks of beef seasoned and marinated with brown flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in beef gravy. Decorated with red and green bell peppers A half pan serves over 15 adults for a full meal.
Pork Stew or Jerk Catering
Large Pan Jerk / Stew Pork
Chunks of pork seasoned and marinated with brown flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in pork gravy. Cooked with Walker woods jerk sauce large pan serves over 30 adults for a full meal.
Half Pan Jerk / Stew Pork
Chunks of pork seasoned and marinated with brown flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in pork gravy. Cooked with Walker woods jerk sauce half pan serves over 15 adults for a full meal.
Macaroni n Cheese Catering
Fried Plantain Catering
Steamed Cabbage Catering
Large Pan Cabbage
Cabbage lightly steamed with onions, carrots, red and green bell peppers and a touch of hot peppers. Steamed with butter, very crunchy.
Half Pan Cabbage
Cabbage lightly steamed with onions, carrots, red and green bell peppers and touch of hot peppers. Steamed with butter, very crunchy.
Callaloo Catering
Large Pan Callaloo /Colored Greens
Callaloo mixed with colored green cooked with onions, carrots, red and green bell peppers, a touch of hot peppers, steamed with butter, and vegetable cooking oil.
Half Pan Callaloo / Colored Greens
Callaloo mixed with colored green cooked with onions, carrots, red and green bell peppers, a touch of hot peppers, steamed with butter, and vegetable cooking oil.
Reggae Wings Catering
Red Snapper Catering
Cowfeet Catering
Soup Catering
Large Pan Soup
Soup can be vegetable, chicken or beef. Soup is cooked with yam, dumplings, carrots, Irish potatoes .and choice of meat listed above.
Half Pan Soup
Soup can be vegetable, chicken or beef. Soup is cooked with yam, dumplings, carrots, Irish potatoes .and choice of meat listed above.