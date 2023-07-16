Daily Menu

Lunch & Dinner (Oxtail, Fish, Chicken, Goat etc)

Brownstew Chicken Platter

$16.75+

Legs and thigh, cooked in brownstew sauce includes bell peppers, carrots, Irish pantoates served with rice & beans and two additional sides.

Curry chicken Platter

$16.75+
Jerk Chicken Platter

$16.75+

Leg and Thigh seasoned with Jamaican herbs and spices smothered in our own special homemade Jerk sauce.

Fish and Bammy (One size ) Large Fish two whole bammies

$29.25

Large fish steamed, brown, or escovitch with bell peppers, and carrots cooked in a sauce or fried. Two whole bammies, fried with Escovitch and or steamed with your steamed fish.

Curry Goat Platter

$20.15+

Fried Chicken (Requires 20mins One size )

$20.05
Oxtail Platter

$24.75+

Large platter 20 Ounces of oxtail served with rice and two additional sides.

Pepper Steak Platter

$19.50+

Pork Stew / Jerk Platter ( Avaialble Thursdays to Saturdays Only)

$17.75+Out of stock
Red Snapper Platter

$29.35+
Shrimp Platter (One size )

$25.10

Large shrimp platter served with choice of rice, roti, and two additional sides, and of 13 jumbo shrimp jerk or curried.

Sweet n Sour Chicken Platter (Requires 15-20 mins)

$22.75

Chicken breast cut in cubes fried tender and marinate in sweet n sour sauce along with pineapple, red and green bell peppers and carrots. Served with choice of rice and two additional sides.

Wings Platter ( One size)

$21.75

3 Jumbo whole wings served with choice of rice, and two additional sides

Mini Brownstew chicken platter

$14.75

Mini platters served with rice & beans or white rice with 1 additional side

Mini Jerk Chicken Platter

$14.75

Mini platters served with rice & beans or white rice with 1 additional side

Mini Curry Chicken Platter

$14.75

Mini platters served with rice & beans or white rice with 1 additional side

Pigstail & Stewpeas (Only Fridays & Saturdays )

$19.90+

Cured pigtail cooked with red beans, served with white rice preferably and two additional sides with 6 sides to choose from to include additional rice and Callaloo /Collard greens on Saturdays.

Red Snapper Fish Bowl (Requires 30 Minutes)

$28.25

Extra-large whole fish, steamed with ockro, Corn, pumpkin, carrots, bell peppers onion with sauce and spice level to your desire.

Red snapper Fish Create your own platter (Requires 20 Minutes) large Fish

$29.25

Create your own Red Snapper platter, choose from 3 preparation styles and additional sides. Large Red snapper prepared as you desire.

Veggie Platter (Includes Cabbage)

$13.50+

Veggie platter includes rice of your choice, and 2 sides with choice of gravy. Place gravy request in special request section on your order.

Red Snapper Fish & Festivals (Requires 20 minutes)

$29.25

Large Reds Snapper Escovitch with fried festival (4 festivals)

Salmon Fish Large Platter (Prepared to order 20 Minutes)

$28.75

12 Ounces of Salmon jerked or Escovitch, served with a choice of rice or Roti and two additional sides.

King fish platter (Prepared to order 20 minutes)

Kingfish, sold in 8-ounce increments, is Prepared in three ways: Escovitch, Brown stewed or steamed. Served with rice and two additional sides. Kingfish is cooked to order, so order ahead.

Tilapia Fish platter (Prepared to order 20 minutes)

$16.25+

Tilapia is well-seasoned and marinated. Serves in 8 ounces increment Escovitch or Brownstewed. Serves with a choice of rice and two additional sides.

Create Your own Vegetable stir fry

$12.95+

Mix vegetables stir-fried with butter. Lightly steamed with coconut milk and added spice and herbs, thyme, onion, etc.

Roti & Chicken

$13.00

Brownstew or Curry chicken served with roti..

Deserts

Round Spice Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Square Spice Bun

$6.75Out of stock

Jamaican Cheese

$3.50Out of stock

St. Mary Banana Chips SMALL

$3.50Out of stock

St. Mary Banana Chips LARGE

$4.50

Excelsior Water crackers

$5.50Out of stock

Shirley Biscuit

$2.50Out of stock

Royal Caribbean Bulla cake

$8.99Out of stock

Golden krust Bulla Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Jamaican Fruit Cake

$6.55

Cocoa Bread

$3.00

Royal Caribbean 28 0Z bread

$8.75Out of stock

Jamaica Choice Classic Crackers 300 grams

$3.50Out of stock

National Cream Crackers 225 G

$3.50Out of stock

Royal Caribbean 4O Oz HardDough Bread

$8.75

Time & Patience Single Bulla Cake

$2.00Out of stock

Coconut Drops

$4.75Out of stock

Grace Sweet Plantain Chips 2.5 OZ

$4.00

Royal Caribbean 44 OZ Hardough Bread

$10.95

Big Foot

$2.25

Gizzada

$2.50

Individual sides for sale

Side of Sweet Yams

$5.00

Side of Cabbage

$6.75

Side Order of Fried Plantain

$6.55

Side of Macaroni & Cheese

$7.25

Side Order of Rice

$5.50

Single Roti

$6.50
Side Order of Roasted Fried Breadfruit

$9.00Out of stock

Roasted fried breadfruit 3 slices or equivalent

Side Order of Fried Festival

$7.35+

Side Order Of Fried Dumplings (SATURDAYS ONLY)

$3.60+Out of stock

Flower dough prepared with milk, butter baking powder, fried in vegetable oil.

Juices

12 OZ Can Soda

$1.00

Arizona Diet Natural Tea 20 0Z

$2.75

Arizona Natural Tea 20 0Z

$2.75
Arizona Can 23 OZ

$1.75
Arizona All Natural Juice 20oz

$1.75
Cranberry Water

$2.95Out of stock
Fanta Bottle Soda 20 oz

$2.60

Brisk 20oz Bottle

$2.60
Goya Malt

$3.55Out of stock
Big Bamboo Irish Moss

$3.75

Arizona Iced Tea 16oz

$1.75
Brazilian 1 Liter Coconut Water

$7.00

Coconut water from Brazil

Grace 1 Liter Tropical Rhyyhm

$7.25
Grace Can Coconut Water

$4.50

Imported Jamaican Coconut water

Grace Box Peanut punch

$3.60Out of stock
Homemade Carrot

$6.75Out of stock
Homemade Sorrel

$6.00Out of stock
Jamaican Supligen

$3.60
Jamaican Ting

$3.60

Bottled Water

Snapple Juice/Tea

$2.55
Bai Antioxidant Infusion 18 OZ

$2.25

Naturally flavored juice with 1gram of sugar, and no artificial sweetener

Gatorade

$2.75

V8 Splash Juice

$2.00Out of stock
Veggie Terry Natural Juices

$4.95Out of stock
Welch Juices

$2.50
Nantucket

$2.50Out of stock
RedBull

$2.50Out of stock
Aloe Vera Juice

$2.95
Regular Bottle Pepsi 20 OZ

$2.75
Diet Bottle Pepsi 20 OZ

$2.95
Aloe Vera Juice 1.5 Liter

$6.00

2 Liter Jamaican soda

$4.60Out of stock
Baba Roots

$4.50Out of stock

Natural Jamaican herb packed with vitamins and minerals for renewed energy

Roze Mar Soursop Juice 16.9 FL OZ

$5.50Out of stock

Natural pure soursop, packed with multiple sources of nutrients.

True Juice 1 Liter Orange Pineapple

$7.00Out of stock
True Juice 1 Liter June Plum

$7.00Out of stock
Grace Kennedy 1 Liter Coconut Water

$7.25

Jamaican coconut water from Grace Kennedy, a pioneer in food processing in Jamaica

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50Out of stock
Lipton Tea

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.25Out of stock

Little Hugs

$0.75

2 Liter Brisk Ice Tea

$4.00Out of stock

La Fe 1 Liter Juice

$5.25

Juice made from concentrate with only 130 Calories

Mounsier Papa Guava Nectar

$1.25Out of stock

2 Liter Jamaican Ting

$5.95

1 Liter Iberia Natural Juice

$4.50Out of stock

True Juice 1 Liter Guava Pineapple

$7.25

Jamaican D&G Malta

$4.90

Okra Punch

$5.45Out of stock

Homemade Seamoss Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade Cinnamon Seamoss

$5.50Out of stock

Homemade Peanut Seamoss

$5.50Out of stock

Homemade Ginger Seamoss

$5.50Out of stock

Le Ginger Drink (Flavored)

$3.00

Natural juice made with ginger and Individual flavors such as Mango, Moringa, and Pineapple. All tolerable ginger.

Gatorade

$2.75

Tropicana Orange Juice 12 oz

$2.00

Jamaican D&G Malta

$4.25

Magnum Tonic Wine

$9.00

Patties

Beef Patty

$3.60Out of stock

Vegetable Patty

$3.60Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Patty

$3.60Out of stock

Curry Chicken Patty

$3.60Out of stock

Callaloo Patty

$3.60Out of stock

Pumpkin Patty

$3.60Out of stock

Chickpea Patty

$4.00Out of stock

Impossible Beef Patty

$4.00Out of stock

Porridge( Saturdays Only)

Cornmeal porridge

$9.00+

Peanut and Plantain Porridge

$10.50+

Side Order of Meats

Side Order Brownstew Chicken

$10.99

Side Order Jerk Chicken

$10.99
Side Order Curry chicken

$10.99
Side Order Oxtail

$18.59
Side Order Curry Goat

$13.50
Side Order Shrimp

$16.75

13 Jumbo shrimp cooked in jerk or curry sauce with bell peppers and carrots.

Side Order Pepper Steaks

$11.50

Chunks of beef cooked with Irish potatoes, carrots along with red and green bell peppers .

Side Order Pork Jerk / Stew (Thursdays to Saturdays)

$10.50

Side Order Liver (Only on Saturdays )

$10.50

Side Order of Codfish/Salt Fish

$10.00

Side Order Sweet n Sour Chicken (Requires 20 minutes )

$12.50

Chicken breast is tenderly fried and smothered in sweet n sour sauce to include bell peppers, carrots, pineapple, and sweet and sour sauce. (COOKED TO ORDER 20 MINUTES)

Side Order Cowfeet( Thursdays thru Saturdays )

$10.50

Side order of pigstail & stew peas (Fridays & Saturdays ONLY)

$11.50

Soup

Red Peas Soup w/ Chicken ( Mondays to Saturdays )

$8.55+Out of stock

Chicken soup cooked with red beans or pumpkin, carrots, Irish potatoes.

Manish Water /Goat Soup (FRIDAYS & SATURDAYSONLY)

$8.95+

Soup cooked with goat, head, feet, with yam, banana, carrots etc (This is not goat meat that is used for Curry goat)

Pumpkin Soup w/ Chicken

$7.55+

York Castle Jamaican Ice Cream

York Castle Ice Cream Pint

$9.00
York Castle Ice Cream Quart

$12.50
York Castle Ice Cream Half Gallon

$17.55

Chicken Wings

Whole Wings

$16.75+

Whole wings, Jerked or Fried

Retreat Your Body Seamoss

Retreat your body sea moss

$28.75

Imported pure sea moss with natural flavoring can be used for many things, including applying to your skin. We have four flavors to choose from: Pineapple, Strawberry, Clear, and Prime purple

1kg Jamaican Tastee Cheese

Jamaican Tastee Cheese 1 KG Whole TIN

$29.00

Pure Jamaican cheddar cheese is best eaten with Jamaican Easter Cheese.

Jamaican Tastee Cheese 1 KG Half Tin

$16.00

Jamaican Tastee Cheese 1 KG Quarter Tin

$10.00

Jamaican Tastee Cheese 500g Whole tin

500kg Tin Cheese

$18.99

Easter Bun

Popular Jamaican Easter Bun & Jamaican Cheddar cheese. Specially made for this season
National Easter Bun 35 0Z

$13.00
Maxfield Easter Bun 48 OZ

$25.75
National Easter Bun 56 OZ

$19.00

Traditional Easter Bun is made especially for this specific time of year. Imported directly from Jamaica just right for your taste. Easter bun is combined with Jamaican rich tastee Cheddar cheese made from the purest and the best.

Yummy Easter Bun 35 OZ

$13.00

Jamaican bun baked especially for Easter season. Often times have eaten with Jamaican.

Easter Bun

Traditional Easter Bun is made especially for this specific time of year. Imported directly from Jamaica just right for your taste. Easter bun is combined with Jamaican rich tastee Cheddar cheese made from the purest and the best.
National Bun 35 0Z

$13.00

Traditional Easter Bun is made especially for this specific time of year. Imported directly from Jamaica just right for your taste. Easter bun is combined with Jamaican rich tastee Cheddar cheese made from the purest and the best.

Maxfield Easter Bun 48 OZ

$25.75

Gloden Krust Bun 45 OZ

$20.00
Yummy Easter Bun 35 OZ

$13.00

Jamaican bun baked especially for Easter season. Often times have eaten with Jamaican.

National Easter Bun 56 OZ

$19.00

Traditional Easter Bun is made especially for this specific time of year. Imported directly from Jamaica just right for your taste. Easter bun is combined with Jamaican rich tastee Cheddar cheese made from the purest and the best.

Jamaican Mountain Peak Instant Coffee

Size

Pure Jamaican coffee

Pocasville NONI Juice

$4.00

Thanksgiving Turkey

Turkey baked to your taste, Jerk or regular with herbs, spices with two or more stuffings to choose from.

Roti & Chicken

$12.00

Catering Menu

Chicken Catering

Half Pan Chicken

$100.00

Leg and thighs seasoned, cut, and prepared with curry, jerk, or brown stew. We also do fry chicken at your request. It is comfortable with servers over 15 adults.

Large Pan Chicken

$175.00

Leg and thighs seasoned, cut, and prepared with curry, jerk, or brown stew. We also do fry chicken at your request. It is comfortable with servers over 30 adults.

Quarter Pan Chicken

$65.00

Leg and thighs seasoned, cut, and prepared with curry, jerk, or brown stew. We also do fried chicken at your request. It is comfortable with servers over 7 adults.

Oxtail Catering

Large Pan Oxtail

$330.00

Oxtail is well-seasoned and marinated with Jamaican oxtail sauce. Tenderly cooked with carrots, broad beans, and bell peppers. It is comfortable with servers over 30 adults.

Half Pan Oxtail

$185.00

Oxtail is well-seasoned and marinated with Jamaican oxtail sauce. Tenderly cooked with carrots, broad beans, and bell peppers. It is comfortable with servers over 15 adults.

Curry Goat Catering

Large Pan Curry Goat

$300.00

Chunks of goats seasoned and marinated with curry flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in curry gravy. A large pan serves over 30 adults for a full meal.

Half Pan Curry Goat

$165.00

Chunks of goats seasoned and marinated with curry flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in curry gravy. A half a pan serves over 15 adults for a full meal.

Quarter Pan Curry Goat

$100.00

Chunks of goats seasoned and marinated with curry flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in curry gravy. A quarter pan serves over 7 adults for a full meal.

Pepper Steaks Catering

Large Pan Pepper Steaks

$270.00

Chunks of beef seasoned and marinated with brown flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in beef gravy. Decorated with red and green bell peppers A large pan serves over 30 adults for a full meal.

Half Pan Pepper Steaks

$150.00

Chunks of beef seasoned and marinated with brown flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in beef gravy. Decorated with red and green bell peppers A half pan serves over 15 adults for a full meal.

Pork Stew or Jerk Catering

Large Pan Jerk / Stew Pork

$260.00

Chunks of pork seasoned and marinated with brown flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in pork gravy. Cooked with Walker woods jerk sauce large pan serves over 30 adults for a full meal.

Half Pan Jerk / Stew Pork

$150.00

Chunks of pork seasoned and marinated with brown flavor cooked with Irish potatoes, and carrots in pork gravy. Cooked with Walker woods jerk sauce half pan serves over 15 adults for a full meal.

Macaroni n Cheese Catering

Large Pan Macaroni & Cheese

$170.00

Marconi and cheese baked with Colby jack, Velveeta, sharp and mild shredder, and muenster cheese baked to perfection with the perfect crust but juicy. large pan serves over 30 adults for a full meal.

Half Pan Macaroni & Cheese

$97.50

Fried Plantain Catering

Large Pan Plantain

$135.00

Half Pan Plantain

$72.50

Quarter Pan Plantains

$47.50

Steamed Cabbage Catering

Large Pan Cabbage

$120.00

Cabbage lightly steamed with onions, carrots, red and green bell peppers and a touch of hot peppers. Steamed with butter, very crunchy.

Half Pan Cabbage

$75.00

Cabbage lightly steamed with onions, carrots, red and green bell peppers and touch of hot peppers. Steamed with butter, very crunchy.

Callaloo Catering

Large Pan Callaloo /Colored Greens

$130.00

Callaloo mixed with colored green cooked with onions, carrots, red and green bell peppers, a touch of hot peppers, steamed with butter, and vegetable cooking oil.

Half Pan Callaloo / Colored Greens

$75.00

Callaloo mixed with colored green cooked with onions, carrots, red and green bell peppers, a touch of hot peppers, steamed with butter, and vegetable cooking oil.

Reggae Wings Catering

Catering Reggae Whole Wings

$2.80+

Jumbo whole wings seasoned to taste prepared jerk or fried.

Red Snapper Catering

Large Pan Red Snapper

$345.00

Caribbean Sea Red Snapper cooked to your choice of steamed, Escovitch,or Brown stew.

Half Pan Red Snapper Fish

$180.00

Cowfeet Catering

Large Pan Cowfeet

$230.00

Half Pan Cowfeet

$130.00

Soup Catering

Large Pan Soup

$95.00

Soup can be vegetable, chicken or beef. Soup is cooked with yam, dumplings, carrots, Irish potatoes .and choice of meat listed above.

Half Pan Soup

$55.00

Soup can be vegetable, chicken or beef. Soup is cooked with yam, dumplings, carrots, Irish potatoes .and choice of meat listed above.

Roti Skin Catering

Roti Skin Catering(Small)

$4.25

Roti Skin Catering (Large)

$6.30

Utensil Catering Deposit Fee

$7.50

Cocktail Beef Patties

Mini Jamaican beef patties suitable for cocktail,

Cocktail Beef patties

$1.25

Shrimp Kabob

Shrimp Kabob

St Jude Charity Fundraiser

Lollipops

Lollipops

$1.00+Out of stock