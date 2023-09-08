Skip to Main content
Jamaican Cuisine - Food Truck
Lunch Special
Patties
Desserts
Poultry
Meat
Sides
Drinks
Lunch Special
Jerk Chicken Lunch Special
$10.99
Curry Chicken Lunch Special
$10.99
Jerk Chicken (one piece)
$5.29
Patties
Beef Patty
$4.50
2 Beef Patties w/ Soda
$8.99
Coco Bread
$4.50
Desserts
Bread Pudding
$5.00
Slice of Cheese Cake
$5.00
Cookie Butter Cream Cake
$5.00
Red Velveet
$6.00
Poultry
Small Jerk Chicken
$12.99
Large Jerk Chicken
$15.99
Small Curry Chicken
$12.99
Large Curry Chicken
$15.99
Small Brown Stew Chicken
$12.99
Large Brown Stew Chicken
$15.99
Chicken Breast
$6.99
Meat
Small Oxtail
$19.50
Large Oxtail
$23.99
Side of Oxtail
$15.49
Small Curry Goat
$16.99
Large Curry Goat
$19.99
Side Of Curry Goat
$10.99
Sides
Rice and Peas
$5.29
White Rice
$5.29
Green Beans
$4.29
Fried Plantains
$4.99
Steamed Cabbage
$5.29
Yellow Rice
$5.29
Callaloo
$5.00
Yam
$5.50
Mac and Cheese
$5.50
Corn Bread
$2.00
Hot Sauce
$1.25
Jerk Sauce
$1.50
Drinks
American soda
$1.99
Jamaican soda
$3.00
Sorrel juice
$4.00
Ginger juice
$4.00
Tropical juice
$4.00
Ting
$3.25
Vita Malt
$3.25
Soursop
$3.25
1\2 Gallon Juice
$12.50
Gallon Juice
$24.99
Water
$1.25
Half\ginger&sorrel
$4.00
Can Juice
$3.00
Aloe Verra
$4.00
Jamaican Cuisine - Food Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(731) 300-4061
289 Vann Drive Ste E&F, Jackson, TN 38305
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
