Skip to Main content
Jamaican Flavors - 483 Nostrand Ave.
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Jamaican Flavors - 483 Nostrand Ave.
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Beverages
Pastries
Patties
Other Food
Natural Juices
Coffee & Tea
Bubble Teas
Bottled Drinks
Beverages
Natural Juices
Carrot
$4.00+
Sorrel Ginger
$4.00+
Caribbean Punch
$4.00+
Pineapple Ginger
$4.00+
Coffee & Tea
Coffee
$2.50
Tea
$2.50
Cappuccino
$2.50
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Horlicks
$2.50
Milo
$2.50
Espresso
$4.00
Iced Americano
$3.50
Blue Mountain Coffee
$5.00+
Bubble Teas
Taro Milk Tea
$5.00+
Milk Tea
$5.00+
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
$5.00+
Caramel Malted Horlicks
$5.00+
Milo Chocolate Milk Tea
$5.00+
Green Teas
$5.00+
Lychee Green Tea
$5.00+
Passion Fruit Green Tea
$5.00+
Mango Strawberry Green Tea
$5.00+
Bottled Drinks
D&G
$2.50
Snapple
$2.50
Nantucket
$3.00
Coconut Water
$3.50
Water
$1.25
Can Soda
$1.50
Ting
$3.50
Pastries
Pasteries
7 Black Cake
$15.00
Slice Black Cake
$4.00
Plain Slice Cakes
$3.00
Special 2 Slices
$4.00
Small Bread
$4.00
Large Bread
$5.00
Bulla
$5.00
Rock Cake
$5.00
Rum Cake
$4.00
Single Slice Cake
$2.50
Sugar Bun
$3.00
Bun & Cheese
$4.50
Single Rock Cake
$2.00
Spice Bun
$12.00
Rum Special
$5.00
Patties
Mild Beef
$3.50
Spicy Beef
$3.50
Chicken
$3.50
Curry Chicken
$3.50
Jerk Chicken
$3.50
BBQ Chicken
$3.50
Vegetables
$3.50
Callaloo
$3.50
Chickpeas
$3.50
Impossible
$4.00
Ackee
$4.00
8 Patties
$20.00
Dozen Patties
$30.00
Dozen Cocktail Patties
$9.00
Cocobread
$1.75
Full House Patties
$4.25
Other Food
Sandwich
Boneless Jerk Sandwich
$5.00
Jerk Chicken
Whole Chicken
$12.00
1/4 Chicken
$6.00
Jamaican Flavors - 483 Nostrand Ave. Location and Ordering Hours
(718) 656-5688
483 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement