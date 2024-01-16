Janinos Pizza- Daphne
Full Menu
Appetizers
- 5 Pieces Breadsticks
With side of marinara sauce$4.99
- 5 pc Cheesy Bread
Cheesy bread served with marinara sauce$7.99
- Wings (10) Bone-in
Fresh Wings tossed with choice of Buffalo. Stingn Honey Garlic or BBQ Sauce or Plain with Ranch Or Blue Cheese$13.99
- French Fries
Lightly seasoned$3.99
- Fried Jalapeño Poppers
Filled with cream cheese and served with our Homemade Ranch$8.99
- Fried Green Beans
Served with ranch dressing$10.99
- Fried Mozz Sticks$10.99
- Fried Pickles
With Ranch$7.99
- Fried Ravioli
with Marinara Sauce$8.99
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Cheese Kurds
with Ranch$8.99
Salads
- Small House Salad
Lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, and choice of salad dressing$4.99
- Large House Salad
Lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, and choice of salad dressing$7.99
- Small Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, green peppers, feta cheese, pepperoncini pepper, and Greek dressing$5.50
- Large Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, green peppers, feta cheese, pepperoncini pepper, and Greek dressing$8.99
- Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing$4.99
- Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing$8.99
- Large Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, and Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing$11.99
Pasta
- Chicken Parmigiana Pasta
Breaded Chicken topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Served with Marinara Pasta and Breadsticks$13.99
- Pasta and Meatballs
Meatballs on a bed of pasta marinara$11.99
- Pasta Marinara
Pasta with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese with Breadsticks$9.99
- Lasagna
Fresh Pasta layered with Extra Lean Ground Beef, Italian Cheeses and Marinara Sauce$14.99
- # 3 Combo
Lasagna, Chicken Parmigiana, and Pasta Alfredo served with Breadsticks$15.99
- White Lasagna
Fresh Pasta layered with Extra Lean Ground Beef, Italian Cheeses and Alfredo Sauce served with Breadsticks$15.99
- Grilled Chicken Alfredo$14.99
- Breaded Chicken Alfredo$14.99
Oven Baked Subs, Burgers, and Sandwiches
- Hamburger
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles and French Fries$12.99
- Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles, with your choice of cheese and French Fries$13.99
- Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, and Cheese wIth French Fries$9.99
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken topped with our Buffalo Sauce, Ranch dressing, and pickles and American Cheese served with French Fries$11.99
- Single Smash Burger
Grilled Onions , American Cheese served with French Fries$8.99
- Double Smash Burger
Grilled Onions, American Cheese served with French Fries$10.99
- Hot and Spicy Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni .Cheese with Green Peppers , Onions , Fresh Tomatoes on our Sub Roll with Hot Pepper Relish side of Italian Dressing and French Fries$10.99
Kids Menu
Desserts
Pizza
10" Pizza
- 10" CYO Cheese Pizza$9.99
- 10" Manhattan
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions$13.99
- 10" Bronx
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Ham$13.99
- 10" Queens
Spinach. Fresh Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives$13.99
- 10" Long Island
Pepperoni, Spinach, Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Black Olives$13.99
- 10" Sophia$13.99
- 10" White Veggie$13.99
- 10" Brooklyn$13.99
- 10" Carmela$13.99
- 10" Hawaiian$13.99
- 10" Philly Steak$14.99
- 10" BBQ Chicken$14.99
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$14.99
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.99
- 10" 1/2 & 1/2$13.99
12" GF Pizza
- 12" GF CYO Cheese Pizza$13.99
- 12" GF Manhattan$18.99
- 12" GF Bronx$18.99
- 12" GF Queens$18.99
- 12" GF Long Island$18.99
- 12" GF Sophia$18.99
- 12" GF White Veggie$18.99
- 12" GF Brooklyn$18.99
- 12" GF Carmela$18.99
- 12" GF Hawaiian$18.99
- 12" GF Philly Steak$20.99
- 12" GF Buffalo Chicken$20.99
- 12" GF BBQ Chicken$20.99
- 12" GF Chicken Bacon Ranch$20.99
- 12" GF Half & Half Speciality$18.99
14" Pizza
- 14" CYO Cheese Pizza$13.99
- 14" The Manhattan$18.99
- 14" The Bronx$18.99
- 14" The Queens$18.99
- 14" he Long Island$18.99
- 14" The Sophia$18.99
- 14" The White Veggie$18.99
- 14" The Brooklyn$18.99
- 14" The Carmela$18.99
- 14" The Hawaiian$18.99
- 14" The Philly$20.99
- 14" The Buffalo$20.99
- 14" The Bbq$20.99
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch$20.99
- 14 1/2 & 1/2 Speciality$18.99
16" Thin and Crispy
- 16" CYO Cheese Pizza$18.99
- 16" The Manhattan$20.49
- 16" The Bronx$20.49
- 16" The Queen$20.49
- 16" The Long Island$20.49
- 16" The Sophia$20.49
- 16" The White Veggie$20.49
- 16" The Brooklyn$20.49
- 16"The Carmela$20.49
- 16" The Hawaiian$20.49
- 16" The Philly$23.99
- 16" The Buffalo$23.99
- 16" The Bbq$23.99
- 16" Thin and Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.99
- 16" 1/2 & 1/2 Speciality$20.49
18" Pizza
24" Pizza
- 24" Cheese Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings$29.99
- 24" The Manhattan Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions$39.99
- 24" The Bronx Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, and Canadian bacon$39.99
- 24" The Brooklyn Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, green peppers, and onions$39.99
- 24" The Queens Pizza
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, and black olives$39.99
- 24" The Sophia$39.99
- 24" The White Veggie$39.99
- 24" The Hawaiian$39.99
- 24" Chicken Bacon Ranch$49.99
- 24" Buffalo Chicken$49.99
- 24" BBQ$49.99
- 24" Philly Steak$49.99
- 24" 1/2 & 1/2$39.99
Pizza By The Slice
Monster Slice
Strombolis & Calzones
Stromboli & Calzones
- Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, black olives, mushrooms, and cheese wrapped in our fresh pizza dough. Served with marinara sauce$9.99
- Janino's Meat Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef and mozzarella cheese wrapped in our fresh dough. Served with marinara sauce$9.99
- Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese wrapped in our fresh pizza dough. Served with marinara sauce$9.99
- Cheese Calzone$9.99
Specialty Calzones
- Manhattan Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, green peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese$12.99
- Bronx Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, Canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese$12.99
- Brooklyn Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese$12.99
- Queens Calzone
Fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese$12.99
- Carmela Calzone
Fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, garlic, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese$12.99
- Long Island Calzone
Pepperoni, spinach, garlic, fresh tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese$12.99
- Sophia Calzone$12.99
- Hawaiian Calzone$12.99
Bar
Cocktails
Shot
Wine
Daily Specials
Monday Special
- Free 3-Toppings Create Your Own Pizza (12" Gluten-free)
Gluten-free pizza dough$13.99
- Free 3-Toppings Create Your Own Pizza (14")
Cheese with your choice of crust and additional toppings$13.99
- Free 3-Toppings Create Your Own Pizza (18" Regular Crust)
Cheese with your choice of crust and additional toppings$17.99
- Free 3-topping Create your 0wn (10")$9.99
- Free 3 topping creater your own (24 ")$29.99