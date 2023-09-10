Jan's Heavenly Desserts
Cheesecake by the Slice
Banana Cake
$8.00
The 2.0 of grandma's banana pudding. Layers of cake with banana pudding and fresh made whip cream. Topped with our banana cookie crumble.
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
$11.00
The best of both worlds cheesecake with Grandma's famous peach cobbler.
Red Velvet Cheesecake
$10.00
Our famous chocolate crust with red velvet cheesecake topped with our homemade cream cheese frosting
Oreo Cheesecake
$10.00
Chocolate crusted Oreo Cheesecake with a special chocolate crumble.
Lime Margarita Cheesecake
$9.00
Margarita Inspired cheesecake with fresh lime shortbread crust
S'more Cheesecake
$9.00
roasted marshmallow cheesecake with chocolate and a toasted graham cracker crust
Jan's Heavenly Desserts Location and Ordering Hours
(817) 899-4932
Closed • Opens Sunday at 12PM