Jardin Latino
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Guacamole
Mashed avocado with a hint of lime and salt topped with onion and cilantro$11.50
- Nacho platter
Crispy tortilla topped with beans, melted cheese, choice of protein such as chicken, beef, birria(+$4), pico de gallo and sour cream.$13.50
- Latin Garden Empandas
Three empanada platter with a choice of chicken, beef or cheese topped with pink sauce.$10.50
- Mofonguitos
Green plantain cup stuffed with choice of protein, melted cheese,drizzled with pink sauce and topped with guacamole. Protein: chicken, beef, shrimp(+3), ropa vieja(+5).$15.00
- Mini patacones
Spread of avocado on a fried green plantain topped with crispy chicharron and pico de gallo.$15.00
- Ceviche
Shrimp marinated in lime juice, onions, cilantro, mango and avocado.$15.00
- Mazorca
Corn on the cob with a spread of mayo, cheese and tajin.$8.00
- Queso fundido
Melted cheese dip$11.00
- Colombian Guacamole
Mashed avocado topped with crispy chicharron and maduros$18.00
- Papa la huancaina
Boiled poato in Peruvian creamy cheese sauce.$13.00
- Ropa vieja empanadas$13.00
- Ceviche de Chicharron$13.00
Peruvian Food
- Jalea
Deep fried seafood topped with onions and lime juice$20.75
- Tallarin verde con bistec or pollo
Spaghetti in a homemade bassil, spinach sauce served with steak or grilled chicken.$17.85
- Lomo Saltado
Stir fried strips of sirloin with onions, tomato, french fries with a side of white rice.$17.00
- Bistec a lo Pobre
Grilled beef served with maduros, french fries, an egg, rice and beans.$17.00
- Chaufa de carne o pollo
Peruvian style beef or chicken fried rice.$13.95
- Churrasco Limeña$36.00
Colombian Food
- Churrasquito
Skirt steak topped with homemade chimichurri with a side of rice, beans and sweet plantains.$30.00
- Bistec Encebollado
Grilled steak with sauteed onions with a side of rice, beans and sweet plantains.$19.00
- Mar Y Tierra
Churrasco asado topped with shrimp, sauteed onions with a side of tostones.$35.95
- Bandeja Paisa
Traditional Colombian dish, includes grilled steak, chorizo, chicharron, an egg, maduro, avocado and rice and beans$25.00
- Mojarra Frita
Fried tilapia topped with cococut sauce with a side of salad and tostones.$24.95
- Arepa Paisa
Corn cake stuffed with shreeded beef, chicharron, beans and cheese.$13.95
- Pechuga a la Colombiana
Grilled chicken with rice, beans and maduros.$15.95
- Hamburgesa Colombiana$12.95
- Salmon a la plancha$25.00
Dominican Food
Mexican Food
- Enchiladas$14.95
- Burrito$13.95
- Quesadillas$11.00
- Birria Tacos
Shreeded beef prepped in a stew, served in a crispy tortilla and cheese topped with onions and cilantro$15.95
- Fish Tacos
Crispy white fish, cabbage, pico de Gallo and chipotle mayo..$13.00
- Steak Tacos
Grilled steak with onions and cilantro.$10.00
- Al pastor tacos
Spicy porked marinated with pineapple, topped with onions and cilantro.$12.00
- Tacos de Tinga
Shreeded chicken topped with cheese, sour cream and lettuce.$11.00
- Shrimp tacos
Sautéed shrimp, Mexican cheese, cabbage and pico de Gallo.$12.00
- Fajitas
A sizzling hot skillet with grilled veggies, choice of protein with a side of rice, beans and tortillas.$23.95
- Chorizo street tacos
Crispy chorizo topped with onions and cilantro$11.00
- Tampiquena
Grilled steak topped with sauteed onions and red sauce with a cheese enchilada and guac.$28.00
- Birria Bowl
Black beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream bowl.$17.00
- Costillas en salsa verde$15.95
- Tacos de barbacoa$13.00
- Stuffed jalapeño$17.00
Cuban Food
Vegan
Soups
Sides
Dessert
Beverage/Bebidas
Beverages
- Mora$5.00
- Limonada$5.00
- Maracuya$6.00
- Piña$5.00
- Horchata$6.00
- Jamaica$5.00
- Lulo$5.00
- Mango$5.00
- Limonada de Cereza$6.00
- Limoanda de Coco$6.00
- Chicha Morada$4.00
- Colombiana$2.00
- Inca Cola$2.00
- Postobon$2.00
- Jarritos$3.00
- coca cola can$2.00
- sprite can$2.00
- diet coke$2.00
- Snapple$2.50
- Water$2.00
- Country Club$2.95
- Selzter$2.00
- Brisk$2.00
- Concordia$3.00
- Coca cola bottle$3.00
- Pepsi$2.00
- Gingerale$2.00
- Unsweetened ice tea$5.00