Jasmin Asian Bistro
Banh Mi Sandwich
- Pork Banh Mi
Sliced pork stir friend in our secret sauce, house quick pickled vegetables, fresh cucumber, cilantro, and jalapeno. Topped with house made spicy mayo. Served on a banh mi roll.$12.00
- Tofu Banh Mi
Fried tofu stir friend in our secret sauce, house quick pickled vegetables, fresh cucumber, cilantro, and jalapeno. Topped with house made spicy mayo. Served on a banh mi roll.$12.00
Fresh Salads
- Cucumber Salad
Cucumbers, shredded cabbage, lettuce, and red onion topped with a light Thai rice vinaigrette and roasted sesame seeds.$7.50
- Miso Ginger Salad
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cabbage and carrot, fried tofu, tomato, diced mango, cashews, diced red onion, house made miso sesame vinaigrette, cilantro, and fresh julienned ginger.$12.00
- Laab Ghai
Thai specialty of ground chicken breast with lime and fish sauce dressing, fresh lemongrass, cilantro, and green onion on a bed of lettuce with shredded carrot and cabbage.$15.00
- Crying Tiger
Grilled strips of top sirloin steak with chili paste, cilantro, cucumber, red onion, and tomato tossed ina spicy lime and fish sauce dressing on a bed of lettuce with shredded carrot and cabbage.$15.00
- Yum Woon Sen
Prawns, chicken breast, and glass noodles tossed with lime and fish sauce dressing, chili paste, red onion, cilantro, tomato, and cashews on a bed of lettuce with shredded carrot and cabbage.$17.00
Soups
- Jasmin Pho Soup
Beef bone broth with rice noodles, and a side of fresh Thai basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, and lime. Served with chili paste and hoisin sauce.$14.00
- Miso Soup
Miso paste, fresh tofu, seaweed, and green onion.$5.00
- Thom Ka
Traditional Thai recipe with coconut milk, Thai herbs, mushroom, onion, cabbage, and tomato.$7.00
- Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in broth with bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, white pepper, and crunchy garlic.$14.00
- Rice and Ginger Soup
Jasmin rice in broth with fresh ginger, seared garlic, cilantro celery, green onion, white pepper, and crunchy garlic.$14.00
Appetizers
- Chinese BBQ Pork
Sliced Chinese bbq pork served with toasted sesame seeds and hot mustard.$12.00
- Chicken Satay
Lean chicken breast marinated in Thai seasoning and grilled. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber dipping sauce. 4 skewers.$11.00
- Gyoza
Cabbage, pork, and seasoning in a wonton wrapper and fried until golden. With house made soy sauce. 6 pieces.$8.00
- Handmade Spring Rolls
Vegetables and mung bean noodles, wrapped in a pastry and fried until golden. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce. 5 rolls.$10.00
- Fresh Garden Wraps
Lettuce, tofu, angel hair noodles, cucumber, celery, and Thai basil wrapped in rice paper. Served with tamarind dipping sauce. *Made fresh daily, limited supply and sold until gone.$10.00
- Crab Rangoon
Cream cheese, crab, and garlic wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried until golden. Served with sweet chili sauce. 6 pieces.$10.00
- Edamame
Fresh steamed green soy beans with a dash of salt.$6.00
- Crispy Tofu
Fresh tofu fried until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served with sweet chili sauce.$8.00
- Jasmin Dumpling
Ground shrimp, chicken, garlic, pork, water chestnuts, and green onions wrapped in a wonton wrapper and steamed. Topped with garlic, Served with homemade soy sauce. 5 dumplings.$11.00
- Chicken of Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Ground chicken or tofu sauteed with red onions and water chestnuts.$11.00
- Fried Pork Eggrolls
Savory pork, shredded cabbage and carrots, and a blend of spices rolled in an egg roll wrapper and fried until golden. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.$8.00
From The Wok
- Temple Cashew
Salty, sweet, savory, and sour flavors all expertly layered together. Seared garlic and chili paste, button mushrooms, cashews, bell pepper, onion, water chestnuts, celery, zucchini, baby corn, carrot, and homemade sauce.$16.00
- Orange Chicken
Fried slices of lightly battered chicken sauteed with broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, carrot, onion, fresh orange, and a delicious sweet orange glaze sauce.$16.00
- Pagoda Basil
Stir-fried seared garlic and Thai basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, green bean, carrot, and chili paste.$16.00
- Swimming Rama
Served on a bed of steamed spinach and bean sprouts. Topped with our famous home made peanut sauce.$16.00
- Prikkhing Princess
Fresh green beans, bell pepper, carrot, home made prikkhing paste, and sliced kaffir lime leaves.$16.00
- Teriyaki Chicken
Fresh cabbage, onion, carrot, and chicken breast smothered with a sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.$16.00
- Mongolian Beef
Sliced beef in a light cornstarch coating stir fried with green onions, fresh garlic, and secret sauce.$16.00
- Golden Garlic
Stir-fried fresh garlic and black pepper, served on a bed of steamed cabbage, broccoli, carrot, and onion. Smothered with a delicious seared garlic sauce and topped with crunchy garlic.$16.00
- Jasmin Fried Rice
Jasmin rice stir-fried with carrot, egg, tomato, and onion. Perfect balance of sweet, salty, and savory!$16.00
- Tropical Fried Rice
Jasmin rice stir-fried with onion, pineapple, tomato, raisins, egg, cashews, carrot, and yellow curry powder. On the sweet side.$16.00
- Basil Chili Fried Rice
Jasmin rice stir-fried with fresh chili pepper, Thai basil, green beans, bell pepper, mushroom, and onion.$16.00
- Chinese Pork Fried Rice
Jasmin rice stir-fried with carrot, egg, tomato, and onion. Perfect balance of sweet, salty, and savory!$16.00
Poke Bowls
- Tuna Poke Bowl
Yellowfin tuna in our house made marinade, diced avocado, diced mango, watermelon radish, and pickled ginger. Topped with spicy mayo and furikake seasoning.$19.00
- Crab Poke Bowl
Shredded crab stick in our house made marinade, diced avocado, diced mango, watermelon radish, and pickled ginger. Topped with spicy mayo and furikake seasoning.$18.00
- Dragon Poke Bowl
Yellowfin tuna, shredded crab stick in our house made marinade, diced avocado, sliced jalapeno, and diced mango. Topped with spicy mayo, sriracha, and togarashi seasoning.$20.00
Curry
- Red Curry
Red curry paste with coconut milk and kaffir lime leaves, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and fresh Thai basil.$15.00
- Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, potato, carrot, bell pepper, and onion. Topped with crispy onions. Our mildest curry.$15.00
- Pannang Curry
Rich and creamy Pannang curry paste with coconut milk and kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil, and bell peppers.$15.00
- Pineapple Curry
Red curry paste with coconut milk and kaffir lime leaves, pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, and Thai basil. A bit sweeter than red curry.$15.00
Noodles
- Phad Thai
Stir fried thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, green and red onion, small tofu, all in our famous sweet phad Thai sauce.$15.00
- Glass Noodle Phad Thai
Stir fried glass noodles, egg, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, green and red onion, small tofu, all in our famous sweet phad Thai sauce.$15.00
- Phad See Yu
Wide rice noodles, carrot, broccoli, egg, and dark soy sauce.$15.00
- Pra-Raam Noodles
Stir fried thin rice noodles, egg carrot, zucchini, cabbage, baby corn, broccoli, and spinach. Smothered with our famous peanut sauce.$15.00
- Spicy Noodles
Chili paste, broccoli, zucchini, Thai basil, bell pepper, carrot, egg, onion, and mushrooms stir-fried with wide rice noodles in savory basil sauce.$15.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Satay
Lean chicken breast marinated in Thai seasoning and grilled. Served with peanut sauce and Jasmin rice. 3 skewers.$8.50
- Kids Teriyaki Chicken
Tender slices of chicken with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with Jasmin steamed rice.$8.50
- Kids Jasmin Fried Rice
Delicious fried rice with mixed veggies, egg, and chicken.$8.50
- Kids Phad Thai
The most famous Thai stir-fried noodle dish with tender slices of chicken. Served with Jasmin steamed rice.$8.50
- Kids Chicken Noodle Soup
Tender slices of chicken with mixed veggies and flat rice noodles.$8.50
Beverages
Liquor
- Well Vodka$5.50
- Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka$6.00
- Titos$7.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- DBL Well Vodka$10.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka$11.00
- DBL Titos$13.00
- DBL Grey Goose$15.00
- Well Gin$6.50
- Tanqueray$7.00
- DBL Well Gin$11.00
- DBL Tanqueray$13.00
- Well Rum$5.50
- Bacardi Silver$7.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Myers$7.00
- DBL Well Rum$11.00
- DBL Bacardi Silver$13.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$13.00
- DBL Malibu$13.00
- DBL Myers$13.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- El Jimador$6.50
- Patron$13.00
- DBL Well Tequila$11.00
- DBL El Jimador$12.00
- DBL Patron$24.00
- Well Whiskey$5.50
- Crown Royal$7.50
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Makers Mark$7.50
- Bird Dog Maple Whiskey$7.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$10.00
- DBL Crown Royal$14.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$13.00
- DBL Makers Mark$14.00
- DBL Bird Dog Maple Whiskey$13.00
- Peach Schnapps$7.00
- Naranja$7.00
- Triple Sec$7.00
- Limoncello$7.00
- Sweet Vermouth$6.00
- Dry Vermouth$6.00
- DBL Peach Schnapps$13.00
- DBL Naranja$13.00
- DBL Triple Sec$13.00
- DBL Limoncello$13.00
- DBL Sweet Vermouth$12.00
- DBL Dry Vermouth$12.00
Wine
- Corkage Fee$15.00
- 6oz GLS House Red Blend$7.00
- 6oz GLS House Merlot$7.00
- 6oz GLS House Cabernet Sauvignon$7.00
- 6oz GLS Sagelands Dark Shadow Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley, WA$8.00
- 6oz GLS Neito Senetiner Malbec Argentina$9.00
- 6oz GLS Columbia Winery Red Blend Columbia Valley, WA$8.00
- 9oz GLS House Red Blend$10.00
- 9oz GLS House Merlot$10.00
- 9oz GLS House Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- 9oz GLS Sagelands Dark Shadow Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley, WA$12.00
- 9oz GLS Neito Senetiner Malbec Argentina$13.00
- 9oz GLS Columbia Winery Red Blend Columbia Valley, WA$13.00
- BTL Sagelands Dark Shadow Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley, WA$28.00
- BTL Neito Senetiner Malbec Argentina$30.00
- BTL Columbia Winery Red Blend Columbia Valley, WA$28.00
- BTL Nine Hats Merlot Columbia Valley, WA$25.00
- 6oz GLS House Chardonnay$7.00
- 6oz GLS Bella Sara Pinot Grigio Italy$8.00
- 6oz GLS 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand$8.00
- 6oz GLS Chateau St. Michelle Riesling Columbia Valley, WA$7.00
- 6oz GLS Meiomi Chardonnay Monterey, CA$11.00
- 6oz GLS Gekkeikan Plum Wine 'Gluten Free'$8.00
- 9oz GLS House Chardonnay$10.00
- 9oz GLS Bella Sara Pinot Grigio$12.00
- 9oz GLS 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- 9oz GLS Chateau St. Michelle Riesling$11.00
- 9oz GLS Meiomi Chardonnay$15.00
- BTL Bella Sara Pinot Grigio Italy$28.00
- BTL 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand$28.00
- BTL Chateau St. Michelle Riesling Columbia Valley, WA$26.00
- BTL Meiomi Chardonnay Monterey, CA$38.00
- BTL Cambria Voignier Santa Maria Valley, CA$60.00
- BTL Gekkeikan Plum Wine *Gluten Free$28.00
- GLS Chilled House Sake$6.00
- GLS Hot House Sake$6.00
- GLS Black and Gold Gekkeikan$8.00
- GLS Nigori Unfiltered Gekkeikan$12.00
- GLS Nigori Mango$15.00
- BTL Black and Gold Gekkeikan$35.00