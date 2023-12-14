Jasmine Garden (Ying Ying Dumpling House) 8912 West 95th Street
Appetizers
- Egg Rolls$3.95
Egg Rolls, an appetizing delight available in orders of two. These house-made treats are crafted with a delicious combination of chicken and vegetables, offering a savory start to your dining experience.
- Vegetable Spring Rolls$3.95
Vegetable Spring Rolls, an appetizing offering available in orders of two. These house-made delights feature a medley of mixed vegetables, providing a fresh and flavorful start to your dining experience.
- Shrimp Rolls (2)$4.55
Shrimp Rolls, a delectable appetizer available in orders of two. These house-made delights are crafted with finely minced seasoned shrimp and shredded bamboo shoots, providing a flavorful and satisfying start to your dining experience.
- Chicken Wings (6)$8.95
Curry Marinated Chicken Wings, a tantalizing appetizer marinated with secret spices, coated and deep-fried to a golden crisp. Available in orders of six, featuring a combination of party wings. House-made for a flavorful and crispy start to your dining experience.
- Chocho Chicken (4)$7.95
Chicken on Stick, a delectable appetizer marinated with our secret blend of spices, deep-fried to a golden crisp. Available in orders of four, these house-made delights provide a flavorful and crispy start to your dining experience.
- Dragon Rolls (2)$4.55
Dragon Rolls, a unique appetizer featuring half with cheese and half with shrimp mousse and shredded bamboo shoots. Deep-fried to a golden crisp and served in orders of two. These house-made delights offer a flavorful and crunchy introduction to your dining experience.
- Half Order Crab Rangoon (3)$4.00
Crab Rangoon, a delectable appetizer crafted by blending fresh cream cheese with milk, sugar, and various seasonings. Deep-fried to a golden crisp, available in orders of six. These house-made delights provide a creamy and crispy start to your dining experience.
- Crab Rangoon (6)$7.95
Crab Rangoon, a delectable appetizer crafted by blending fresh cream cheese with milk, sugar, and various seasonings. Deep-fried to a golden crisp, available in orders of six. These house-made delights provide a creamy and crispy start to your dining experience.
- Fantail Shrimp (6)$7.25
Prepared by cleanly slicing fresh Jumbo Shrimp in half, marinating them in a secret blend of spices, and coating them in breadcrumbs before deep-frying to a golden crisp. Available in orders of six, these house-made delights offer a flavorful and crunchy start to your dining experience."
- Szechuan Pork Dumplings (8)$8.95
Spicy Dumplings, crafted with a secret blend of spices and fresh pork, mixed together and wrapped in dumpling skins, then boiled to perfection. Available in orders of eight, these house-made delights provide a flavorful and spicy introduction to your dining experience.
- Fried Dumplings (8)$10.95
Pan-Fried Dumplings, crafted with a secret blend of spices and fresh pork, mixed together and wrapped in dumpling skins, then pan-fried to a golden, crispy, and juicy perfection. Available in orders of eight, these house-made delights offer a flavorful and satisfying start to your dining experience.
- Steamed Dumplings (8)$9.95
Steamed Dumplings, meticulously crafted with a secret blend of spices and fresh pork, mixed together and encased in delicate dumpling skins. Best enjoyed with our homemade dumpling sauce. Available in orders of eight, these house-made delights provide a delectable start to your dining experience.
- Chicken Nuggets (10$4.95
Chicken Nuggets, a serving of 10 pieces, best enjoyed with our sweet and sour sauce for an enhanced flavor experience.
- Edamame$4.95
- Bobo Tray (for 2)$12.95
Two crab rangoons, two vegetable spring rolls, two chicken wings, two chocho chicken, and two fantail shrimp
- Lettuce Wrapped Chicken (3)$7.55
- Lettuce Wrapped Vegetable (3)$7.25
Soups
- Egg Drop Soup (Small)$2.25
- Egg Drop Soup (Large)$4.55
- Hot & Sour Soup (Small)$2.50
- Hot & Sour Soup (Large)$5.25
- Wonton Soup (Small)$2.75
- Wonton Soup (Large)$5.95
- Chicken Sizzling Rice Soup$9.95
Chicken Sizzling Rice Soup, a delightful creation made by simmering a blend of mixed vegetables and fresh chicken breast in a savory broth. Enjoy a unique experience by sprinkling sizzling rice on the hot soup for a distinctive and satisfying flavor.
- Vegetable Tofu Soup$9.75
Most Popular Dishes
House Chef Specials
- H1. Orange Chicken$13.55
- H2. General Tso's Chicken$13.55
- H3. Sesame Chicken$13.55
- H4. Kung Pao Triple Delight$13.95
- H5. Triple Delight$13.95
- H6. House Pan Fried Noodle$13.95
- H7. Orange Beef$13.95
- H8. Sesame Beef$13.95
- H9. Seafood Delight$14.95
- H10. Sesame Shrimp$13.95
- H11. Kung Pao Shrimp & Scallops$14.95
- H12. Happy Family$14.95
- H13. Honey Shrimp$13.95
- H14. General Tso's Shrimp$13.95
- H15. Orange Shrimp$13.95
- H16. Chicken & Shrimp Hunan Style$13.95
Lunch Specials
- L1. Chicken with Broccoli$9.95
White meat chicken, stir-fried with fresh broccoli and Carrots, served in a white sauce. With soup and a side Item.
- L2. Chicken with Vegetables$9.95
White meat chicken, stir-fried with mixed veggies in a white sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L3. Chicken with Cashew Nuts$9.95
Diced chicken with snow peas, carrots, mushroom, and zucchini, in a brown sauce with cashew nuts on the top. With soup and a side Item
- L4. Sweet & Sour Chicken$9.95
Fried chicken, with sweet and sour sauce on the side. With soup and a side Item
- L5. Kung Pao Chicken$9.95
Diced chicken with mushrooms, pepper, and carrots in our spicy Kung pao sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L6. Hunan Chicken$9.95
Diced chicken with broccoli, carrots, and mushroom, in a spicy Hunan sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L7. General Tso's Chicken$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L8. Sesame Chicken$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L9. Orange Chicken$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L10. Chicken with Garlic Sauce$9.95
Red pepper, yellow onion, and water chestnuts in sweet and spicy garlic sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L11. Szechuan Chicken$9.95
Cabbage, celery, snow peas, and red pepper, with stir-fried chicken in a spicy szechuan sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L12. Lemon Chicken$9.95
Fried chicken, with a lemon sauce on side. With soup and a side Item
- L13. Honey Chicken$9.95
Fried chicken with a honey sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L14. Almond Chicken$9.95
Water chestnuts, mushroom and carrots in brown sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L15. Chicken with Snow Peas$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L16. Moo Goo Gai Pan$9.95
White meat chicken with mushrooms, zucchini, cabbage, and snow peas, in a white sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L17. Chicken with Green Beans$9.95
Brown sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L18. Beef with Broccoli$9.95
Broccoli and carrots in a brown sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L19. Beef with Vegetables$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L20. Pepper Steak$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L21. Kung Pao Beef$9.95
Zucchini, pepper, mushroom, and snow peas, in our spicy Kung pao sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L22. Hunan Beef$9.95
Broccoli, pepper, mushroom, and snow peas, in a Hunan sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L23. Mongolian Beef$9.95
Yellow onion and green onion, with crispy white noodles in spicy hoisin. With soup and a side Item
- L24. Szechuan Beef$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L25. Beef with Garlic Sauce$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L26. Beef with Snow Peas$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L27. Beef with Green Beans$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L28. Shrimp with Broccoli$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L29. Shrimp with Vegetables$9.95
Brown sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L30. Shrimp with Cashew Nuts$9.95
White sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L31. Kung Pao Shrimp$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L32. Hunan Shrimp$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L33. Shrimp with Snow Peas$9.95
White sauce
- L34. Shrimp with Green Beans$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L35. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L36. Mixed Chinese Vegetables$9.95
White sauce. With soup and a side Item
- L37. Szechuan Shrimp$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L38. Shrimp with Garlic Sauce$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L39. Triple Delight$9.95
With soup and a side Item
- L40. Fried Rice$9.95
Chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, or vegetable. With soup and a side Item
- L41. Lo Mein$9.95
Chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, or vegetable. With soup and a side Item
- L42.Pad Thai Noodle$9.95
ALL Day Combo Special Plates
- A1. Chicken with Broccoli$11.95
- A2. Chicken with Vegetables$11.95
- A3. Chicken with Cashew Nuts$11.95
- A4. Sweet & Sour Chicken$11.95
- A5. Kung Pao Chicken$11.95
- A6. Hunan Chicken$11.95
- A7. General Tso's Chicken$11.95
- A8. Sesame Chicken$11.95
- A9. Orange Chicken$11.95
- A10. Chicken Garlic Sauce$11.95
Bell peppers, water chestnuts, and white onions
- A11. Szechuan Chicken$11.95
Zucchini, bell peppers, celery, and snow peas
- A12. Lemon Chicken$11.95
- A13. Honey Chicken$11.95
Fried chicken, no vegetable with honey sauce
- A14. Almond Chicken$11.95
- A15. Chicken with Snow Pea$11.95
- A16. Moo Goo Gai Pan$11.95
- A17.Chicken with Green Beans$11.95
- A18. Beef with Broccoli$11.95
- A19. Beef with Vegetables$11.95
- A20. Pepper Steak$11.95
- A21. Kung Pao Beef$11.95
- A22. Hunan Beef$11.95
- A23. Mongolian Beef$11.95
White and green onion, stir fried beef in spicy sauce with fried rice noodle on bottom
- A.24 Szchuan Beef$11.95
- A25. Beef with Garlic Sauce$11.95
- A26. Beef with Snow Peas$11.95
- A27. Beef with Green Beans$11.95
- A28. Shrimp with Broccoli$11.95
- A29. Shrimp with Vegetables$11.95
- A30. Shrimp with Cashew Nuts$11.95
- A31. Kung Pao Shrimp$11.95
- A32. Hunan Shrimp$11.95
- A34.Shrimp with Green Beans$11.95
- A33. Shrimp with Snow Peas$11.95
- A35. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$11.95
- A36. Mixed Chinese Vegetables$11.95
- A37. Szechuan Shrimp$11.95
- A38. Shrimp with Garlic Sauce$11.95
- A39. Triple Delight$11.95
- A40. Fried Rice$11.95
Choice of chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, or vegetable. Served with Crab Rangoon, egg roll, and your choice of soup
- A41. Lo Mein$11.95
Choice of chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, or vegetable. Served with Crab Rangoon, egg roll, and your choice of soup
- A42.Pad Thai Noodle$11.95
Fried RIce
- Plain Fried Rice$7.95
- Vegetable Fried Rice$9.95
- Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
- Pork Fired Rice$10.95
- BBQ Pork Fried Rice$10.95
- Beef Fried Rice$11.95
- Jumbo Shrimp Fried Rice$12.95
- Combination Fried Rice$12.95
- Young Chow Fried Rice$12.95
- Chicken Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
- Pork Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
- BBQ Pork Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
- Beef Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
- Jumbo Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
- Combination Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Noodles
- Pad Thai Noodle with Tofu$11.95
- Pad Thai Noodle with Chicken$11.95
- Pad Thai Noodle with Jumbo Shrimp$13.95
- Plain Lo Mein$8.95
- Vegetable Lo Mein$10.25
- Chicken Lo Mein$11.95
- Pork Lo Mein$11.95
- BBQ Pork Lo Mein$11.95
- Beef Lo Mein$11.95
- Jumbo Shrimp Lo Mein$12.95
- Combination Lo Mein$12.95
- Chicken Chow Fun$11.95
- Beef Chow Fun$12.95
- Jumbo Shrimp Chow Fun$13.95
- Combination Chow Fun$13.95
- Singapore Style Rice Noodle$12.95
- House Special Pan Fried Noodle$13.95
- Vegetable Mei Fun$10.95
- Chicken Mei Fun$11.95
- Pork Mei Fun$11.95
- BBQ Pork Mei Fun$11.95
- Beef Mei Fun$11.95
- Jumbo Shrimp Mei Fun$12.95
- House Special Mei Fun$12.95
Chicken
- C1. Sweet & Sour Chicken$12.75
- C2. Almond Chicken$12.75
- C3. Cashew Nuts Chicken$12.75
- C4. Moo GO Gai Pan$12.75
- C5. Spring Field Cashew Chicken$12.95
- C6. Chicken With Broccoli$12.75
- C7. Chicken With Vegetable$12.75
- C8. Sha Cha Chicken$12.75
- C9. Lemon Chicken$12.75
- C10. Honey Chicken$12.75
- C11. Hunan Chicken$12.75
- C12. Empress Chicken$12.75
- C13. Kung Pao Chicken$12.75
- C14. Curry Chicken$12.75
- C15. Chicken With Snow Peas$12.75
- C16. Jalapeño Chichen$12.75
- C17. Chicken Garlic Sauce$12.75
- C18. Szechuan Chicken$12.75
- C19. Chicken With Green Beans$12.75
- C.20 Chicken With Black Bean Sauce$12.75
- C.21 Chicken With Black Pepper Sauce$12.75
- C.22 Orange Chicken$13.55
- C.23 General Tso's Chicken$13.55
- C.24 Sesame Chicken$13.55
Beef
- B1. Beef With Broccoli$13.75
- B2. Beef With Green Pepper$13.75
- B3.Beef With Vegetable$13.75
- B4. Szechuan Beef$13.75
- B5. Mongolian Beef$13.75
- B6. Hunan Beef$13.75
- B7. Kung Pao Beef$13.75
- B8. Jalapeño Beef$13.75
- B9. Curry Beef$13.75
- B10. Beef With Snow Peas$13.75
- B11. Beef Garlic Sauce$13.75
- B12. Beef With Black Bean Sauce$13.75
- B13. Beijing Crispy Beef$13.75
- B14. Sha Cha Beef$13.75
- B15. Beef Chow Mein$13.75
- B16. Orange Beef$13.95
- B17. Sesame Beef$13.95
- B18. Beef With Black Pepper Sauce$13.75
Pork
- P1. Mo Po Tofu With Pork$12.75
- P2. Pork With Vegetable$12.75
- P3. Hunan Pork$12.75
- P4. Szechuan Pork$12.75
- P5. Pork With Snow Peas$12.75
- P6. Pork Garlic Sauce$12.75
- P7. Sha Cha Pork$12.75
- P8. Jalapeño Pork$12.75
- P9. Shredded Pork in Beijing Sauce$12.75
- P10. Black Pepper With Pork$12.75
- P11. Black Bean Sauce With Pork$12.75
Jumbo Shrimp
- S1. Sweet & Sour Shrimp$13.75
- S2. Shrimp With Cashew Nuts$13.75
- S3. Shrimp With Lobster Sauce$13.75
- S4. Shrimp With Vegetable$13.75
- S5. Sha Cha Shrimp$13.75
- S6. Shrimp With Broccoli$13.75
- S7. Hunan Shrimp$13.75
- S8. Kung Pao Shrimp$13.75
- S9. Szechuan Shrimp$13.75
- S10. Curry Shrimp$13.75
- S11. Shrimp With Snow Peas$13.75
- S12. Jalapeño Shrimp$13.75
- S13. Sesame Shrimp$13.75
- S14. Honey Shrimp$13.75
- S15. General Tso's Shrimp$13.75
- S16. Orange Shrimp$13.75
Build your Own Stir Fried
Moo Shu
Vegetables
Diet Menu
Kid's Menu
Side Orders
- 12 Pieces Fortune Cookies$2.50
One Dozen of Fortune Cookies in bag.
- Small Plain Lo Mein$3.95
Small box of Plain Lo Mein, without veggie and meat.
- Side of Sauce
- White Rice (Small)$2.25
Small bowl of steamed rice, we use 16oz box to pack it with to go order.
- White Rice (Large)$3.75
- Brown Rice (Small)$2.50
- Brown Rice (Large)$3.75
- Plain Fried Rice (Small)$2.50
- Plain Fried Rice (Large)$3.75
- Crispy Noodles (Small)$0.50
- Crispy Noodles (Large)$1.00