Java Junction Harbor
Coffee
Espresso & Latte
Mocha
- Single Mocha$5.75
- Double Mocha$6.25
- Triple Mocha$7.25
- Single White Mocha$6.00
- Double White Mocha$6.50
- Triple White Mocha$7.25
- Single Mex Mocha$6.00
- Double Mex Mocha$6.75
- Triple Mexican Mocha$7.25
- Milky Way Mocha$7.25
- Creme Brulee$7.25
- Reeses Mocha$7.25
- German Chocolate$7.25
- White Chocolate Cherry$7.25
- Thin Mint$7.25
- Hot Coco 12oz$4.50
- Hot Coco 16oz$5.00
- hot Coco 8oz$4.00
- Mocha Madness Single$6.75
- 20oz Hot coco$5.25
- Raspberry Truffle$7.25
- Snickers Mocha$7.25
Smoothies
- Strawberry Fields
Strawberry, Banana, Fro Yogurt, Apple and Orange Juice$9.50
- Very Berry
Strawberry Blueberry, Banana, Fro Yogurt, apple and Orange Juice$9.50
- Last Mango
Mangos, Peaches, Banana, Orange Sherbert, Mango and Orange Juices$9.50
- Tropical Storm
Mangos, Peaches, Strawberries Banana, Orange and mango juice$9.50
- Super C$9.50
- Boxcar
Blueberries, Strawberries, Peaches banana, Orange and apple juice Frozen Yogurt$9.50
- RWB
Strawberries, Bluberries, Fro Yogurt Banana$9.50
- Creamy Orange
Orange juice with banana Fro yogurt orange Sherbert$9.50
- Monkey Business$9.50
Freeze
Bagel
- Plain Bagel$3.25
- Butter Bagel$3.50
- Jam Bagel$4.25
- CC Bagel
Cream Cheese$4.25
- Sundried Bagel
Sundried Cream Cheese$4.75
- Hummus Bagel
Hummus Spread$4.75
- Artichoke bagel
Articoke Schmear$4.75
- Breakfast Bagel
Ham, Chedder, Egg$8.25
- Veggie Breakfast Bagel
all the veggies and Egg$8.25
- Lox CC Bagel
Lox, Capers, Cream Cheese$11.00
- Delox bagel
Lox, Capers, Tomato, Red Onion$11.75
- Turkey Swiss Bagel Sandwich
Turket, Jack, Lettuce, Tomato$10.75
- Ham Chedder Bagel Sandwich
Ham Chedder Lettuce Tomato$10.75
- Veggie Bagel Sandwich
all the veggies$10.75
- Tuna Bagel Sandwich
Tuna, Jack, Lettuce, Tomato$10.75
Sandwich
- Turkey Avo
Turkey, Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo$10.75
- Turkey Cran
Turkey, Jack, Lettuce, Mayo, Cranberry$10.75
- Ham Cheddar
Ham, Chedder, Lettuce, Tomato, mustard onion$10.75
- Tuna
Tuna Salad, Jack Lettuce, Tomato$10.75
- Salami Cheddar
Salami, Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard$10.75
- Club Car
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Mustard, Mayo, Salami, onion$11.25
- Veggie Sandwich
All the veggies , hummus, Mayo, Mustard$10.75
- PBJ
Peanut Butter and Jelly$7.00
- Garden Burger$11.25
- Avocado Toast$6.50
- Single Slice Toast$3.75
Pastry
Tea
Cans Bottles
Candy
misc
- Hard Boiled Egg$1.50
- Parfaits$5.25
- Oatmeal
with walnuts and raisinsor Crazins$5.00
- Oatmeal / Steamed Milk
with walnuts and raisinsor Crazins$5.50
- Fruit Cup
assorted fruits$5.25
- Veggie Cup
Carrots Celery Hummus or Ranch$5.25
- Baby Bells$1.50
- Ice Cream Sandwiches$5.25
- Trail Mix$5.25
- Soup$7.00
- Nutty Bars$5.25
- Sunscreen$4.00
- Lip Balm$4.75
- Pound of Beans$21.00
- chip$3.25