Coffee
- House Coffee$2.95
- Classic Cold Brew$4.55Out of stock
- Bananas Foster Cold Brew$6.35Out of stock
- The Nutty Heaven Cold Brew$6.35Out of stock
- Classic Latte$5.25
- Sugar Daddy Latte$5.25
- Snickerdelicous Latte$5.25
- Classic Breve$5.65
This is a latte made with half and half milk! It has a creamier and richer flavor!
- The Java Nick Breve$5.65
- Creme Brulee Breve$5.65
- French Vanilla Nut Creme Breve$5.65
- Toasted Coconut Breve$5.65
Rich, nutty flavors of tropical coconut perfected with sweet, subtle toasted notes.
- Butterbeer Breve$5.65
- Classic Mocha$5.65
A mocha is essentially a chocolate-flavored variant of a latte or even a hot chocolate with shots of espresso in it. It is made up of espresso, milk, and chocolate.
- White Mocha$5.65
- Minty Fresh Mocha$5.65
- Peanut Butter Mocha$5.65
- Black Forrest Mocha$5.65
- Mocha Madness$5.65
- Great Escape Mocha$5.65
- Almond Joy Mocha$5.65
- Funky Monkey Mocha$5.65
- Hazelnut Truffle Mocha$5.65
- Caramel Macchiato$5.35
- Americano$5.15
- Cappuccino$5.00
Redbull
Frappe
Tea
Smoothie
Other Drinks
Kids Drinks
Food
