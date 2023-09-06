Need Utensils or Condiments?

ICE COLD RAW BAR PLATTERS

THE LURE

$45.00

¼ lb peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 crackerjax oysters, ½ lb snow crab, smoked tuna dip, anchovy stuffed olives

THE HOOK

$95.00

½# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab

THE LINE

$135.00

1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 emersum oysters, 3 west coast oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab, 2 langoustines

THE SINKER

$205.00

1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, ½# king crab, 1# dungeness crab, 3 langoustines

SIDE Crudités

CHILLED SHELLFISH

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST SWEET & SALTY Shucked

$18.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST LUXURY Shucked

$26.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST RICH Shucked

$38.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST LUXURY Shucked

$44.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP

$10.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

SNOW CRAB

$28.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

DUNGENESS CRAB

$32.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

ALASKAN KING CRAB

$49.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS

BURRATA

$17.00

english pea gremolata, hibiscus reduction, sorrel, pasta cracker

CHARRED SPANISH OCTOPUS

$24.00

crispy smashed potato, tomato & pepper confit, chimichurri, mustard green

FRIED NEW ENGLAND CALAMARI

$18.00

mango-chile mojo, lime aioli

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$27.00

tabasco-lemon aioli, pea shoots

STEAK TARTARE

$20.00

3 fried oysters, dijon cream, grana padano, grilled sourdough

SMOKED TUNA DIP

$17.00

crudités vegetables, little gems, saltine crackers

STEAMED PEI MUSSELS

$22.00

choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough

THE WEDGE

$9.00

black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch

JAX CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons

LOUISIANA CRAWFISH GUMBO

$9.00+

gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$25.00

mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra, caramelized onions

OSETRA

$150.00Out of stock

smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery

WHITEFISH ROE

$30.00

Small grain, clean, sweet

ENTREES

SEAFOOD SALAD

$30.00

pei mussels, spanish octopus, cuttlefish, orzo, chickpeas, arugula, sunflower seeds, olive crumble, cherry tomato vinaigrette

VEGETABLE RISOTTO

$22.00

asparagus, radish, grana padano, chive oil, snap peas

ALASKAN HALIBUT

$42.00

beluga lentils, zucchini, beech mushrooms, grana padano broth

GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON

$33.00

spring onion tater tots, dill crema, snap peas, asparagus

SEARED NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS

$42.00

corn maque choux, frisee, bacon sherry vinaigrette

GREENHEAD LOBSTER CO. MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$32.00

herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, choice of side

GROUND GULF SHRIMP AND SPAGHETTINI

$28.00

arrabiata sauce, sweet garlic puree, grana padano

BLACKENED YELLOWFIN TUNA

$46.00

crawfish jambalaya, marinated peppers, pickled mustard seed aïo

NORTH CAROLINA CATFISH

$27.00

blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter

GRILLED NEW YORK STRIP

$49.00

arugula, red wine butter, french fries

NIMAN RANCH BURGER

$19.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, french fries

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$9.00
BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$9.00
PORK BELLY COLLARDS

$9.00
ZUCCHINI AND ARUGULA

$9.00
SPRING ONION TATER TOTS

$9.00
ROASTED HEIRLOOM BABY CARROTS

$13.00

black garlic vinaigrette, toasted sesame, corn crem

BAKED LOBSTER MAC

$19.00

DESSERT

KEY LIME TART

$10.00

candied coconut, spiced rum syrup, chantilly

WARM BLUEBERRY BUCKLE

$10.00

whipped ricotta, chile agave

DARK CHOCOLATE OLIVE OIL CAKE

$10.00

pistachio, colorado cherries