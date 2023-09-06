Jax Fish House - LoDo
ICE COLD RAW BAR PLATTERS
THE LURE
¼ lb peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 crackerjax oysters, ½ lb snow crab, smoked tuna dip, anchovy stuffed olives
THE HOOK
½# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab
THE LINE
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 emersum oysters, 3 west coast oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab, 2 langoustines
THE SINKER
1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, ½# king crab, 1# dungeness crab, 3 langoustines
SIDE Crudités
CHILLED SHELLFISH
(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST SWEET & SALTY Shucked
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST LUXURY Shucked
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST RICH Shucked
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST LUXURY Shucked
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP
1/2 pound or 1 pound
SNOW CRAB
1/2 pound or 1 pound
DUNGENESS CRAB
1/2 pound or 1 pound
ALASKAN KING CRAB
1/2 pound or 1 pound
STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS
BURRATA
english pea gremolata, hibiscus reduction, sorrel, pasta cracker
CHARRED SPANISH OCTOPUS
crispy smashed potato, tomato & pepper confit, chimichurri, mustard green
FRIED NEW ENGLAND CALAMARI
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE
tabasco-lemon aioli, pea shoots
STEAK TARTARE
3 fried oysters, dijon cream, grana padano, grilled sourdough
SMOKED TUNA DIP
crudités vegetables, little gems, saltine crackers
STEAMED PEI MUSSELS
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
THE WEDGE
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
JAX CAESAR SALAD
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
LOUISIANA CRAWFISH GUMBO
gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions
SEAFOOD CHOWDER
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra, caramelized onions
OSETRA
smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery
WHITEFISH ROE
Small grain, clean, sweet
ENTREES
SEAFOOD SALAD
pei mussels, spanish octopus, cuttlefish, orzo, chickpeas, arugula, sunflower seeds, olive crumble, cherry tomato vinaigrette
VEGETABLE RISOTTO
asparagus, radish, grana padano, chive oil, snap peas
ALASKAN HALIBUT
beluga lentils, zucchini, beech mushrooms, grana padano broth
GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON
spring onion tater tots, dill crema, snap peas, asparagus
SEARED NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS
corn maque choux, frisee, bacon sherry vinaigrette
GREENHEAD LOBSTER CO. MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
herb dressing, butter toasted split-top roll, choice of side
GROUND GULF SHRIMP AND SPAGHETTINI
arrabiata sauce, sweet garlic puree, grana padano
BLACKENED YELLOWFIN TUNA
crawfish jambalaya, marinated peppers, pickled mustard seed aïo
NORTH CAROLINA CATFISH
blackened or fried catfish, crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, pot likker butter
GRILLED NEW YORK STRIP
arugula, red wine butter, french fries
NIMAN RANCH BURGER
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, french fries