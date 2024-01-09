Jayna Gyro Roseville
FOOD
Specials
Appetizers
Dips
- Hummus$8.50
Hummus served with pine nuts and topped with paprika oil, served with pita or veggies
- Baba Ghanoush$8.95
Charred eggplant, labneh cheese, served with pita or veggies
- Tzatziki$6.50
Greek yogurt with English cucumber, topped with olive oil, served with pita or veggies
- Dip Trio$11.95
Hummus, baba ghanoush, tzatziki, marinated olives, served with pita or veggies
Sides
Salad
- Greek Salad$12.65
Tomatoes, English cucumber, red onion, red peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, parsley, salt, olive oil, lemon dressing
- Octopus Salad$16.65
Arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, tomatoes, chickpeas, grilled octopus, lemon vinaigrette
- House Salad$8.95
Arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes
- Mediterranean Chopped Salad$11.65
Chopped Romaine, tomato, cucumber, chickpea, red onion, feta cheese, dressed in lemon vinaigrette.
- Small Side House Salad$5.95
Gyro Pita
- Beef + Lamb Gyro Pita$14.95
Grilled perfect pita, thinly sliced rotisserie lamb and beef gyro, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.
- Roasted Chickpeas Pita$12.95
Grilled perfect pita, Mediterranean spiced roasted chickpeas, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.
- Chicken Gyro Pita$13.95
Grilled perfect pita, thinly sliced rotisserie chicken gyro, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Greek Sandwiches
- Greek Dip - Beef + Lamb$14.95
Beef + Lamb Gyro meat, caramelized onion + red pepper, and spicy aioli smear. Served on our house-made brioche sesame hoagie and au jus dip.
- Greek Skinny Dip - Chicken$13.95
Chicken Gyro meat, caramelized onion + red pepper, and spicy aioli smear. Served on our house-made brioche sesame hoagie and port au prince (au jus) dip.
Gyro Bowl
- Chicken Gyro Bowl$14.95
Thinly sliced rotisserie chicken gyro, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.
- Beef + Lamb Gyro Bowl$15.95
Thinly sliced rotisserie beef and lamb gyro, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.
- Roasted Chickpea Bowl$13.95
Roasted Chickpea Bowl Mediterranean spiced roasted chickpeas, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.
Lavash Wrap
- Roasted Chickpea Lavash Wrap (Veg)$12.95
Grilled Lavash, house-seasoned roasted chickpeas, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.
- Chicken Gyro Lavash Wrap$13.95
Grilled Lavash, Chicken Gyro Meat, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.
- Beef & Lamb Gyro Lavash Wrap$14.95
Grilled Lavash, Beef & Lamb Gyro Meat, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Lamb Burger
- Grilled Lamb Burger$13.95
Grilled 100% ground lamb, feta cheese, grilled onion + red bell pepper, lemon-dressed arugula, pickled red onion and spicy creole mustard smear. Served on our house-made brioche sesame bun.
- The Black Sheep Burger (Vegan)$14.95
Grilled 100% plant based ground lamb (Black Sheep), creamy vegan tzatziki, grilled onion + red bell pepper, lemon-dressed arugula, and pickled red onion. Served on vegan Rotella's Bakery bun.
Roasted Chicken
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Gyro$9.95
Kids meal, deconstructed ingredients served separately and undressed. Served with Gyro Meat, Sliced Pita, Tzatziki and choice of Greek Fries, Rice, or House Salad.
- Kids Beef & Lamb Gyro$9.95
Kids meal, deconstructed ingredients served separately and undressed. Served with Gyro Meat, Sliced Pita, Tzatziki and choice of Greek Fries, Rice, or House Salad.
- Kids Roasted Chickpea$9.95
Kids meal, deconstructed ingredients served separately and undressed. Served with Roasted Chickpeas, Sliced Pita, Tzatziki and choice of Greek Fries, Rice, or House Salad.