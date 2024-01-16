JJ sushi & poke
Sushi Rolls
- Alaska Roll$8.99
Fresh salmon, fish eggs, freshly cut avocado 8 pcs
- Avocado Roll$8.99
Freshly cut avocados and rice, seaweed
- BBQ Eel Roll$10.99
Cooked eel, avocado, cucumbers and eel sauce. 8 pcs
- Cajun Roll$11.99
Tuna and salmon mixed in spicy 🌶 sauces with cucumbers. 8 pcs
- California Roll$8.99
Imitation crab stick, cucumbers and avocados. 8 pcs
- Crawfish Roll$9.99
Cooked crawfish mixed with house spices , snow crab salad and cucumbers with spicy mayo and eel sauce on top. 8 pcs
- Crunchy Roll$9.99
snow crab, rice, tempura crispy crunchy and spicy mayo and eel sauce. 8 pcs
- Crunchy Dynamite Roll$10.99
Raw tuna mixed with spicy sauces and topped with tempura crispy. Spicy and crunchy. 8 pcs
- Crunchy Shrimp Roll$10.99
Cooked shrimp with spicy sauces and topped with tempura crispy. 8 pcs
- Cucumber Roll$8.99
Freshly cut cucumbers with rice. Nice and crisp. 8 pcs
- Dynamite Roll$10.99
Raw tuna mixed in spicy and little sweet sauces and cucumbers. 8 pcs
- Green River Roll$11.99
Raw yellowfin tuna and salmon with freshly cut avocado and topped with orange fish eggs with little eel sauce. Rich in proteins. 10 pcs
- Grilled Fish Roll$10.99
Grilled seasoned salmon freshly cut cucumbers and house made eel sauce on top. 8 pcs
- King Crab Roll$13.99
- Louisiana Roll$11.99
Crawfish, tuna, salmon, little snow crab, cucumbers and special sauces
- Medium Roll$11.99
Rich in tuna and salmon, snow crab, avocado with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Miami Roll$12.99
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, snow crab, avocado, fish eggs, jazz sauce.
- Philadelphia Roll$10.99
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado. 8 pcs
- Rice Paper Roll$12.99
Snow crab, crawfish, cream cheese, avocado, cucumbers wrapped in rice paper. No rice . Eel sauce, spicy mayo. 8 pcs
- Rock and Roll$10.99
Fried shrimp, snow crab, avocado, tempura crispy, spicy mayo, eel sauce. 10 pcs
- Salmon Roll$10.99
Raw salmon wrapped in rice and seaweed
- Salmon Avocado Roll$10.99
Fresh salmon, avocado wrapped in rice and seaweed . 8 pcs
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.99
Fried shrimp, snow crab, cucumbers with spicy mayo and eel sauce. 8 pcs
- Snow Crab Roll$8.99
Snow crab and avocado, 8 pcs
- Soy Paper Roll$12.99
High in proteins Tuna, Salmon, snow crab, freshly cut avocados, wrapped in soy paper with spicy mayo and eel sauce. 10 pcs
- Special BBQ Eel Roll$10.99
Cooked eel, snow crab, avocado, cucumbers with eel sauce. 8 pcs
- Special Tuna Avocado Roll$10.99
Yellow Fin tuna, snow crab, freshly cut avocados with spicy mayo and eel sauce. 10 pcs
- Spicy Crunchy roll$10.99
Spicy snow crab with tempura crispy. Eel sauce and spicy mayo . 8 pcs
- Spicy Salmon Roll$10.99
Fresh salmon mixed in house spicy sauces with cucumbers topped with spicy mayo.8 pcs
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$10.99
Jumbo shrimp mixed in house spicy sauces with cucumbers and spicy mayo on top. 8 pcs
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.99
Tuna mixed in house spicy sauces with cucumbers and spicy mayo on top. 8 pcs
- Tuna Roll$10.99
Yellowfin Tuna wrapped in rice and seaweed. 8 pcs
- Tuna Avocado Roll$10.99
Yellowfin Tuna with freshly cut avocados. 8 pcs
- Tuna Tataki Roll$12.99
Seared tuna, cucumbers, avocado with ponzu sauce. 8 pcs
- Tuna Tempura Roll$12.99
Lightly battered fried tuna , little snow crab with spicy mayo and eel sauce on top. 8 pcs
- Veggie Philly Roll$8.99
Fresh cut avocados, crisp cucumbers, hand cut carrots with Philadelphia cream cheese. 8 pcs
- Vegetable Roll$8.99
Hand cut Carrots, freshly cut Avocado, crip cucumbers. 8 pcs
- Tofu roll$8.99
- Crawfish roll$10.99
- Salmon skin Roll$10.99
- Spicy crab Roll$9.99
- Spicy crunch Roll$10.99
- Pizza$7.99
- Jambalaya$7.99
- X pizza$14.99
- Smart water$3.99
- Water 16.9 floz$1.45
- Coke$2.79
- Diet coke$2.79
- Coke (zero sugar)$2.99
- Dr.pepper$2.79
- Dr.pepper(diet)$2.79
- Fanta$2.79
- Sprite$2.79
- Gold peak$2.79
- Ramnue$3.49
- Dasani water$2.99
- Minute$2.79
- Redbull$3.99
- Ginger ale$2.49
- Monster$3.49
- Green tea$2.79
- Arizona tea$2.99
- Gatorate(G)$2.99
- Vitamin water$2.99
- Bodyarmor$2.99
- Apple juice$2.99
- Orange juice$2.99
- Alkaline water$3.99
- Powerrade$2.99
- Rainbow$11.99
- Po pot roll$11.99
- Cucumber wrap$10.99
- Poke (Nola or Ninja or hawaiian$12.99
- Root beer$2.79
- Lemonate$2.79
- Hoggy dog$12.99
- Po boy roll$11.99
- Dragon roll$9.99
- Extea$1.45
Snacks
- Bowl of Brown Rice$4.99
- Bowl of Sushi Rice$4.99
- Edamame$5.99
- Shrimp Gyoza$7.99
- Inari$5.99
- Crab Tempura$8.99
- Shrimp Tempura$8.99
- Shrimp Shumai$7.99
- Soft Shell Crab Tempura$9.99
- Vegetable Spring Roll$7.99
- #Fried Oyster$7.99
- Veggi fried$6.49
- Kilwins$6.99
- Green tea Ice cream$7.99
- Banana$1.29
- Apple$1.39
- F eggs$1.99
- Sp sauces$1.20
- Sushi sauces$1.35
- Cream cheese$1.10
- Orange$1.49
- X-seaweed sld$1.59
- X-noddle sld$1.75
- Pop.tarts$1.99
- Fried$6.49
- Ex anything$1.99
- Nugets$7.99
- Ginger ALE$2.99
- Mango$2.99
- Coffee 12oz$4.19
- Belvita crunchy$1.25
- Seaweed salad$6.99
- Crab salad$7.99
- Squid salad$7.99
- Cucumber salad$6.99
- Cucumber crab salad$7.99
- Noddle salad$7.99
- Sea food soup$8.99
- Miso soup$4.99
- Ramen noddle soup$12.99
Lunch Specials
- Chirashi$12.99
- Daily Lunch Special$13.99
- Express Roll Special$13.99
- Roll Special$14.99
- Salad Special$13.99
Raw yellowfin tuna and salmon, squid salad, seaweed salad, hand cut cucumbers, green leaf lettuce, freshly cut avocados, crab stick, house made citrus sauces topped with fish eggs. Very refreshing and nutritious.
- Sashimi Special$13.99
- Sushi Special$13.99
- Unagi Don$13.99
- Vegetable Special$12.99
Total 24 pieces combined of vegetable roll, cucumber roll, avocado roll. Contain Freshly cut avocados, cucumbers and hand cut carrots. Comes with a cup of miso and little complimentary house made noodle salad.
- Mardi Gras & Ninja combo$15.99
Fried shrimp, snow crab, freshly cut avocados, cream cheese, spicy snow crab, fish eggs, homemade tempura crispy with house made eel sauce and spicy mayo. Comes with miso soup and complimentary noodle salad. 20 pcs
- Sharkey dog$12.99
- Bento box$15.49
- Jazz special$15.99
- Snow crab roll$7.99
- Spicy crab roll$8.99
- Lunch special$14.99
- Nigiri combo$13.99
- JJ special$12.99
- St.Charles roll$12.99
- Sumo roll$13.99
- Boggy dog roll$12.99
- Crescent roll$12.99
- Tropical roll$12.99
- Fried oyster roll$10.99
Poke Bowls
- Spicy Salmon Bowl$12.99
Raw salmon, snow crab, freshly cut avocado, green leaf lettuce, special sauces, rice
- Spicy Tuna Bowl$12.99
Raw tuna, snow crab, freshly cut avocado, green leaf lettuce, Rice
- Hawaiian Poke Bowl$12.99
Base: rice, green leaf lettuce or no rice, protein tuna and salmon, topping seaweed salad, edamame, freshly cut avocados, cucumbers, snow crab, special sauce. Good flavor and spicy. Well balanced proteins and carb
- Nola Poke Bowl$12.99
Base: rice or no rice, green leaf lettuce, cucumbers; Proteins: fresh tuna and salmon, snow crab, squid salad: topping: seaweed salad, freshly cut avocados, house made sauces. Good flavor, little rich, good balanced proteins and carb.
- Poke Buritto$12.99
Fresh salmon and tuna, rice , freshly cut avocados and cucumbers, special house made sauces, green leaf lettuce, little squid and seaweed salad. Wrapped in seaweed.
- Ramen noddle bowl(pork)$12.99
- Ramen noddle bowl (shrimp)$12.99
- Veggi poke bowl$12.99
- Sesame chicken bowl$12.99
- Teriyaki chicken bowl$12.99
- Ninja poke bowl$12.99
- Ramen Chicken$12.99
- Chicken poke$12.99
- Veggi Ramen bowl$12.99
House Specials Rolls
- Baked Salmon$11.99
Baked fresh salmon rolled in with snow crab and nori seaweed topped with house made spicy mayo and eel sauce. Big 4 pcs
- Black and Gold$12.99
Slowly cooked eel and freshly cut avocados on top and snow crab, house made tempura crispy inside with house made eel sauce. 10 pcs. Fully cooked roll
- Bourbon Street$9.99
4 pcs of jumbo tiger shrimp, snow crab, freshly cut avocados with house made eel and jazz sauce. 10 pcs. Great for Fried shrimp lovers.
- Caterpillar$11.90
- Dragon$10.99
- Po Boy Roll$11.99
Fried shrimp tempura, rice paper, rice, cream cheese, crawfish, lettuce, avocado, cucumbers, snow crab, crunchy, eel sauce, spicy mayo, chili sauce. Cooked roll
- Garden District$11.99
- Giant$12.99
Raw dynamite spicy tuna, fried shrimp, crawfish,cream cheese, snow crab, avocado, fish eggs, spicy mayo, eel sauce, chili sauce. 10 pcs
- Hawaiian$12.99
- Jackson Square$11.99
- Jazz Roll$12.59
Protein rich raw tuna and fish oily raw salmon, fried shrimp, snow crab, freshly cut avocados and cucumbers, fish eggs with house made eel sauce and jazz sauce. Big 10 pcs.
- LSU$12.59
NO RICE, rice paper wrap, raw yellowfin tuna and fresh salmon, bbq eel, snow crab, fish eggs, avocados cucumbers, house made eel sauce and spicy mayo with crunchy on top. 8 pcs
- Mardi Gras$10.99
- Naruto$10.99
- Ninja$10.99
Freshly fried jumbo shrimp, spicy snow crab, freshly cut avocados with house made eel sauce and spicy mayo. 8 pcs. Fully cooked roll
- Nola$11.99
Fried shrimp, snow crab and crawfish with cucumbers, spicy mayo, eel sauce and chili sauce. 10 pics
- Rainbow Roll$11.99
Raw Yellowfin tuna and salmon, snow crab, freshly cut avocados topped with house made eel sauce and spicy mayo. 10 pcs. Very flavorful
- Rainbow Box Sushi$12.99
- Red River$11.99
- Royal Street$9.99
- Soft Shell Crab Roll$10.99
- Spider$12.99
- Summer$10.99
- Tex Mex$10.99
- Tiger$11.99
- Time Share$12.50
- Utah$11.99
- Volcano$10.99
Fully cooked roll. Contains freshly fried shrimp, cream cheese, freshly cut avocado and topped with spicy snow crab, spicy mayo and house made eel. 10 pcs
- Voodoo$10.99
Slowly cooked eel, snow crab, freshly cut avocados, house made tempura crispy and eel sauce. Big 6 pcs. Recommended for eel lovers. Fully cooked roll.
- Special Tuna Buritto$11.99
Raw yellowtuna, snow crab, freshly cut avocados, crispy cucumbers,green leaf lettuce, chili sauce, house made sauces . 2 handful big pieces
- Big Easy$15.50
Cooked crawfish, fried soft shell crab, fried shrimp tempura, snow crab, freshly cut avocados, crisp cucumbers with eel sauce, jazz sauce and chili sauce on top. 10 giant pcs.
- Chef special$13.99
- Sumo roll$12.50
- Burning man roll$13.49
- Burning woman roll$13.49
- Mardi gras & Ninja combo$16.99
- Spicy tuna wrap$12.99
- Spicy salmon wrap$12.99
- Shaky dog$12.99
Fried Rolls
Quinoa Rolls
Sashimi
- Salmon Sashimi$12.89
Raw fresh salmon with garnish like green leaf lettuce, cucumbers, carrots. Rich in proteins and fish oil. 8 pcs
- Sashimi Roll$12.99
Raw tuna and salmon, crab, carrots, freshly cut avocados, cucumbers wrapped in cucumbers or rice paper . No rice . Carbless Roll , high in proteins. Sauces are optional.
- Tuna Sashimi$12.50
8 pcs of tuna garnished with carrots, green leaf lettuce, cucumbers. High in proteins.
- Spicy tuna wrap (10pcs)$11.99
- Spicy salmon wrap(10pcs)$11.99
- Soy wrap (tuna or salmon,crab)(10pcs)$12.50
- Cucumber wrap(8pcs)$8.99
- Summer roll (10pcs)$8.99
Salads
- Ceviche Salad$13.99
Raw salmon and Tuna, imitation crab stick, fish eggs, squid and seaweed salad, avocados, cucumbers, green leaf lettuce, chili sauce, house dressing. Spicy 🌶, refreshing and rich protein.
- Cumber Crab Salad$7.99
- Eel Cucumber Salad$8.99
- Cucumber Salad$6.99
- Noodle Salad$7.99
- Seafood Salad$11.99
Raw tuna and salmon, squid and seaweed salad, avocados,cucumbers, green leaf lettuce, imitation crab sticks, fish eggs, house dressing
- Seaweed Salad$7.99
- Snow Crab Salad$7.99
- Squid Salad$7.99
- Tuna Tataki$12.00
Soups
- Miso Soup$4.99
Soybean paste, tofu, green onions, seaweed.
- Seafood Soup$8.99
Fish broth, tuna, salmon, crab, green onions, tofu , seaweed,
- Smart water$3.99
- Dasani water$2.79
- Water 16oz$1.49
- Coke$2.79
- Diet coke$2.79
- Dr.pepper$2.79
- Diet Dr.pepper$2.79
- Alkaline water$3.99
- Fanta$2.79
- Sprite$2.79
- Gatorade$2.79
- Vitamin water$2.99
- Goal peak$2.79
- Arizona fruit punch$2.89
- Minute maid$2.79
- Body armor$3.10
- Monster$3.69
- Remune$3.10
- Redbull$3.49
- Green tea$2.45
- Ginger ale$2.59
- Orange juice$2.79
- Apple juice$2.79
- Powerade$2.79
- Ice$0.75
- Pure life water(16oz)$1.59
- Root beer$2.79
- Chip$1.45
- Pop.tart$2.99
- Snapple$2.99
- Sport drints$2.99
- Ice$0.01
Nigiri
- TUNA$4.99
- SALMON$4.99
- SHRIMP$4.79
- CRAB STICK$4.79
- BBQ EEL$4.99
- MASAGO$4.99
- SPICY TUNA$4.99
- Octopus (cooked) 2 pcs$4.99
- Squids (cooked) 2pcs$4.99
- Yellow tail$4.99
- Snow crab roll$8.99
- Crunchy roll$9.99
- Shrimp tempura roll$10.99
- Nola roll$11.99
- Crawfish roll$9.99
- Fried oyster roll$10.99
- St.Charles roll$12.99
- Rainbow roll$11.99
- Sumo roll$13.99
- Tuna avocado roll$10.99
- Salmon avocado roll$10.99
- Soy paper roll$12.99
- BBQ eel roll$10.99
- Crescent roll$12.99
- Hoggy dog roll$12.99
- Tropical roll$12.99
- Philly roll$10.99
- Veggi combo roll$8.99
- Cucumber wrap$10.99
- Dynamite roll$10.99
- Popoy roll$11.99
- Veggi philly roll$8.99
- Dragon roll$9.99
- Sashimi special$13.99
- Roll special$14.99
- Lunch special$14.99
- Nigiri combo$13.99
- JJ Special$12.99
- Ninja poke$12.99
- Nola poke$12.99
- Hawaiian poke$12.99
- Veggie poke$12.99
- Seafood soup$8.99
- Miso soup$4.99
- Ramen noddle soup$12.99
- Shrimp goyza$7.99
- Vegetable spring roll$7.99
- Shrimp shumai$7.99
- Edamme$5.99
- Fried shrimp tempura(snack)$8.99
- Green tea ice cream$7.99
- Seaweed salad$6.99
- Squid salad$7.99
- Crab salad$7.99
- Cucumber salad$6.99
- Cucumber crab salad$7.99
- Noddle salad$7.99
- Tuna (nigiri)$4.99
- Salmon(nigiri)$4.99
- Crab$4.79
- BBQ eel$4.99
- Shrimp$4.79
- Tamago$4.79
- Extra$1.49
- Drink (bottle)$2.79
- Fountain drink(20oz)$2.39
- Fountain drink(16oz)$1.99
- Monster$3.10
- Remune$3.10
- Chip$1.45
- Orange$1.25
- Apple$1.35
- Mango$1.79
- Snack$1.00
- Pure life water$1.25
- Banana$1.20
- Sauce$1.00
- Coke$2.79
- Diet coke$2.79
- Fanta$2.79
- Lemonade$2.79
- Sprite$2.79
- Root beer$2.79
- Rainbow box$12.99
- Gold pea$2.79
- Dr.pepper$2.79