Jazz Vines
2 wines monthly 1 red and 1 white carefully curated by Sommelier Eric Molina Jazz Vines monthly newsletter to include wine notes and pairing recommendations Personalized Wine Stash A personally engraved wine shelf to store your wine A personalized dedication on our bar VIP - Invites and Benefits Soft Opening – Summer 2024 Wine tastings, food pairings, meet the winemaker events Wine and music education series Private in home wine consultation 10% in person discount No cover charge for premium music events Guaranteed reservations during special events and special days Jazz Vines / Wine Hobo Swag Welcome Jazz Vines Society picnic to go basket to include Jazz Vines Society polo, wine key, glasses, and tote Wine Hobo T-Shirt
Jazz Vines Society Founding Member
1 wine monthly 1 red or 1 white carefully curated by Sommelier Eric Molina Jazz Vines monthly newsletter to include wine notes and pairing recommendations Personalized Wine Stash A personalized dedication on our bar VIP - Invites and Benefits Soft Opening – Summer 2024 Wine tastings, food pairings, meet the winemaker events Wine and music education series Reduced cover charge for premium music events. Priority reservations during special events and special days Jazz Vines Swag Welcome Jazz Vines Society picnic to go basket to include Jazz Vines Society polo and wine key
Jazz Vines Society Member
Jazz Vines Newsletter Written by Sommelier Eric Molina To include wine notes and pairing recommendations Personalized Wine Stash A personalized dedication on our bar Invites and Benefits Soft Opening – Summer 2024 Reduced cover charge for premium music events Priority reservations during special events and special days Jazz Vines Jazz Vines T-shirt