Jazz Vines Society Wine Hobo

$1,000.00

2 wines monthly 1 red and 1 white carefully curated by Sommelier Eric Molina Jazz Vines monthly newsletter to include wine notes and pairing recommendations Personalized Wine Stash A personally engraved wine shelf to store your wine A personalized dedication on our bar VIP - Invites and Benefits Soft Opening – Summer 2024 Wine tastings, food pairings, meet the winemaker events Wine and music education series Private in home wine consultation 10% in person discount No cover charge for premium music events Guaranteed reservations during special events and special days Jazz Vines / Wine Hobo Swag Welcome Jazz Vines Society picnic to go basket to include Jazz Vines Society polo, wine key, glasses, and tote Wine Hobo T-Shirt