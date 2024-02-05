JB O'Briens Irish Pub
Breakfast
Breakfast Omelets
- Bantry OM$15.00
Our own slow-cooked shredded corned beef with Cheddar cheese and grilled onions
- Langford OM$15.00
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese topped with fresh salsa and sour cream
- Maine OM$14.00
Filled with spicy taco meat, Cheddar, and re-fried beans served with salsa and sour cream
- Munster OM$14.00
Filled with fresh sauteed mushrooms, bacon, and Cheddar cheese
- Philly OM$15.00
Forget the roll! We stuff this sucker with shaved top sirloin and American cheese. Hey! Don't be a wimp. Ask for it "Loaded" with grilled onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms
- The Kyle OM$14.00
Filled with fresh jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese
- Wexford OM$14.00
Fajita chicken, onions, green peppers, and pepper Jack cheese served with salsa and sour cream
- Katie OM$21.00
Six eggs, turkey, bacon, ham, and pork sausage combined with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and potatoes then smothered with Swiss and Cheddar cheese
JB's Tex Mex
- Breakfast Enchiladas$16.00
Handmade fresh corn tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, sour cream, and chorizo sausage, covered with Jack cheese and your choice of or roja sauce or salsa verde, served with beans and rice
- JB's Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Our ten-inch flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of Philly Steak or chorizo, with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, spinach, hash browns, scrambled eggs, and Cheddar cheese
- The Scramble$14.00
Grilled onions, tomatoes, ham, and fresh jalapeños together with scrambled eggs covered with Cheddar and pepper Jack cheese all atop our breakfast potatoes
- Huevos Rancheros$15.00
Two eggs to order served on two crispy tortillas with homemade enchilada sauce, refried beans, Spanish rice, Cheddar cheese, salsa , pico de Gallo, and fresh jalapeños
JB's Breakfast
- Bacon & Eggs$13.00
Three bacon strips
- Bangers & Eggs$16.00
Traditionally seasoned banger sausage steamed and grilled
- Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Ham, bacon, sausage patty, or chorizo with scrambled eggs and Cheddar cheese
- Chicken Fried Steak$15.00
Breaded and fried crispy, smothered in country gravy
- Corned Beef Hash$16.00
Our corned beef brisket shredded and combined with hash browns and grilled onions
- Ham & Eggs$13.00
Our large slice of ham
- Red Neck Benedict$15.00
A fresh buttermilk biscuit cut in two and topped with sausage patties and two eggs, then smothered in our country gravy
- Sausage & Eggs$13.00
Two link sausages
- Steak and Eggs$17.00
Our hand selected shoulder tender grilled to perfection
Golden Cakes & French Toast
- Golden Grilled Cakes
Each cake. Our golden cakes made fresh to order served with butter and maple syrup
- Pancake Sandwich$14.00
Fluffy cakes served with two eggs accompanied with your choice of sliced ham, two bacon strips or two sausage links with butter and maple syrup
- French Toast$12.00
Our fluffy Texas toast battered with egg and spices, then grilled to perfection served with maple syrup and butter
- French Toast Combo$15.00
Our Texas toast served with two eggs any style and your choice of grilled ham, two sausage links or two bacon strips
Breakfast Side Orders
MAIN MENU
SMALL PLATES
- Blackened Sockeye$17.00
Seared sockeye salmon in Cajun spices, served with creamy citrus dill alfredo and grilled veggies
- Fried Calamari$14.00
Rings and tentacles fried golden brown, french fries with yummy cocktail sauce
- Hummus Plate$13.00
Roasted garlic, red bell pepper, sun-dried tomato, calamata olives, cucumber, and pita
- Lettuce Wraps$14.00
Chopped chicken, jicama, carrots, and mushrooms sauteed in JB's Korean sticky sauce and served with steamed rice to cool the heat!
- Pot Stickers$14.00
Crispy Chinese dumplings filled with juicy pork, pan-fried, served with our mini egg foo young, green onion and soy sauce
- Potato Skins$13.00
Baked potatoes scooped and fried until golden brown and crispy
- Seared Tuna Steak$15.00
Spiced and seared yellowfin tuna with cilantro lime slaw and wasabi ranch dressing
- SESAME CHICKEN BALLS$14.00
Hand-dipped breast of chicken in fresh tempura and served with hot mustard and sweet 'n sour
- South West Egg Rolls$14.00
Home-made fried egg rolls with our black bean corn salsa, blended with tender chicken and Cheddar cheese, served with chipotle ranch for dipping
- Veggie Plate$12.00
Fresh coarsely chopped broccolini, carrots, cucumber, caulilini, and celery complemented with tomato and pepperoncini, served with ranch for dipping
- WINGS$14.00
Sticky, buffalo, JB's BBQ, and JB's samurai. Garlic alfredo, Carolina gold, or naked
SALADS
- BBQ Chop Chkn Sal$14.00
Crispy battered BBQ chicken served on house greens chopped and blended with black bean and corn salsa, jicama, tomato, red onion, jack cheese, then topped with tortilla strips and guacamole
- Buffalo Chicken Sal$14.00
If you don't like spicy - forget about it! Crunch fried chicken tossed in our spicy buffalo wing sauce atop our house salad mix with crispy corn tortilla strips, bacon bits, fresh pico de gallo and pepper jack cheese with chipoltle ranch dressing
- Chicken Caesar Sal$13.00
Grilled or cajun blackened breast of chicken, with romaine lettuce tossed in our classic Caesar dressing with Parmesan, tomatoes and croutons
- Hot Stsr Sal$15.00
Had the sandwich? Gotta have the salad. Sliced turkey, pastrami, pepperoni, bacon bits, red onion, diced tomato, black olives, pepperoncini and pepper jack cheese, all tossed with our house greens and Italian dressing
- O'Brien's Cobb Sal$15.00
Grilled chicken breast served over our crisp house salad mix with green and red bell peppers, green onions, egg, bacon, our house black bean and corn pico de gallo, jack, Cheddar and bleu cheese
- Quesadilla Sal$14.00
Our citrus balsamic vinaigrette and chipotle ranch dressings tossed with grilled chicken breast, house greens, jack cheese, tortilla strips, diced tomatoes, our black bean and corn pico de gallo and garnished with a grilled cheese quesadilla
- Ninja Sal$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, jb's house salad greens tossed with diced cucumber, red onion, peanuts, tomato and bleu cheese in our homemade samurai dressing
TRADITIONAL
- Bangers and Mash$15.00
Traditionally seasoned sausages (sage and garlic) covered with onions sauteed in butter, garlic and guinness stout, served with our homemade garlic mashed potatoes
- Shepherd's Pie$15.00
A blended stew of slow roasted prime pork shoulder and traditional vegetables and spices combined under a crispy mashed potato crust complimented by fresh grated Parmesan and chopped green onion
- Corned Beef and Cabbage$16.00
Our homemade corned beef served with poached green cabbage and fresh new potatoes
- Corned Beef Sandwich$15.00
Homemade corned beef, , Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing toge ther on swirl rye served with fries, , or
- Irish Stew$14.00
Chunks of top sirloin braised, traditionally seasoned, roasted and blended with select vegetables and combined in a toasted sourdough bread bowl. Served with a side salad and dressing of your choice
- Fish and Chips$15.00
Our hand cut cod dipped in fresh tempura beer batter with fries and grilled garlic bread
- Rice Bowl$14.00
Grilled chicken over steamed rice with steamed broccolini, caulilini, and carrots. Choose from teriyaki, samurai, or sticky sauce
- Seafood Combo$19.00
Fried clams, fried calamari, cod, rock shrimp and golden fries, served with cocktail and tartar sauce with grilled garlic bread
- Chicken Fingers$13.00
Boneless breast of chicken breaded and deep fried until golden served with crispy fries, ranch dressing and grilled garlic bread
BURGERS
- Blazing Burger$15.00
Chorizo infused ground chuck, guacamole, jalapeños, grilled red onions and habenero cheese
- Chili Burger$15.00
Irish style chili, chopped onions and grated aged Cheddar cheese
- Dublin Brgr$14.00
- Garlic Burger$14.00
Seared fresh garlic cloves, red onions and Swiss cheese
- Monster Smash Burger$18.00
- The Cork$14.00
Sauteed mushrooms with aged Swiss and Cheddar cheese
- The Hangover Cure$16.00
Gooey swiss American, mushroom, fried egg with rich beef gravy and scallions, served on a sweet Hawaiian bun
- The Kerry$14.00
Jb's deli sliced crisp hickory smoked bacon combined with aged Swiss and Cheddar cheese
- Viva La Verde$15.00
Smothered with crisp bacon, salsa , guacamole, and pepper Jack cheese
The Irish Mexican
- Chicken Enchilada$16.00
"Authentic" is what we do. Served with home made frijoles, spanish rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, Cheddar cheese and fresh jalapeño
- Quesadilla$15.00
A large flour tortilla filled and grilled with chicken, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, green onion and fresh cilantro, served with sour cream and fresh salsa
- Fajitas$17.00
Sizzling chicken or carnitas with traditional sides with homemade corn tortillas
- Giant Street Tacos$15.00
Three house made corn tortillas filled with grilled cod or carnitas, pico de gallo, fresh cabbage and secret sauce
- Giant Nachos$18.00
Spicy beef or chicken nachos
Sandwiches
- BBQ Chicken Club$14.00
Fried breast of chicken rolled in Carolina tangy gold BBQ sauce topped with lean ham, bacon, aged Swiss and Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Blackened Chicken$14.00
Juicy chicken breast blackened with cajun spices and seared in a cast iron skillet, then topped with aged Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onion
- BLT$14.00
- Carolina Pulled Pork$15.00
Johnny's house smoked pork shoulder, shredded and topped with Carolina gold BBQ sauce and jb's creamy cole slaw all on a sweet brioche bun
- Classic Club$14.00
Another triple decker with smoked deli sliced breast of turkey, lean ham, crisp bacon, Swiss and aged Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough
- Grilled Cheese$12.00
- Irish Dip$15.00
Our lean house roast beef layered on a our toasted house kick-arse roll, covered with aged Swiss cheese, served with au jus for dipping, grilled onions, mushrooms and sauteed green and red peppers, no extra charge
- Johnny's Hot Sister*$14.00
This Italian club is piled high with smoked deli sliced turkey breast, pepperoni, pastrami, bacon, pepper jack cheese, red onion, lettuce, and diced tomato
- Patty Melt$16.00
One half pound of ground chuck grilled and smothered with aged Swiss cheese, onions, bacon, and thousand island dressing, served on toasted swirl rye
- Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
We take no shortcuts. First, Jb's roasts our own top sirloin, chill it, shave it thin and fry it on the flat grill. Served with your choice of any combination of mushrooms, onions, green and red bell peppers and a heart attack portion of Swiss American che
- Reuben$15.00
This triple decker has your choice of classic lean pastrami, corned beef, or smoked turkey. Grilled and placed on toasted swirl rye, smothered in Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing
- Sticky Chicken$14.00
Fried chicken breast served with jb's sticky Korean sauce and topped with red onion, mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served on a sweet brioche bun
- Turkey Club$14.00
Deli sliced smoked turkey, bacon, Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato, all grilled in combination