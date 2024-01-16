JC COWBOYS
JC COWBOYS MENU
Appetizer
- Sauteed Shrimp in Garlic Seasoned Virgin Olive Oil
4 Shrimp Broiled and Topped with Chives$7.95
- Shrimp Cocktail
6 Shrimp Served Chilled with Cocktail Sauce and Lemon$12.95
- Goat Cheese Fondue with Baguette Slices
Goat Cheese Seasoned and Broiled in Virgin Olive Oil, Served with Toasted Baguette Slices$13.95
- Cowboy Caviar Chips & Salsa
Corn & Blackbean Salsa, Fire Roasted Salsa, and Tortilla Chips$13.95
- Warm Soft Pretzels with Beer Cheese
4 Soft Bavarian Pretzels Baked, Basted with Butter, Salt Served on the Side & Hot Beer Cheese for dipping$9.95
- Cheesy Chili Bean Dip with Jalapenos & Chips
Our special recipe of Pinto Beans, Cheese, and Spicy Tomatoes and Chilies, Jalapenos on the side,Served Hot and Topped with Hot Chili Oil and Ranch, Served with Tortilla Chips and Jalapenos$9.95
- Salsa & Chips
Fire Roasted Salsa and Tortilla Chips$5.49
- Queso, Salsa, Chips Combination
JC's Queso, Fire Roasted Salsa, and Tortilla Chips$8.45
- JC Cowboy Nachos
Homechips with Beer Cheese, Chives, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream$9.95
- Garlic Cheddar Biscuits (8)$4.50
- Garden Salad$6.95
Entree
- 8 oz Filet
USDA Choice Beef Tenderloin, Wet Aged 30 days Hand Cut$42.95OUT OF STOCK
- Petit Filet$38.95OUT OF STOCK
- 12 oz Ribeye
USDA Choice Beef, Wet Aged 30 days, Hand Cut$36.95
- 16 oz Ribeye
USDA Choice Beef, Wet Aged 30 days, Hand Cut$45.95
- 8 oz Top Sirloin
USDA Choice, Top Sirlion, Flavorful and Tender$19.95
- 12 oz French Cut Pork Chop
Center Cut Two Bone Pork Chop, Butterfiled and Grilled. Please allow 20 minute cook time for this Delicious Cut.$26.95
- 8 oz Hamburger Steak
Served with Grilled Onion and Brown Gravy$16.95
- 6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast
Tender, Juicy Chicken Breast Grilled with Creole Seasonings$14.95
- Steak Tips & Seasonal Fresh Salad
8oz of USDA Choice Beef Tenderloin Tips Wet Aged 30 days Hand Cut, served over seasonal fresh salad, cucumber, grape tomatoes, egg, and your choice of dressing.$18.95
- Grilled Chicken & Seasonal Fresh Salad
6oz Tender, Juicy Chicken Grilled with Creole Seasonings served over seasonal fresh salad, cucumber, grape tomatoes, egg, and your choice of dressing.$12.95
- 8oz Steak Tenderloin Tips
USDA Choice Beef Tenderloin Tips$17.95
- Extra Guest Plate/Setup$5.95
- Weekly Special$18.95
Side
- Mother Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Red Skin Mashed Potato Seasoned and Whipped with Butter and Parmesan Cheese, Topped with shredder cheddar and bacon crumbles and broiled$7.95
- Mother Loaded Baked Potato
Available after 5pm, Whipped Butter, Shredded Cheddar, Bacon, Melted and Topped with Sour Cream and Chives$7.95OUT OF STOCK
- Mak's Smok'n Cheddar Mac & Cheese
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Topped with Smoked Cheddar and Bacon, Broiled and piping hot$8.95
- Asparagus Sauteed with Parmesan
Fresh Asparagus, Seasoned, and Topped with Melted Parmesan Cheese$8.95
- Baby Bakers
Baby Potatoes Seasoned and Baked in Olive Oil$7.95
- Homechips
Sliced Potatoes Baked to a Crisp sprinkled lightly with Koesher Salt$4.95
- Small Seasonal Fresh Salad
Seasonal Fresh Salad, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Egg, and your choice of Dressing$6.95
- Sidewinder Steak Fries
Plain, no topping$4.95
- Tempura Battered Brussel Sprouts
Served Original or Enhance the flavors with your choice of Bacon and Honey or Smoked Cheddar with Paprika Topping$9.95
- Mashed Potatoes$2.95
Basket
- JC Cowboys Cheeseburger
8oz 80/20 Beef Hand Pattied, White American Cheese, Vegatable Setup on the Side, and Served with Homechips$15.95
- Pepper Jack Bacon Cheeseburger
8oz 80/20 Beef Hand Pattied, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Vegatable Setup on the Side, and Served with Homechips$16.95
- Bourbon Glazed, Aged Cheddar Bacon Cheeseburger
8oz 80/20 Beef Hand Pattied, Shredded Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Vegatable Setup on the Side, and Served with Homechips$16.95
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
6oz Tender, Juicy Chicken Grilled with Creole Seasonings, White American Cheese, Bacon, and our Ranch Dressing, served Vegatable Setup on the Side, and Served with Homechips$13.95
- Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Deli Ham, White American Cheese Broiled and Stacked High on a Toasted Bun, Served with Homechips$13.95
Dessert
- Better Than Sex Cake with Heath Topping
Homemade rich chocolate cake, drizzled with caramel, whipped topping, and Heath Bar Crumbles, Drizzled with Chocolate and Carmel$7.95
- Creamy Peanut Butter Pie with Butterfinger Topping
Homemade with a Graham Cracker Crust, Creamy Filling with Jiff Peanut Butter and Cream Cheese, Whipped Topping, & Butterfinger Crumbles, Drizzled with Chocolate and Carmel$7.95
- Dessert Of The Day$7.95
- New York Style Cheesecake
I simply cannot make it better myself so we purchase this delicious Cheesecake. We finish of by topping it with your choice of Strawberry Topping, Caramel, or Chocolate$7.95
Desert/Bar
EVENT MENU
EVENT FOOD
- $10 PER PLATE
MEAL PER PLATE, INCLUDES COFFEE, TEA, WATER SERVICE, AND THE SALES TAX AND 20% GRATUITY$10.00
- $15 PER PLATE
MEAL PER PLATE, INCLUDES COFFEE, TEA, WATER SERVICE, AND THE SALES TAX AND 20% GRATUITY$15.00
- $20 PER PLATE
MEAL PER PLATE, INCLUDES COFFEE, TEA, WATER SERVICE, AND THE SALES TAX AND 20% GRATUITY$20.00
- $35 PER PLATE
MEAL PER PLATE, INCLUDES COFFEE, TEA, WATER SERVICE, AND THE SALES TAX AND 20% GRATUITY$35.00
- $50 PER PLATE
MEAL PER PLATE, INCLUDES COFFEE, TEA, WATER SERVICE, AND THE SALES TAX AND 20% GRATUITY$50.00
- BUILD MY OWN PARTY
CHOOSE YOUR OWN SELECTIONS AT ALA CART PRICE