JC’s Café 73200 El Paseo # 1A
Food
Breakfast/Brunch Options
- 2 Eggs, Side and Toast$10.95
- Avocado Toast$12.95
Multi-grain toast, avocado, tomato, sprouts, choice of pesto aioli, chipotle aioli or Boursin cheese spread. Served with fresh fruit
- Bacon Frittata$13.95
- Belgian Waffles$13.95
Served with mixed berries and whipped cream
- Biscuits and Gravy$13.95
- Cali-Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Eggs, avocado, shredded cheese, black beans, salsa, and choice of potatoes, refried beans or fresh fruit
- Chicken Tamale$14.95
Two eggs served over a mild, fresh (Arriola's of Indio) tamale, salsa, choice of refried beans or breakfast potatoes
- Chili-Cheese Scramble$13.95
Turkey chili, shredded cheese and onions on top, choice of potatoes or fresh fruit, and choice of toast
- Chorizo Frittata$13.95
- Church Benny$11.95
- Church Benny California$12.95
- Church Benny Crab$13.95
- Church Benny Florentine$12.95
- Church Benny Salmon$13.95
- Cinnamon French Toast$13.95
Served with butter, maple syrup, and fresh fruit
- Denver Scramble$13.95
Diced ham, Cheddar and Jack cheese, onion and bell pepper, choice of potatoes or fresh fruit, and choice of toast
- French Scramble$14.95
Flavorful Boursin cheese, smoked salmon, and diced tomatoes, choice of potatoes or fresh fruit, choice of toast
- Frittata$13.95
Served with fresh fruit, sliced avocado, sour cream, and choice of toast
- Greek Scramble$13.95
Eggs, spinach, tomato, feta cheese, choice of potatoes or fresh fruit, and choice of toast
- J n J$9.95
- JC's Scramble$13.95
Eggs, bacon or sausage, choice of potatoes or fresh fruit, and choice of toast
- Machaca Breakfast Burrito$14.95
Eggs, seasoned beef, cheese, cilantro, onion, avocado and salsa, choice of potatoes, refried beans or fresh fruit
- Machaca Frittata$13.95
- Machaca Scramble$14.95
Eggs, seasoned beef, cilantro, cheese, onion, salsa, choice of potatoes or fresh fruit, and choice of toast
- Meat lovers Frittata$13.95
- Meat Lovers Scramble$14.95
Ham, sausage, bacon and shredded cheese, choice of potatoes or fresh fruit, choice of toast
- Med Oatmeal$4.95
- New Yorker$15.95
Smoked Norwegian salmon, cream cheese, thin sliced tomato, onion, capers, lemon, on a plain bagel, served with fresh fruit
- Oatmeal$6.95
- One Chicken Tamale$8.95
- One Pork Tamale$8.95
- Pork Tamale$14.95
Two eggs served over a mild, fresh (Arriola's of Indio) tamale, salsa, choice of refried beans or breakfast potatoes
- Spinach Frittta$13.95
- Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito$14.95
Eggs, lean angus steak strips, cheese, avocado and salsa, choice of potatoes, refried beans or fresh fruit
- Steak Benedict$16.95
- Vitalizer$12.95
Granola, banana, seasonal berries, cantaloupe, honeydew, and plain yogurt
- Traditional Eggs Benedict$15.95
- Blue Crab Benedict$16.95
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$16.95
- California Benedict$14.95
- Florentine Benedict$14.95
- Corn Beef Hash and Eggs$13.95
- Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$14.95
- Chorizo and Eggs$13.95
- Seared Rare Ahi$15.95
Entrée Salads
- 1/2 Caesar$10.95
- 1/2 Chicken Caesar$13.95
- 1/2 Chicken Walnut$12.95
- 1/2 Chinese Ckn$12.95
- 1/2 Cobb$12.95
- 1/2 Greek$11.95
- 1/2 Med Salad$12.95
- 1/2 Mimosa Salad$10.95
- 1/2 Seafood Salad$13.95
- 1/2 Shrimp Salad$13.95
- 1/2 Steak Salad$13.95
- 1/2 Sunshine$12.95
- 1/2 Tostada Salad$12.95
- 1/2 Tuna Salad$12.95
- Caesar$9.95
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.95
Chopped romaine with shaved Parmesan and croutons, served with Caesar dressing
- Chicken Walnut Salad$14.95
Tropical chicken salad, Mandarin oranges, chopped walnuts, toasted coconut, fresh fruit, served with homemade lemon cream dressing
- Chinese Chicken Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, diced chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, cilantro, crispy won tons, tossed with teriyaki ginger dressing
- Cobb Salad$14.95
Diced turkey, tomato, cucumber, avocado, egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, served with blue cheese dressing
- Greek Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, feta cheese, Greek olives, peppers, tomato, cucumber, onion, tossed in vinaigrette dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$14.95
Salami, baby artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, and choice of dressing
- Mimosa Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, orange segments, fresh berries, tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, served with homemade orange-honey dressing
- Nellie Salad$14.95
- Poached Salmon Salad$15.95
Wild caught salmon, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, egg, served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Salmon Caesar$16.95
- Seafood Salad$15.95
Seafood salad, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, egg, served with thousand island dressing
- Seafood Salad Stuffed Avocado$15.95
Chilled shrimp, crab meat, imitation crab, and fresh avocado over tossed greens
- Shrimp Caesar$16.95
- Shrimp Salad$15.95
Large shrimp, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, egg, served with thousand island dressing
- Steak House Salad$15.95
Strips of lean flank steak, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, tomato, red onion, crispy fried onions, and balsamic drizzle
- Sunshine Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, diced chicken breast, avocado, bacon, raisins, shredded Cheddar, sunflower seeds, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and chips
- Tostada Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, diced chicken, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, shredded cheese, black beans, and tortilla chips
- Tuna Salad$14.95
Albacore tuna salad, avocado, egg, tomato, cucumber, choice of dressing
- Wedge Salad$14.95
Half head of romaine, crumbled blue cheese, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, and red onion
Sandwich Entrées
- Angus Cheeseburger$13.95
100% angus beef, cooked medium, choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack cheese, brioche bun
- BBQ Pulled Pork$13.95
Tender pork shoulder, smoky BBQ sauce, brioche bun
- BLT$12.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, choice of bread
- Chicken Chipotle$14.95
Chicken breast, chipotle aioli, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño-cheese roll
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
- Cubano$14.95
Thin sliced ham and pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, torta bread
- French Dip$14.95
Thinly sliced roast beef, au jus, artisan French bread
- Half Sand & Side$11.95
One side with half sandwich
- JC's Club$14.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, choice of bread
- Ortega Melt$13.95
Roast beef or chicken breast, Ortega chili, Pepper Jack cheese, and jalapeño-cheese roll
- Pastrami Melt$14.95
Thinly sliced, provolone, mustard, and pickles. Artisan French bread
- Quesadilla$8.95
- Reuben$14.95
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, marble rye
- Salmon Filet Sandwich$15.95
Boneless, wild Alaskan pink salmon filet served on a fresh brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pesto aioli or tartar sauce
- Seafood Salad Sandwich$14.95
Chilled shrimp, crab meat, imitation crab, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
- Soup or Salad & Half Sand$11.95
Cup of soup or chili or side salad with half sandwich
- Tuna Melt$13.95
Grilled albacore tuna salad, Cheddar cheese, choice of sourdough or marble rye
- Tuna Sandwich$12.95
- Turkey Burger$13.95
Flavorful turkey burger fused with spinach and brown rice, fresh brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
- Turkey Melt$13.95
Breast of turkey, bacon, Cheddar cheese, and grilled sourdough
- Turkey Rueben$13.95
- Turkey Sand$12.95
- Veggie Sandwich$12.95
Avocado, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, red onion, pesto aioli, choice of bread
Jumbo All-Beef Hot Dogs
Soups
Desserts
- Affogato$6.95
Vanilla ice cream and shot of espresso
- Apple Pie À La Mode$8.95
Served warm with vanilla ice cream
- Blueberry Cobbler$8.95
Served warm with vanilla ice cream
- Blueberry Muffin$4.95
- Bread Pudding$7.95
Served warm with whipped cream
- Carrot Cake$7.95
Moist two layers, cream cheese frosting
- Chocolate Cake$7.95
Dark chocolate layer cake
- Chocolate Molten Cake$8.95
Heated chocolate cookie crust and vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
- Cinnamon Roll$5.95
- Ice Cream Bomb$8.95
Neapolitan ice cream wrapped in dark chocolate
- New York Style Cheesecake$7.95
Graham cracker crust
- One Scoop Ice Cream$3.50
- Two Scoops Ice Cream$6.00
Breakfast Combos
Sides
- 2 Eggs$5.95
- 2 Pancakes$4.95
- 3 Pancakes$6.95
- 4 Pancakes$8.95
- Add Avo$2.00
- Add Bacon (2)$2.50
- Add Sausage (2)$2.50
- Ahi, Side$9.95
- Bacon, Side$4.95
- Bagel$4.95
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$5.95
- Bfast Pots$4.95
- Bowl Fuit$7.95
- Chips n Guac$8.95
- Chips n Salsa$5.95
- Cinnamon Roll$5.95
- Cole Slaw$4.95
- Cottage Cheese$4.95
- Dressing$4.95
- Dressing Refill$3.95
- Granola$5.95
- Ham, Side$4.95
- Hamburger Patty$6.95
- Kettle Chips$3.95
- Med Fruit$5.95
- Muffin$4.95
- One B & G$6.95
- One Egg$2.50
- One Pancake$2.95
- One Tamale$7.95
- Potato Salad$4.95
- Refried Beans$3.95
- Salmon, Side$8.95
- Sausage$4.95
- Scoop Tuna$5.95
- Side Avo$3.50
- Side English Muffin$4.50
- Side Guac$4.50
- Side Salad$6.95
- Side Toast$3.50
- Side Toms$3.50
- Small Fruit$3.95
- Smoked Salmon, Side$8.95
- Steak Fries, Side$4.95
- Tater Tots$4.95
- Tater Tots Loaded$6.95
Kids Menu
- Kids Bfast Burrito w/Pot$9.95
- Kids Burger Plain w/Side$9.95
- Kids Ch Burger w/Side$9.95
- Kids Ckn Breast w/Side$9.95
- Kids Fr Toast w/Bacon$9.95
- Kids Fr Toast w/Sausage$9.95
- Kids Grilled Ch w/Side$9.95
- Kids Hot Dog w/Side$9.95
- Kids Pancakes w/Bacon$9.95
- Kids Pancakes w/Sausage$9.95
- Kids PBJ Sand w/Side$9.95
- Kids Scrambled w/Bacon$9.95
- Kids Scrambled w/Sausage$9.95
- Kids Tuna Sand w/Side$9.95
- Kids Waffle w/Fruit$9.95
Bar
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$9.00
- Champagne$7.00
- Chavela, Premium$9.00
- Gin N Tonic$7.00
- Irish Mule$9.00
- Kir$8.00
- Kir Royale$8.00
- Madris$8.00
- Martini$8.00
- Maui-Mosa$7.00
- Mimosa Cocktail$7.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Patron Marg$15.00
- PS Cocktail$7.00
- Ramos Fizz$12.00
- Rum N Coke$7.00
- S** on the Beach Cocktail$10.00
- Sangria$8.00
- Seaspray$7.00
- Sriracha Bloody Mary$12.00
- Straw Marg$9.00
- Super Tanker$12.00
- Tenn Mule$9.00
- Tequlia Grapefruit$7.00
- Texas Mule$10.00
- Titos Bloody$10.00
- Upcharge - House Double$3.50
- Upcharge - Premium Dbl$5.00
- Virgin Mary$5.00
- Vodka N Soda$7.00
- Vodka N Tonic$7.00
- Well Shot$7.00
Domestic Beer
House Cocktails
- Bloody Caesar$8.00
Vodka and clamato Juice
- Bloody Churchill$8.00
Gin and Bloody Mary mix
- Bloody Maria$8.00
Tequila and Bloody Mary mix
- Bloody Mary$8.00
Vodka and Bloody Mary mix
- Cape Cod$7.00
Vodka and cranberry juice
- English Mule$8.00
Gin, ginger beer, and fresh lime
- Gin & Tonic$7.00
Gin and tonic water
- Greyhound$7.00
Vodka and grapefruit juice
- Jamaican Mule$8.00
Rum, ginger beer, and fresh lime
- Kentucky Mule$8.00
Whisky, ginger beer, and fresh lime
- Margarita$8.00
Tequila, lime juice, and sweet and sour
- Maui Mosa$7.00
Champagne and pineapple juice
- Mexican Mule$8.00
Tequila, ginger beer, and fresh lime
- Mimosa$7.00
Champagne and orange juice
- Moscow Mule$8.00
Vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice
- Poinsettia$7.00
Champagne and cranberry juice
- Rum & Coke$7.00
Rum and Cola or Diet Cola
- Salty Dog$7.00
Vodka, grapefruit juice, and salted rim
- Screwdriver$7.00
Vodka and orange juice
- Sea Breeze$7.00
Vodka, cranberry, and grapefruit juice
- Sea Spray$7.00
Champagne and grapefruit juice
- Skinny Margarita$8.00
Tequila, agave , and fresh lime
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
Tequila, orange juice, and Grenadine
- Vodka Soda$7.00
Vodka and club soda
- Vodka Tonic$7.00
Vodka and tonic water
Premium Liquors
- Absolut$13.00
- Bacardi$11.00
- Belvedere$13.00
- Black Label$14.00
- Bombay Sapphire$13.00
- Boodles$11.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$11.00
- Cuervo 1800$12.00
- Dewars 12 Yr$13.00
- Don Julio$15.00
- Fireball$10.00
- Glenlivet$14.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Hennessy$12.00
- Irish Cream$9.00
- Irish Whiskey$10.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jagermister$10.00
- Jim Beam$10.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Kettle One$13.00
- Makers Mark$13.00
- Malibu Rum$9.00
- Myers Rum$10.00
- Old Bushmills$12.00
- Old Forester$10.00
- Patron Anejo$16.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Prairie Vodka$12.00
- Premium Cocktail$12.00
- Premium Double$5.00
- Rock N Roll Teq Silver$10.00
- Rye Whiskey$11.00
- Sailor Jerry Rum$10.00
- Seagrams 7$11.00
- Shooter / 2 Liquor$12.00
- Skrewball$10.00
- Smirnoff$10.00
- Stoli$13.00
- Tanqueray$11.00
- Titos$10.00
- Trust Me Gluten Free$10.00
- Trust Me Organic$10.00
Specialty Drinks
- Cactus Cooler$13.00
- Cadillac Margarita$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Ginger & Mary Ann$12.00
- Gold Cadillac Marg$15.00
- Lee Trevino$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Louisiana Lemonade$14.00
- Lynchburg Lemonade$12.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Malibu Breeze$14.00
- Mango-rita$13.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Orange Julius$13.00
- Paloma$13.00
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Virgin Spec Cocktail$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$12.00
- John Daly$12.00
- Lee Trevino$12.00
Wines by the Bottle
- 7 Deadly Zins Btl$36.00
- Alamos, Malbec Btl$27.00
- Chat Ste Michelle, Reisling Btl$27.00
- Corkage$10.00
- Grand Imp, Split$12.00
- Ground Effect Pinot Noir Btl$39.00
- House Cab Btl$15.00
- House Merlot Btl$15.00
- House Pinot Grigio Btl$15.00
- House Pinot Noir Btl$15.00
- Kim Crawford, Sauv Blanc Btl$36.00
- KJ Chard Btl$33.00
- La Crema Chard Btl$39.00
- Lagaria PG, Btl$27.00
- Lava Cap Cab, Btl$45.00
- Mad Housewife Merlot Btl$36.00
- Opera Prima Champ Btl$19.00
- Prophecy Rose' Btl$30.00
- Prosecco, Split$16.00
- Rabble Cabernet, Btl$45.00
- Rabble Red Blend, Btl$36.00
- Seaglass Sauv Blanc Btl$27.00
Wines by the Glass
- 7 Deadly Zins$12.00
Zinfandel
- Alamos, Malbec$10.00
- Champ, Split$12.00
- Chat Ste Michelle, Riesling$9.00
- Grand Imperial$10.00
Split champ (Fr)
- Ground Effect, Pinot Noir$13.00
- House Cab$7.00
- House Chard$7.00
- House Merlot$7.00
- House Pinot Grigio$7.00
- House Pinot Noir$7.00
- House Sauv Blanc$7.00
- Kim Crawford, Sauv Blanc$12.00
- KJ Chard$12.00
- La Crema$13.00
Chardonnay
- Lagaria, Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Lamarca$16.00
Split prosecco (Italy)
- Lava Cap, Cab$15.00
- Meomi Pinot Noir$15.00
- Prophecy, Rose$10.00
- Prosecco, Split$16.00
- Rabble, Cab$13.00
- Rabble, Red Blend$12.00
- Reisling$9.00
- Seaglass, Sauv Blanc$10.00
N/A Beverages
Beverages
- Abita Louisiana Root Beer$5.00
- Americano$3.95
- Apple Juce$5.00
- Arnie$3.95
- Black Tea$3.95
- Cappuccino$4.95
- Chocolate Milk$4.95
- Club Soda$3.95
- Coffee$3.95
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Decaf$3.95
- Diet Pepsi$3.95
- Dr. Pepper$3.95
- Espresso$3.95
- Extra Shot of Espresso$1.95
- Flavor$0.50
- Gapefruit Juice$5.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Herb Tea$4.25
- Hot Chocolate$3.95
- Ice Capp$4.95
- Iced Coffee$3.95
- Iced Tea$3.95
- Latte$4.95
- Lemonade$3.95
- Milk$4.00
- Mocca$4.95
- Pepsi$3.95
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Raspberry Tea$3.95
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$5.00
- Shirly Temple$5.00
- Sierra Mist$3.95
- Smoothie$6.95
- Tomato Juice$5.00
- Tropical Tea$3.95