JC Dumplings Rowland Heights
Full Menu
PanFry Dumplings (8pc)
A01 PanFry Cabbage/Pork 高麗菜煎餃
Hand made daily, crispy and juicy pan-fried dumplings filled with Taiwanese cabbage and pork
A02 PanFry Chives/Pork 韭菜煎餃
Hand made daily, crispy and juicy pan-fried dumplings filled with chives and pork
A03 PanFry Corn/Pork 玉米煎餃
Hand made daily, crispy and juicy pan-fried dumplings filled with corn and pork
A04 PanFry Kimchi/Pork 泡菜煎餃
Hand made daily, crispy and juicy pan-fried dumplings filled with Korean kimchi and pork
A05 PanFry Beef/Cheese 牛肉芝士煎餃
Hand made daily, crispy and juicy pan-fried dumplings filled with cheese and beef
Boiled Pork Dumplings (8pc)
B01 Boiled Cabbage/Pork 高麗菜水餃
Hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned Taiwanese cabbage and pork
B02 Boiled Chives/Pork 韭菜水餃
Hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned chives and pork
B03 Boiled Corn/Pork 玉米水餃
Hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned corn and pork
B04 Boiled Kimchi/Pork 泡菜水餃
Hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with kimchi and pork
Xiao Long Bao (7pc)
C01 Pork XLB 原味豬肉湯包
Signature Xiao Long Bao, hand made soup dumplings filled with premium Kurobuta pork marinated with a blend of seasonings
C02 Spicy Pork XLB 辣豬肉湯包
Hand made soup dumplings filled with premium Kurobuta pork blended with spicy sauce
C03 Assorted XLB 三鮮湯包
Hand made soup dumplings filled with premium Kurobuta pork, shredded scallop and shrimp
Noodles
D01 Beef Noodle Soup-Thick 醬燒牛肉麵-粗
Beef noodle soup with tender premium beef shank. Our signature beef broth is prepared by simmering roasted beef bones and vegetables for more than 8 hours. Supply is limited every day.
D01 Beef Noodle Soup-Thin 醬燒牛肉麵-細
Beef noodle soup with tender premium beef shank. Our signature beef broth is prepared by simmering roasted beef bones and vegetables for more than 8 hours. Supply is limited every day.
D02 Beef Ndl Soup Tendon-Thick 半筋半肉牛肉麵-粗
Beef noodle soup with tender premium beef shank and tendon. Our signature beef broth is prepared by simmering roasted beef bones and vegetables for more than 8 hours. Supply is limited every day.
D02 Beef Ndl Soup Tendon-Thin 半筋半肉牛肉麵-細
Beef noodle soup with tender premium beef shank and tendon. Our signature beef broth is prepared by simmering roasted beef bones and vegetables for more than 8 hours. Supply is limited every day.
D03 Beef Ndl Soup Tendon/Tripe-Thick 三寶牛肉麵-粗
Beef noodle soup with tender premium beef shank, tendon, and tripe. Our signature beef broth is prepared by simmering roasted beef bones and vegetables for more than 8 hours. Supply is limited every day.
D03 Beef Ndl Soup Tendon/Tripe-Thin 三寶牛肉麵-細
Beef noodle soup with tender premium beef shank, tendon, and tripe. Our signature beef broth is prepared by simmering roasted beef bones and vegetables for more than 8 hours. Supply is limited every day.
D04 Pork Chop Noodle Soup-Thick 排骨麵-粗
Clear pork broth, topped with slices of our signature fried pork chop with noodles
D04 Pork Chop Noodle Soup-Thin 排骨麵-細
Clear pork broth, topped with slices of our signature fried pork chop with noodles
D05 JC Noodle Spicy Sauce-Thin 香辣乾拌麵-細
"Taiwanese minced pork and spicy sauce, topped with a poached egg, shredded cucumber, corn, and coleslaw over noodles (We suggest mixing in the egg to perfectly coat the noodles.)"
D06 Noodle Pork/Sesame-Thin 雙醬乾拌麵-細
Black sesame paste and Taiwanese minced pork, topped with a poached egg over noodles
D07 Noodle with Minced Pork-Thin 肉燥乾拌麵-細
Authentic Taiwanese minced pork over noodles
D08 Hot & Sour Noodle Soup-Thick 酸辣湯麵-粗
Savory, spicy and tangy soup filled with mushrooms, tofu, and silky egg ribbons with noodles
D08 Hot & Sour Noodle Soup-Thin 酸辣湯麵-細
Savory, spicy and tangy soup filled with mushrooms, tofu, and silky egg ribbons with noodles
D09 Fengyuan Pork Rib Noodle Soup-Thick 豐原排骨酥湯麵-粗
Pork broth with stewed radishes and vegetables, topped with deep fried pork ribs with noodles
D09 Fengyuan Pork Rib Noodle Soup-Thin 豐原排骨酥湯麵-細
Pork broth with stewed radishes and vegetables, topped with deep fried pork ribs with noodles
Soup
E01 Hot & Sour Soup-Large 酸辣湯-大
Savory, spicy and tangy soup filled with mushrooms, tofu, and silky egg ribbons
E02 Corn Chowder-Large 玉米巧達湯-大
Classic corn chowder with cabbage, ham, onion, potato and celery
E03 JC Signature Chicken Soup 原味雞湯盅
Clear and rich chicken broth, retaining the original sweetness of the chicken
E04 Signature Beef Soup 原味牛肉盅
A light and delicious steamed beef broth with slices of top quality beef tendon
E05 Fengyuan Fried Pork Rib Soup 豐原排骨酥湯
Pork soup with stewed radishes and vegetables, topped with deep fried pork ribs
Roll
F01 Beef Roll 牛肉捲餅
Thinly sliced beef tendon wrapped with housemade Peking sauce, fresh cilantro, scallion, and cucumber in a flaky pancake
F02 Pork Roll 豬肉捲餅
Fried pork cutlet wrapped with housemade Peking sauce, fresh cilantro, scallion, and cucumber in a flaky pancake
F03 Veggie Roll 蔬食捲餅
Tofu Skin/Bean Curd salad with carrots and wood ear mushroom wrapped in a scallion pancake
F04 Scallion Pancake 蔥油餅
Scallion pancake with Thai sweet and sour dipping sauce
Fried Rice
G01 Minced Salmon Chicken Fried Rice 鮭魚雞粒炒飯
Stir-fried rice with housemade salmon floss, diced chicken and romaine lettuce
G02 Shrimp Fried Rice 蝦仁炒飯
Stir-fried rice with tender shrimp, egg, and freshly-chopped green onion
G03 Shredded Pork Fried Rice 肉絲炒飯
Stir-fried rice with shredded pork, egg, and freshly-chopped green onion
G04 Fried Rice w. Pork Chop 炸排骨炒飯
Perfectly seasoned stir-fried rice topped with our signature fried pork chop, egg, and freshly-chopped green onion
Fried Dishes
H01 Crispy Fried Squid 椒鹽中卷
Fried tender squid from Taiwan with a golden brown crust. Comes with Thai sour and spicy dipping sauce
H02 Fried Pork Cutlet 秘制炸排骨
Our signature juicy fried pork chop, marinated with our secret blend of seasoning
H03 Fried Pork Strips 姥姥酥肉
Select cut of pork marinated with our secret blend of seasoning. Perfectly crispy skin and juicy meat
Vegetables/Greens
I01 Broccoli with Garlic 蒜香花椰菜
Sauteed broccoli with garlic
I02 Egg Plant with Basil 塔香茄子煲
Stir-fried eggplant with basil
I03 Broccoli with Oyster Sauce 蠔油芥蘭
Stir-fried broccoli with oyster sauce
I04 String Beans with Garlic 乾煸四季豆
Stir-fried string beans with garlic and ground pork
I05 Cabbage with Bacon 培根炒高麗菜
Stir-fried cabbage with bacon
Appetizers
J01 Marinated Cucumber Salad 涼拌小黃瓜
Thick sliced fresh cucumber tossed with sesame oil and chili oil
J02 Pickle Plum Tomato 梅醋蕃茄
Hand peeled cherry tomatoes pickled with salted dried plum & shiso plum
J03 Tofu Skin 香根腐竹
Soft, tender, fresh tofu skin mixed with cilantro and other seasonings
J04 Taiwanese Kimchi 台式泡菜
Sweet and sour Taiwanese pickled cabbage
J05 Kao-Fu (Wheat Gluten) 上海烤麩
Traditional Shanghainese appetizer. Kao-fu is steamed wheat gluten that has a spongy texture, cooked with bamboo shoots, Chinese mushrooms and wood ear mushrooms
J06 Soy Noodle Salad 涼拌干絲
Shredded tofu skin seasoned with a refreshing vinegar-based dressing
Taiwanese Braised Dishes
K01 Mixed Pig's Ear Kelp 攪和三拼
Braised bean curd, kelp and hundred layer tofu
K02 Pig's Ear Salad 涼拌豬耳朵
Braised pork ear
K03 Braised Tripe 魯牛肚
Braised beef tripe
K04 Braised Beef Shank 魯牛腱
Braised beef shank
K05 Braised Fried Tofu 魯油豆腐
Braised Fried Tofu
K06 Hundred Layer Tofu 百頁豆腐
Hundred layer tofu
Desserts
L01 Mango Sago Pudding 芒果西米布丁
Mango pudding with sago
L02 Caramel Pudding 古早味焦糖布丁
Silky and sweet egg pudding with golden caramel sauce
L03 Tiramisu Cup 提拉米蘇杯
Coffee flavored lady fingers layered with mascarpone cheese, crispy chocolate pearls and dusted with cocoa powder.
L04 Fruit Custard Tart 卡士達水果塔
Delicious tart crust with sweet custard filling and topped with fresh fruits
L05 Basque Cheesecake Cup 巴斯克起士杯
Thick and creamy cheesecake with caramelized burnt top
Drinks/Beverages
M01 Soy Bean Black Tea 豆漿紅茶
Soy bean milk with classic 85C black tea
M02 Red Grapefruit Jasmine Green Tea 紅葡萄柚綠茶
Jasmine green tea with passion fruit syrup
M03 Natural Fruit Tea 天然水果茶
Green tea infused with fragrant jasmine
M04 Jasmine Green Tea 茉莉綠茶
Green tea infused with fragrant jasmine
M05 Passion Fruit Jasmine Green Tea 百香果綠茶
Jasmine green tea with passion fruit syrup
M06 Milk Tea 奶茶
Classic 85C black tea with non-dairy creamer
M07 Coke 可樂
M08 Diet Coke 健宜可樂
M09 Sprite 雪碧
Frozen Pork Dumplings
P01 Frozen Cabbage/Pork-40 冷凍高麗菜水餃
Frozen hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned Taiwanese cabbage and pork
P01 Frozen Cabbage/Pork-20 冷凍高麗菜水餃
Frozen hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned Taiwanese cabbage and pork
P02 Frozen Chives/Pork-40 冷凍韭菜水餃
Frozen hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned chives and pork
P02 Frozen Chives/Pork-20 冷凍韭菜水餃
Frozen hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with seasoned chives and pork
P04 Frozen Kimchi/Pork-40 冷凍泡菜水餃
Frozen hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with kimchi and pork
P04 Frozen Kimchi/Pork-20 冷凍泡菜水餃
Frozen hand made soft and chewy dumplings filled with kimchi and pork
