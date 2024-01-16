Jack's Chicken Shack - Bellevue | Redmond
JACK'S CHICKEN SHACK
Chicken Tender Baskets
- 1 Tender Basket$15.99
1 fresh, never frozen quarter-pound tender with cornbread and your choice of a side.
- 2 Tender Basket$19.99
2 fresh, never frozen quarter-pound tenders with cornbread and your choice of a side
- 3 Tender Basket$21.99
3 fresh, never frozen quarter-pound tenders with cornbread and your choice of a side
Salads
- Chop Salad (vegetarian)$12.99
Crisp iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, black eyed peas, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, scallions and sharp cheddar. Served with creamy roasted garlic ranch!
- Fried Chicken Chop Salad$18.49
Fried chicken tops crisp iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, black eyed peas, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, scallions and sharp cheddar. Served with creamy roasted garlic ranch!
Shack Sandwiches
Shack Sides
- Buttermilk Cornbread$6.49
A blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, butter, buttermilk, and a touch of sugar. Savory and sweet. Served with whipped honey butter
- Chili$6.49
Smoked Brisket, pulled pork and 4 types of dried chilies make this a must try.
- Collard Greens$6.49
Just like grandma made 'em. Cooked until super tender with chicken broth and lots of garlic.
- Corn Pudding$6.49
We cook sweet corn down with cream, salt, honey, and a touch of brown sugar.
- Hot Beans$6.49
Pinto beans cooked low and slow with tomatoes, onions, herbs and smoky pork. Savory and rich not sweet, like some other baked beans.
- Lil' Fries$6.49
Crispy and hot tossed with a blend of chili spice, paprika and pepper.
- Mac & Cheese$6.49
Texas style Queso dip is our secret ingredient in this 8 oz. three cheese mac... Our most popular side.
- Potato Salad$6.49
Yukon gold potatoes, smashed with a creamy mustard dressing and crisp fresh celery.
- Side Caesar$6.49
Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy)
- Side Spicy Caesar$6.49
Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), Frank's hot sauce
- Side Wedge$6.49
Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with our smoked beef bacon, grape tomatoes, green onions and house made bleu cheese dressing.
- Slaw$6.49
8 oz. serving of crisp, freshly dressed slaw, with an herby mayonnaise based dressing. Savory, not sweet.
- Texas Caviar$6.49
Jack's family recipe. Chilled black-eyed pea salad with sweet peppers, corn and a tangy dressing.