Oats ‘n Honey Crunchy Granola Bar

$2.50

The Original Crunch. Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Crunchy Granola Bars are a tasty snack made with whole-grain oats and a touch of honey. A portable snack perfect for the pantry, lunch box, and hiking trail. There are no artificial flavors, colors or high fructose corn syrup, and these snack bars pack an excellent source of whole grains with 22 grams per serving! It's a breakfast bar, an office snack or an on-the-go treat the whole family can enjoy. At Nature Valley, we believe that what you put in is what you get out. So when you need to be great out there, you can rely on us for real energy, wherever and whenever you need it. Energy you can depend on.