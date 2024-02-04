Jehovah Java Café @ A Word in Season Ministries
Brewed Coffees
- Daybreak Blend$3.50
Make your morning bright with Daybreak Blend. This cheery light roast brings a touch of sunshine to every sip with floral overtones, sweet caramel, and a subtle fruity sweetness. The nutty finish warms you inside and out.
- Caribou Blend$3.50
A signature blend so good, they put their name on it. Caribou Blend is a smooth, approachable medium roast that evokes cozy coffeehouses and — what else — a perfect cup of coffee. Woodsy, spicy notes are balanced with a touch of sweetness and bright acidity.
- French Roast Blend$3.50
French Roast is a sophisticated, silky smooth rich dark roast with a Caribou Coffee twist. Decadent bittersweet cocoa notes mingle with tart apple acidity, followed by a subtle smoky tone finish.
Flavored Coffee
- Caramel Hideaway$3.50Out of stock
There’s a reason we call it Caramel Hideaway: the smooth, creamy caramel sweetness is an instant escape. A medium roast with notes of caramel, this blend offers a mild acidity and a deep, nutty aroma. 11 ounce pre-ground only. At Caribou Coffee®, we believe in sparking chain reactions of good. That is why we partnered with Rainforest Alliance to become the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans. The Rainforest Alliance is working towards a world where people and nature thrive together. They are building a powerful alliance with farmers, businesses, consumers and others.
- Vanilla Hazelnut$3.50Out of stock
You’ll love waking up to Vanilla Hazelnut. This medium roast boasts a smooth, creamy medium body with flavors of caramel, vanilla, and hazelnut, finished with a deep, nutty aroma. 11 ounce pre-ground only. At Caribou Coffee®, we believe in sparking chain reactions of good. That is why we partnered with Rainforest Alliance to become the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans. The Rainforest Alliance is working towards a world where people and nature thrive together. They are building a powerful alliance with farmers, businesses, consumers and others.
Bottled Beverages
- Caribou Cold Brew$3.75Out of stock
Cold brew crafted for 12 hours. Super smooth and easy to drink right out of the can.
- Vanilla Crafted Cold Brew$3.75Out of stock
Slow-crafted, cold-brewed coffee with a touch of cream, real sugar and vanilla.
- GIVN Sparkling Water$1.50
Bottled sparkling water.
- GIVN Spring Water$1.50
Bottled spring water.
Tea, Cocoa & More
- Organic Green Tea with Organic Peppermint$3.25
We invite you to try our version of the traditional Arabian beverage. We blend Gunpowder Green tea with aromatic Peppermint leaves from Oregon to create a uniquely brisk green tea experience.
- Raspberry Herbal$3.25
Our Raspberry Herbal tisane is a mixture of rosehips, hibiscus, orange peel and raspberry flavor that produces a bright, great tasting tea. It looks especially tempting when brewed in a glass teapot and served at parties. Enjoy it hot or iced. Caffeine-free. Ingredients: Rosehips, hibiscus, orange peel, raspberry flavor, apple pieces, lemon peel, spearmint, raspberry flakes, peppermint. Contains natural flavors.
- Organic Green with Citrus & Ginkgo$3.25
Based on a hand-picked organic green tea from China, our refreshing Organic Green with Citrus & Ginkgo blend delivers the benefits associated with green tea and ginkgo. It features a dash of lemongrass and the bright taste of natural citrus. Ingredients (Sachets, Teabags, Loose): Organic green tea, organic lemongrass, organic ginkgo, organic citrus oil, natural citrus flavor.
- Organic Black$3.25
Our finest organic black tea is a bold cup. The blend is exceptional and delicious, whether on its own, or served with milk or sugar. A staple for tea connoisseurs and novices, alike! By choosing this fair trade product, you are empowering farming communities to earn additional funds and invest them where they are most needed. Fair Trade supports safe working conditions and protects fundamental human rights. Ingredients: Organic black tea.
- Hot Cinnamon Spice$3.25
Our most popular flavored tea worldwide, Hot Cinnamon Spice is an assertive blend of black teas, three types of cinnamon, orange peel, and sweet cloves. No sugar added. This tea is also known as Hot Cinnamon Sunset. They are the same tea; the name varies only in certain packaging. Ingredients: Black tea, orange peel, cinnamon, cloves. Contains natural and artificial flavors.
- Earl Grey$3.25
For the connoisseur we offer Earl Grey Supreme, which uses a higher grade of teas with the addition of silver tips. Most of our customers never go back to our regular Earl Grey once they taste the Supreme. If you love bergamot and fine tea, this is the blend for you! Ingredients: Black tea, white tea, oolong tea, bergamot oil.
- Dragon Pearl Jasmine$3.25Out of stock
A masterpiece from Fuan, China, Dragon Pearl Jasmine is comprised of little, hand-rolled 'pearls' gently infused with jasmine flowers. The blend is pure joy, with the floral and sweet aromas of the light colored brew. Ingredients: Green tea, white tea.
- Pomegranate Oolong$3.25Out of stock
Deliciously silky and full of complex flavors, our Pomegranate Oolong tea blends large Ti Quan Yin leaves—also known as Iron Goddess of Mercy—with the tangy, sparkling flavor of pomegranate. The result is a luscious and fruit-forward brew with a toasty aroma and ample flavors of bright pomegranate. Brew hot to enjoy its smooth, silky texture and sweet aroma at its finest.
Snacks & Sweets
- RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt$2.50
Think a salted brownie, but better for you. Our Chocolate Sea Salt bars are made with 100% chocolate, and a few other simple ingredients - egg whites for protein, dates to bind and nuts for texture. All topped with a sprinkle of crunchy sea salt, there's a reason these decadent protein chocolate bars are our top sellers.
- Ratio Food KETO* Friendly Coconut Almond Crunchy Bars$2.50
A thoughtful snack equation that includes a delicious combination of coconut, almonds and pumpkin seeds that you'll find is satisfyingly crunchy and filling. With a focus on carefully selected ingredients, it’s a great snack to help keep you going.
- Oats ‘n Honey Crunchy Granola Bar$2.50
The Original Crunch. Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Crunchy Granola Bars are a tasty snack made with whole-grain oats and a touch of honey. A portable snack perfect for the pantry, lunch box, and hiking trail. There are no artificial flavors, colors or high fructose corn syrup, and these snack bars pack an excellent source of whole grains with 22 grams per serving! It's a breakfast bar, an office snack or an on-the-go treat the whole family can enjoy. At Nature Valley, we believe that what you put in is what you get out. So when you need to be great out there, you can rely on us for real energy, wherever and whenever you need it. Energy you can depend on.
- Cascadian Farm Organic Cocoa Almond Protein Granola$1.99
Cascadian Farm Organic Cocoa Almond Protein Granola is an individually wrapped snack that you can take on the go. Each pouch comes with rich cocoa, almonds and granola made with whole grain oats. This protein granola has 10 grams of protein per serving. Keep a box of organic granola pouches in the pantry for a sweet snack.
- Cascadian Farm Organic Honey Cashew Protein Granola$1.99
Cascadian Farm Organic Honey Cashew Protein Granola is an individually wrapped snack that you can take on the go. Each pouch comes with honey, cashews and granola made with whole grain oats. This protein granola has 10 grams of protein per serving. Keep a box of organic granola pouches in the pantry for a sweet afternoon snack.
- Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt Bar$2.29
With 5g of sugar, this bar is a simple flavor combination of sea salt sprinkled over whole nuts and dark chocolate - a satisfying nutty snack that only seems indulgent.
- Kind Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate$2.29
Guilty of grabbing a spoon and eating peanut butter straight out of the jar? We certainly are - which is why we created this nut bar made with roasted peanut butter and dark chocolate.
- Nutri-Grain Blueberry Cereal Bar$0.99
Made with invigorating whole grains and the delight of a delicious filling made with blueberry flavor to help you come prepared for mornings.
- Black Forest Organic Gummy Bears$2.50
Black Forest Organic Gummy Bears are made with thoughtful ingredients like organic cane sugar, organic lemon juice concentrate and carrot juice for color. Even better: these lovable little Gummy Bears feature a taste you will love!
- VerMints Small Organic Peppermint$3.25
Our name comes from the Latin word “Ver”. It means “true”. VerMints are True Mints. They are honest. They are clean. They are truly the very best. VerMints are USDA Organic, Gluten-Free, non-GMO, Nut-Free, AND Kosher mints and pastilles.