Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Jellyman Tea 4019 Sunset Boulevard
Test Offer
TEST001
Copied!
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Signature Drinks
Matcha
Tea
Fruit Tea
Cold Brew
Test Offer
TEST001
Copied!
Signature Drinks
Peanut Butter & Jelly, Man
$8.00
Thai Limeade
$6.75
Hangover Cure
$7.00
Yuan Yang
$7.00
Brown Sugar Milk
$7.00
Rose Hibiscus Latte
$7.00
Matcha
Matcha Latte
$7.00
Morning Bouquet
$7.00
Matcha Yuzu Tonic
$7.25
Tea
Black Tea
$6.00
Jasmine Green Tea
$6.00
Roasted Oolong Tea
$6.00
Four Seasons Oolong Tea
$6.25
Barley Tea
$5.75
Lapsang Souchong Tea
$6.00
Rose Hibiscus Tea
$5.75
Fruit Tea
Grape Jasmine Tea
$6.75
Strawberry Barley Milk
$6.75
Seasonal Fruit Tea
$7.00
Persimmon Orange Grenadine
$7.00
Cold Brew
Cold Brew
$6.75
Spiced Coffee Tonic
$7.50
Strawberry Coffee Latte
$7.50
Jellyman Tea 4019 Sunset Boulevard Location and Ordering Hours
(310) 383-2328
4019 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement