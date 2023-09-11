Jemma Hollywood
COCKTAILS
JEMMA COCKTAILS
Della Casa
Chef's
Sour
Basil Marg
¡Ananas!
Nikki
Bellezza
Hot Girl Summer
Jame
Pasta Water
Espresso
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Madras
Manhattan
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
SWEET
Biscuits
With Whipped Ricotta & Jam
Thick Country Toast
With Nutella Or Whipped Ricotta & Jam
Granola
With Honey, Berries & Choice Of Milk
Overnight Oats
With Honey, Berries & Choice Of Milk
Insane Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
With Whipped Coconut & Guava
Focaccia French Toast
With Nutella, Olive Oil, & Jam
SAVORY
Biscuit Sandwich
With A Fried Egg, Chicken Kale Sausage, & Provolone
Egg Sandwich
With A Fried Egg, Bacon, Tomato, & Pesto
Countryside Breakfast
With Eggs Any Style, Bacon Or Sausage, Potato, & Toast
Avocado Toast
With A Fried Egg, Chili, Lemon, Cilantro, Chili, & Pistachio
Strata
With Chicken Sausage, Charred Scallion, & A Side Salad
Breakfast Burrito
With Sausage Or Bacon, Tots, Avocado, & Crema
Breakfast Carbonara
With Pancetta, Pecorino, & A Poached Egg
Farro Bowl
With Cucumber, Pepita, & Poached Eggs
Shakshuka Pizza
With Crispy Eggplant, Spicy Tomato, Cilantro, & Egg
Breakfast Pizza
With Parm Fondue, Tots, Pancetta, Kale, Scallion, & Egg
ANTIPASTI
Crispy Provolone
With Our Famous Vodka Sauce
Garlic Bread
With Fontina, Mozz, Parmigiano, And Ranch
Crispy Calamari
With Italian Remoulade & Vodka Sauce
Meatballs
With Tomato, Pecorino, And Focaccia
Cauliflower
With Chili Tahini, Dates, Pepitas, And Herbs
Broccolini
With Whipped Ricotta, Chili, & Marjoram
INSALATE
Simple Salad
with fresh greens and aged sherry vinaigrette
Caesar
with colatura cacio e pepe dressing & focaccia croutons
Kale Salad
With Our Signature Almond Dressing & Avocado
Chop
With Mozz, Pepita, Spicy Eggplant, Salame, & Provolone
Panzanell'
With Tomato, Burrata, Pickled Onion, & Basil
HEROES
MACCHERONI
PIZZA
Margherita
The Usual
Pepperoni
Also The Usual
The Daniele
Cacio E Pepe
Vodka
Fresno Chili, Basil, Burrata
The Bianco
Provolone Dolce, Pistachio, Red Onion, Parmigiano
Ospizza
calabrian chili, soppressata, market honey
One 'I' Hawai
Pineapple, Chicken, Jalapeno, Bbq Sauce, Cilantro
Green Machine
Almond Pesto, Jalapeno, Kale Sausage,Olive, Parm Fondue
SECONDI
DOLCI
SECONDI
Roasted Chicken
“scarpariello” With Sausage, Peppers, & Jus
Whole Pork Osso Buco
With Potato Puree And Lambrusco Glaze
Tagliata Steak
With Arugula And Parmigiano
Pacific Rockfish
With Herb Oil
Branzino
With Herb Oil
Pork Tomahawk
Fennel Pollen Crust
Veal Parmesan
braised rib, thin & crispy chop, with tomato passata
Prime Filet Mignon
With Marinara Bearnaise