COCKTAILS

JEMMA COCKTAILS

Della Casa

$19.00

Chef's

$19.00

Sour

$19.00

Basil Marg

$19.00

¡Ananas!

$19.00

Nikki

$19.00

Bellezza

$19.00

Hot Girl Summer

$19.00

Jame

$19.00

Pasta Water

$19.00

Espresso

$19.00

Limoncello Spritz

$24.00

Amargo

$24.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Greyhound

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Madras

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Rob Roy

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Screwdriver

$16.00

Sea Breeze

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Whiskey Smash

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

Limoncello Spritz

$24.00

Amargo

$24.00

Negroni della casa

$18.00

Chef's

$18.00

Negroni Sour

$18.00

Basil Margarita

$18.00

¡Ananas!

$18.00

Niki

$18.00

Bellezza

$18.00

Hot Girl Summer

$18.00

Jame

$18.00

Pasta Water

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Greyhound

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Madras

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Rob Roy

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Screwdriver

$16.00

Sea Breeze

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Whiskey Smash

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

BREAKFAST MENU ONLINE

SWEET

Biscuits

$5.00Out of stock

With Whipped Ricotta & Jam

Thick Country Toast

$5.00

With Nutella Or Whipped Ricotta & Jam

Granola

$14.00

With Honey, Berries & Choice Of Milk

Overnight Oats

$14.00

With Honey, Berries & Choice Of Milk

Insane Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$15.00

With Whipped Coconut & Guava

Focaccia French Toast

$15.00

With Nutella, Olive Oil, & Jam

SAVORY

Biscuit Sandwich

$14.00

With A Fried Egg, Chicken Kale Sausage, & Provolone

Egg Sandwich

$14.00

With A Fried Egg, Bacon, Tomato, & Pesto

Countryside Breakfast

$14.00

With Eggs Any Style, Bacon Or Sausage, Potato, & Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.00

With A Fried Egg, Chili, Lemon, Cilantro, Chili, & Pistachio

Strata

$16.00

With Chicken Sausage, Charred Scallion, & A Side Salad

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

With Sausage Or Bacon, Tots, Avocado, & Crema

Breakfast Carbonara

$16.00

With Pancetta, Pecorino, & A Poached Egg

Farro Bowl

$16.00

With Cucumber, Pepita, & Poached Eggs

Shakshuka Pizza

$21.00

With Crispy Eggplant, Spicy Tomato, Cilantro, & Egg

Breakfast Pizza

$21.00

With Parm Fondue, Tots, Pancetta, Kale, Scallion, & Egg

SIDES

SD Tater Tots

$4.00

SD Bacon

$5.00

SD Chicken Kale Sausage

$5.00

SD Potatoes

$4.00

LUNCH MENU ONLINE

ANTIPASTI

Crispy Provolone

$16.00Out of stock

With Our Famous Vodka Sauce

Garlic Bread

$16.00

With Fontina, Mozz, Parmigiano, And Ranch

Crispy Calamari

$23.00Out of stock

With Italian Remoulade & Vodka Sauce

Meatballs

$18.00

With Tomato, Pecorino, And Focaccia

Cauliflower

$16.00

With Chili Tahini, Dates, Pepitas, And Herbs

Broccolini

$16.00

With Whipped Ricotta, Chili, & Marjoram

INSALATE

Simple Salad

$14.00

with fresh greens and aged sherry vinaigrette

Caesar

$15.00

with colatura cacio e pepe dressing & focaccia croutons

Kale Salad

$16.00

With Our Signature Almond Dressing & Avocado

Chop

$18.00

With Mozz, Pepita, Spicy Eggplant, Salame, & Provolone

Panzanell'

$18.00

With Tomato, Burrata, Pickled Onion, & Basil

HEROES

Caprese

$18.00

Burrata, Basil

Roasted Chicken Pesto

$20.00

Pesto Aioli, Provolone, Avocado

Parm

Vodka Sauce Or Tomato Passata, Fior Di Latte, Basil, And Parmigiano Crisps

Italian Beef

$29.00

Shaved Prime Rib, Giarineir', Horseradish, Served Wit' Jus

MACCHERONI

Spaghetti

$22.00

Al Limon Or Cacio E Pepe

Mandilli

$24.00

With Almond-Pine Nut Pesto

Angel Hair

$24.00

With Jame’s Pomodoro Sauce, Basil, And Parmigiano

Spicy Rigatoni

$25.00

Alla Vodka

Radiatore

$24.00

picy pork sausage sugo, fennel, sage, pecorino

PIZZA

Margherita

$20.00

The Usual

Pepperoni

$24.00

Also The Usual

The Daniele

$22.00

Cacio E Pepe

Vodka

$26.00

Fresno Chili, Basil, Burrata

The Bianco

$22.00

Provolone Dolce, Pistachio, Red Onion, Parmigiano

Ospizza

$26.00

calabrian chili, soppressata, market honey

One 'I' Hawai

$22.00

Pineapple, Chicken, Jalapeno, Bbq Sauce, Cilantro

Green Machine

$22.00

Almond Pesto, Jalapeno, Kale Sausage,Olive, Parm Fondue

SECONDI

Roasted Chicken

$31.00

“scarpariello” With Sausage, Peppers, & Jus

Tagliata Steak

$42.00

With Arugula And Parmigiano

Pacific Rockfish

$39.00

With Herb Oil

Branzino

$44.00

With Herb Oil

Prime Filet Mignon

$60.00

With Marinara Bearnaise

DOLCI

Cannoli

$12.00

Leave The Gun

Tiramisu

$12.00

In The Style Of Tres Leches

Meyer Lemon Budino

$12.00

With Chantilly Cream And Salty Graham Crumble

DINNER MENU ONLINE

ANTIPASTI

Crispy Provolone

$16.00Out of stock

With Our Famous Vodka Sauce

Garlic Bread

$16.00

With Fontina, Mozz, Parmigiano, And Ranch

Meatballs

$18.00

With Tomato, Pecorino, And Focaccia

Prosciutto

Spicy Eggplant

Cauliflower

$16.00

With Chili Tahini, Dates, Pepitas, And Herbs

Broccolini

$16.00

With Whipped Ricotta, Chili, & Marjoram

Potato Puree

$16.00

With A Touch Of Mascarpone

Crispy Calamari

$23.00Out of stock

With Italian Remoulade & Vodka Sauce

INSALATE

Simple Salad

$14.00

with fresh greens and aged sherry vinaigrette

Caesar

$15.00

with colatura cacio e pepe dressing & focaccia croutons

Kale Salad

$16.00

With Our Signature Almond Dressing & Avocado

Chop

$18.00

With Mozz, Pepita, Spicy Eggplant, Salame, & Provolone

Panzanell'

$18.00

With Tomato, Burrata, Pickled Onion, & Basil

HEROES

Caprese

$18.00

Burrata, Basil

Roasted Chicken Pesto

$20.00

Pesto Aioli, Provolone, Avocado

Parm

Vodka Sauce Or Tomato Passata, Fior Di Latte, Basil, And Parmigiano Crisps

Italian Beef

$29.00

Shaved Prime Rib, Giarineir', Horseradish, Served Wit' Jus

MACCHERONI

Spaghetti

$22.00

Al Limon Or Cacio E Pepe

Mandilli

$24.00

With Almond-Pine Nut Pesto

Spicy Rigatoni

$25.00

Alla Vodka

Lasagna

$32.00

Al Forno

Linguine

$36.00

Alle Vongole

Radiatore

$24.00

picy pork sausage sugo, fennel, sage, pecorino

Angel Hair

$24.00

With Jame’s Pomodoro Sauce, Basil, And Parmigiano

PIZZA

Margherita

$20.00

The Usual

Pepperoni

$24.00

Also The Usual

The Daniele

$22.00

Cacio E Pepe

Vodka

$26.00

Fresno Chili, Basil, Burrata

The Bianco

$22.00

Provolone Dolce, Pistachio, Red Onion, Parmigiano

Ospizza

$26.00

calabrian chili, soppressata, market honey

One 'I' Hawai

$22.00

Pineapple, Chicken, Jalapeno, Bbq Sauce, Cilantro

Green Machine

$22.00

Almond Pesto, Jalapeno, Kale Sausage,Olive, Parm Fondue

SECONDI

Roasted Chicken

$31.00

“scarpariello” With Sausage, Peppers, & Jus

Whole Pork Osso Buco

$39.00

With Potato Puree And Lambrusco Glaze

Tagliata Steak

$42.00

With Arugula And Parmigiano

Pacific Rockfish

$39.00

With Herb Oil

Branzino

$44.00

With Herb Oil

Pork Tomahawk

$52.00

Fennel Pollen Crust

Veal Parmesan

$78.00

braised rib, thin & crispy chop, with tomato passata

Prime Filet Mignon

$60.00

With Marinara Bearnaise

Prime Bistecca Fiorentina

$280.00

DOLCI

Cannoli

$12.00

Leave The Gun

Tiramisu

$12.00

In The Style Of Tres Leches

Meyer Lemon Budino

$12.00

With Chantilly Cream And Salty Graham Crumble

BEER

Skyduster Super Dry

$10.00

Golden Monkey Brown Ale

$10.00

Carpe Noctum Pale Ale

$10.00

Mayberry IPA

$10.00

N/A Beverages

WATER

Acqua Panna

$8.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

SODA

COKE

$5.00

DIET COKE

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

GINGER ALE

$5.00

TONIC

$5.00

REDBULL

$5.00

REDBULL SUGAR FREE

$5.00

REDBULL TROPICAL

$5.00

REDBULL WATERMELON

$5.00

JUICE & MOCKTAILS

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$6.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

Cool as a Cucumber

Light and Stormy

COFFEE & TEA

CHAMOMILE

$5.00

EARL GREY

$5.00

MINT

$5.00

GREEN

$5.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

ICE TEA REFILL

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER REFILL

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

COFFEE

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

MILK

$5.00

FLAT WHITE

$5.00

CHAI LATTE

$5.00

MACCHIATO

$5.00

Spirits

GIN

Old Harbor

$16.00

Hendricks

$18.00

Grey Whale

$18.00

Monkey 47

$22.00

Tanqueray

$18.00

TEQUILA

Pueblo Viejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Casamigos Anejo

$21.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$32.00

Clase Azul Ultra Anejo

$225.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$65.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$19.00

Siete Legaus Reposado

$20.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$24.00

Los Vecinos

$17.00

Bozal Tepaztate

$25.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

Madre Mezcal

VODKA

Wheatley

$16.00

Grey Goose

$18.00

Ketel One

$18.00

Tito's

$17.00

RUM

Plantation White

$16.00

Plantation Dark

$16.00

WHISKEY

High West MidSommer

$46.00

Templeton 6 Year

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

Basil Hayden

$18.00

SCOTCH & BOURBON

Laphroaig 16

$45.00

LIQUERS & CORDIALS

Carpano Antica

$16.00

Lo Fi Gentian Amaro

$16.00

Lo Fi Blanco

$16.00

Cappeletti

$16.00

Gran Classico

$16.00

Limoncello ventura

$16.00

Lillet

$16.00

Luxardo Marschino

$16.00

Martini Rossi

$16.00

Foro Amaro

$16.00

Ampersand Coffee

$16.00

Creme de Moka

$16.00

Veso Strawberry

$16.00

St Germain

$16.00