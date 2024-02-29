Jen G's Pizza & Pub 38170 N Sheridan Rd
Appetizers
- Cheese Curds$3.50
- Santa Fe Eggrolls$4.00
- Butterfly Shrimp (7)$4.50
Lightly breaded butterfly shrimp
- Mozzarella Sticks$3.00
Seasoned breaded mozzarella sticks
- Onion Rings$3.50
Homestyle breaded onion rings
- Chicken Tenders (5)$3.97
- Jalapeno Poppers$3.12
Cream Cheese stuffed jalapenos
- Fries$2.47
1/2 " crinkle cut
- Cheese Fries$2.97
1/2 " crinkle cut with nacho cheese
- Tator tots$2.12
- Pizza Puffs$1.87
- Sampler Platter$11.75
A combination of checken tenders, jalapeno poppers, mozzarella sticks and onion rings
- Mozzarella Stuffed Breadsticks$2.87
Topped with parmesan cheese and served with meat sauce
Sandwiches
- Italian Beef$8.95
Sliced roast beef served on a hoagie bun
- Rueben$6.75
Sliced corn beef, sour kraut, swiss cheese on marble rye bread
- Meatball$8.95
House made meatballs and meat sauce on a hoagie bun
- Italian Combo$11.00
Italian sausage and italian beef with meat sauce on a hoagie bun
- Chicken Parmesan$6.75
Crispy chicken topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese served on a brioch bun
- Jimmy's Po'Boy$9.50
Shrimp or fish topped with lettuce and tomatoe with spicy mayo
- G's Fish Sandwich$14.95
A generous fish seving with American cheese, shredded lettuce,sliced tomatoes and homemade tartar sauce
- Single Smash Burger$6.75
1/4 lb Angus Beef Patty on a brioch bun
- Patty Melt$8.50
1/2 lb Angus beef patty, swiss cheese, onions on a brioch bun
- Grilled Chicken$6.25
5oz chicken breast served on a brioch bun
Beverages
JEN G's SPECIALTIES
- The Francis 1/2 Order$5.00
Cheese fries or tots, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, jalapenos, 1 chicken tender diced and tossed in your choice of wing sauce w sour cream
- The Francis Full Order$10.00
Cheese fries or tots, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, jalapenos, 2 chicken tender diced and tossed in your choice of wing sauce w sour cream
- J-Dog$6.75
Polish Sausage, diced sport pepper, bacon, pepperjack cheese, onion, ketchup, mustard, and homemade coleslaw
- Pizza Burger$7.50
Single burger, pizza sauce and mozzarella chees on a brioch bun
Hot Dogs
Wings
Dessert
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza 12"$11.25
Thin crust cheese pizza
- Cheese Pizza 14"$13.00
Thin crust cheese pizza
- Cheese Pizza 16"$15.00
Thin crust cheese pizza
- Jen G's Pick 4 - 12"$15.00
Any 4 toppings
- Jen G's Pick 4 - 14"$18.50
Any 4 toppings
- Jen G's Pick 4 - 16"$21.00
Any 4 toppings
- Jen G's Pick 6 - 12"$17.00
Any 6 toppings
- Jen G's Pick 6 - 14"$21.50
Any 6 toppings
- Jen G's Pick 6 - 16"$24.00
Any 6 toppings
- Double Decker - 12"$19.50
2 thin crust pizzas stacked on top of each other
- Double Decker - 14"$20.50
2 thin crust pizzas stacked on top of each other
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- BLT - 12"$14.25
Thin crust pizza layered with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
- BLT - 14"$16.25
Thin crust pizza layered with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
- BLT - 16"$18.25
Thin crust pizza layered with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
- Hawaiian - 12"$13.50
Thin crust pizza with ham and pineapple
- Hawaiian - 14"$15.75
Thin crust pizza with ham and pineapple
- Hawaiian - 16"$18.25
Thin crust pizza with ham and pineapple
- BBQ Chicken - 12"$13.75
This crust pizza layered with bbq sauce and topped with grilled chicken
- BBQ Chicken - 14"$16.00
This crust pizza layered with bbq sauce and topped with grilled chicken
- BBQ Chicken - 16"$18.00
This crust pizza layered with bbq sauce and topped with grilled chicken
- Italian Beef - 12"$14.00
This crust pizza with Italian beef and giardiniera
- Italian Beef - 14"$16.25
This crust pizza with Italian beef and giardiniera
- Italian Beef - 16"$18.25
This crust pizza with Italian beef and giardiniera
- Veggie - 12"$13.50
Thin crust pizza with mushroom, onion, black olives, green peppers
- Veggie - 14"$15.75
Thin crust pizza with mushroom, onion, black olives, green peppers
- Veggie - 16"$17.75
Thin crust pizza with mushroom, onion, black olives, green peppers
- Meat Lovers - 12"$15.75
This crust pizza built with pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon
- Meat Lovers - 14"$17.60
This crust pizza built with pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon
- Meat Lovers - 16"$20.00
This crust pizza built with pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon
- 8" Specialty$9.00
Any one of our 6 specialty pizzas
KIDS
SPECIALS
Daily Lunch Specials
- Monday (2Hot Dogs and Fries)$8.00
2 hot dogs with fries
- Tuesday (Meatball Sandwich and Fries)$9.95
Meatball sandwich with fries
- Wednesday (Italian Beef and Fries)$9.95
Italian Beef with fries
- Thursday (Chicken Sandwich and Fries)$6.50
Chicken Sandwich with fries
- Friday (Single Smash Burger and Fries)$6.50
Single smashburger with fries