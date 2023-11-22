Jeng Chi 400 N GREENVILLE AVE STE 11
Kitchen Menu
Juicy Dumplings
Steamed Dumplings
Boiled Dumplings
Appetizers
- 滷蛋 Marinated Eggs$5.00
4 pcs
- 海帶絲 Spicy Seaweed$4.75
- 春卷 Egg Roll$2.00
1 pc
- 素春卷 Vegetarian Egg Roll$1.50
1 pc
- 蔥油餅 Green Onion Pancake$6.00
1 pc
- 猪扒 Pork Chop$6.75
- 韭菜盒子 Leek Turnover$9.50
20 minute prep. 2 pcs
- 蒜泥白肉 Cold Pork with Garlic & Chili Oil$7.00
- 滷豆干 Marinated Tofu$5.00
- 涼拌海蜇皮 Jellyfish Cucumber Salad$10.50
- 紅油抄手 Pork Wonton in Hot Spicy Sauce$9.00
8 pcs
- 鍋貼 Hot Pot Sticker$11.00
20 minute prep. 10 pcs
- 仁記蝦餅 Shrimp Pocket$11.00
20 minute prep. 3 pcs
- 牛肉餡餅 Beef Turnover$11.00
20 minute prep. 3 pcs
Soups
- 蛋花湯 Egg Drop Soup$3.75+
- 榨菜肉絲湯 Pork & Mustard Tuber Soup$4.50+
- 菜肉餛飩 Pork Wonton Soup$4.50+
- 清牛肉湯 Clear Broth Beef Soup$5.50+
- 菠菜湯 Spinach Soup$4.50+
- 鮮蝦肉餛飩 Shrimp and Pork Wonton Soup$4.75+
- 紅燒牛肉湯 Dark Broth Beef Soup$5.50+
- 酸辣湯 Hot and Sour Soup$4.50+
Spicy and sour soup with soft tofu, egg, bamboo, wood ear mushroom and shiitake mushroom
Soup Noodles
- 素湯麵 Vegan "Spinach Noodle" Soup$14.00
- 榨菜肉絲麵 Pork & Mustard Tuber Noodle Soup$14.00
- 紅燒牛肉麵 Dark Broth Beef Noodle Soup$16.00
- 雞絲翡翠麵 Chicken “Spinach Noodle" Soup$15.00
- 紅燒牛肉細粉 Dark Broth Beef with Bean Noodle Soup$15.50
- 清湯牛肉麵 Clear Broth Beef Noodle Soup$16.00
- 猪扒面 Pork Chop Noodle Soup$15.50
- 清湯牛肉細粉 Clear Broth Beef with Bean Noodle Soup$15.50
- 海鮮炒碼墨魚麵 Spicy Seafood Medley with Squid Ink Noodle Soup$22.00
Rice Dishes
Stir Fried Noodles
Noodle Dishes
Seafood
- 宮保蝦 Kung Pao Tiger Shrimp$25.00
- 椒鹽蝦 Salt & Pepper Tiger Shrimp$26.00
- 魚香蝦 Tiger Shrimp with Garlic Sauce$26.00
- 糖醋蝦 Tiger shrimp with sweet & Sour sauce$26.00
- 芥藍蝦 Shrimp with Broccoli$15.00
- 香辣蝦 Crispy Spicy Tiger Shrimp$26.00
- 魚香魚塊 Crispy Sliced Fish Garlic Sauce$21.50
- 糖醋魚塊 Crispy sliced fish with sweet & sour sauce$21.50
- 水煮魚 Hot Bowl of Fish with Chili Pepper$18.75
- 核桃虾 Walnut Tiger Shrimp$28.00
- 豆瓣魚片豆腐 Sliced Fish with Tofu & Hot Bean Sauce$25.00
Poultry
- 香酥鴨 Crispy Duck$29.75
Additional time. Half
- 陳皮雞 Orange Chicken$18.50
- 魚香雞 Chicken with Garlic Sauce$17.50
- 宮保雞 Kung Pao Chicken$15.00
- 香辣雞 Crispy Spicy Chicken$17.00
- 芥藍雞 Chicken with Broccoli$15.00
- 芝麻雞 Sweet & Sour Sesame Chicken$18.00
- 辣子鸡 Spicy Chicken with Vegetables$14.50
- 腰果雞 Chicken with Cashew$17.50
- 鸡精 盐 辣椒 Chicken spicy salt with chili pepper$15.00
Beef
Pork
- 滷蛋紅燒肉 Braised Pork Belly with Egg$23.75
- 回鍋肉 Twice Cooked Pork with Bell Pepper$15.50
- 辣椒小炒 Chili Pepper Dried Tofu with Pork & Shrimp$16.00
- 香干肉絲 Shredded Dried Tofu with Pork$15.00
- 魚香肉絲 Pork with Garlic Sauce$16.00
- 猪扒饭 Pork Chop & Rice$14.00
- 木須肉 Moo Shi Pork$15.50
- 筍尖肉絲 Sliced Pork with Baby Bamboo Shoots$15.00
Tofu
Vegetables
- 蒜炒菠菜 Sautéed Spinach with Garlic$12.00
- 干扁四季豆 Stir Fried String Beans$13.00
- 蒜炒中國芥蘭 Sautéed Chinese Broccoli with Garlic$13.50
- 魚香茄子 Eggplant & Garlic Sauce$12.50
- 素什錦 Vegetable Delight$12.00
- 青江菜 Bok Choy Heart$13.50
Braised or sautéed with garlic in brown sauce
- 蒜炒豆苗 Sautéed Snow Pea Leaf with Garlic$17.00
- 紅燒茄子 Sauteed Eggplant$12.00
- 美國綠色花椰菜 American Broccoli$6.75+
Extra On Side
- 猪肉末酱 6 盎司 Ground Pork Sauce 6 oz$6.00
- Sesame Peanut Sauce$2.00
- Spicy Wonton Sauce$2.00
- Dan Dan Sauce$2.00
- 黑豆酱 Black Bean Sauce$2.00
- 橙汁 Orange Sauce$2.00
- 糖醋酱 Sweet & Sour Sauce$2.00
- Ginger Sauce$0.35+
- Wonton Chip$2.00
- Green Spinach Noodle$6.00
- White Soup Noodle$5.00
- Bean Noodle$5.00
- 凉拌猪肉蒜蓉辣椒酱 Cold Pork Chili Garlic Sauce$2.00
- Chili Garlic Sauce$2.00+
- Soy Sauce Packet
- Duck Sauce Packet
- Mustard Sauce Packet
- 脆皮FS蒜蓉酱 Crispy FS Garlic Sauce$3.00
- Chili Oil 1 oz$0.35
- Chili Oil 8 oz$3.00
- 棕色酱 Brown Sauce$2.00
- Chicken Cold Noodle Sauce$2.00
- Tumeric Noodle Chili Sauce$2.00
- Noodle Ground Pork Sauce$2.00
Vegetarian/Vegan
Soups
Dumplings
Noodles
- 素油辣子薑黃麵 Vegetarian Turmeric Noodle$13.25
House made thin turmeric noodles, spicy chili garlic sauce, topped with cucumber, carrot, cilantro and green onion
- 素湯麵 Vegan "Spinach Noodle" Soup$14.00
- 素炒麵 Vegetarian Fried Noodle$13.75
- 麻辣素涼麵 Spicy Vegetarian Cold Noodle$12.00
- 仁记擔擔麵 Jeng Chi Spicy Dan Dan Noodle$12.50
Entrées
- 脆皮豆腐 Fried Tofu$12.75
Soft tofu cubed and deep fried served with sweet chili sauce on the side
- 素香菇香干 Vegan Shredded Dried Tofu with Shiitake Mushrooms$15.00
Strips of dried tofu, shiitake mushroom, bamboo and green onion in a brown sauce
- 素家常豆腐 Vegan Fried Soft Tofu and Vegetable$16.00
Large cubed fried soft tofu, stir-fried with broccoli, sliced carrots, Napa cabbage, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoot in a brown sauce
- 素木須豆干 Vegetarian Moo Shi Tofu$15.25
Shredded dried tofu, green cabbage, carrot, wood ear mushroom, eggs and green onion in a brown sauce
- 素辣椒小炒 Vegan Chili Pepper Dried Tofu with Shiitake Mushrooms$16.00
Cubed dried tofu tossed with shiitake mushroom, jalapeño and green onion in a brown sauce
- 素魚香茄子 Eggplant with Garlic Sauce$12.50
Sliced Chinese eggplant stir fried with a light sweet, spicy and tangy garlic sauce and diced green onion
- 素麻婆豆腐 Vegan Sichuan Ma Po Tofu$16.00
Soft tofu with Sichuan pepper and hot bean sauce. Topped with scallion
- 素紅燒茄子 Vegan Sautéed Eggplant$12.50
Sliced Chinese eggplant stir fried with minced garlic and diced green onion in a brown sauce
- 素乾煸四季豆 Vegan Stir Fried String Bean$13.00
Fresh string beans stir fried in brown sauce with minced garlic and diced green onion
- 素宮保豆腐 Vegan Kung Pao Tofu$16.00
Rice Dishes
- 素炒飯 Vegan Fried Rice$13.75
Broccoli, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, dried tofu, peas, carrot wok tossed with steamed rice and seasonings
- 蛋炒飯 Egg Fried Rice$10.75
Steamed rice is wok tossed with egg, peas and carrots and green onion and seasoning
- 飯 Steamed Rice$1.50
A blend of long grain and sushi rice offer a chewy and fragrant dish
Seasonal Vegetables
- 西蘭花American Broccoli Blanched with Garlic$6.50+
- 蒜炒菠菜 Sautéed Spinach with Garlic$12.00
- 蒜炒中國芥蘭 Sautéed Chinese Broccoli with Garlic$13.50
- 青江菜 Bok Choy Heart$13.50
Braised with brown sauce or sautéed with garlic
- 素什錦 Vegetable Delight$12.00
An assortment of zucchini, sliced mushroom, bamboo shoot, broccoli, Napa cabbage, yellow onion and sliced carrots in a light white sauce
- 蒜炒豆苗 Sautéed Snow Pea Leaf with Garlic$17.00
Beverage
Coffee - Addison Blend
Coffee - Brazil Espresso Roast
Loose Leaf Tea
- 淡雅青茶 Green Dragon$4.00+
Delicate flavor, pairs nicely with light dishes
- 雀舌香片 Churshe Jasmine$4.50+
Green tea scented with jasmine blossoms
- 中國烏龍 China Oolong$4.00+
Floral tea, pair this with your meal or enjoy as a digestive
- 糯香普洱茶 Puer with Sticky Rice$4.00+
Full bodied and smooth fermented tea dried with herbs offering the flavor and aroma of sticky rice
- 橘香紅花南非國寶茶 Sunset Orange Rooibos$4.50+
Herbal infusion caffeine free beverage
- 12 Oz Cup 茉莉千日紅 (球型茶) Blooming Flower$5.25
A budding flower of green tea blooms
- 菊花茶 Chrysanthemum$5.00+
Caffeine free flower tea served with rock sugar
- 橘子花烏龍茶 Orange Flower Oloong$4.75+
Dark Taiwanese oolong is sprinkled with orange flowers and floral finish