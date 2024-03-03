Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams The Pearl
Scoops *New*
Cups & Cones *New*
Pints
- Pint - Banana Cream Pudding$12.00
- Pint - Banana French Toast$12.00
- Pint - Blackout Chocolate Cake$12.00
- Pint - Brambleberry Crisp$12.00
- Pint - Brandied Banana Brulee$12.00
- Pint - Brown Butter Almond Brittle$12.00
- Pint - Buckeye Frenzy$12.00
- Pint - Buttercream Birthday Cake$12.00
- Pint - Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns$12.00
- Pint - Coffee with Cream & Sugar$12.00
- Pint - Cold Brew with Coconut Cream$12.00
- Pint - Cookies in Cream$12.00
- Pint - Cosmic Bloom$12.00
- Pint - Cream Puff$12.00Out of stock
- Pint - Dark Chocolate Truffle$12.00
- Pint - Darkest Chocolate$12.00
- Pint - Fluffernutter Pie$12.00
- Pint - Genmaicha with Marshmallows$12.00
- Pint - Gooey Buttercake$12.00
- Pint - Honey Vanilla Bean$12.00
- Pint - Hot Toddy$12.00
- Pint - Jeni's Homemade Banana Bread$12.00
- Pint - Lemon Bar$12.00
- Pint - Maple Soaked Pancake$12.00
- Pint - Milkiest Chocolate$12.00
- Pint - Nebula Berry$12.00
- Pint - Pineapple Upside Down Cake$12.00
- Pint - Powdered Jelly Donut$12.00
- Pint - Purple Starborn$12.00
- Pint - Rainbow BFY$12.00
- Pint - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks$12.00
- Pint - Salty Caramel$12.00
- Pint - Skillet Cinnamon Roll$12.00
- Pint - Strawberry Buttermilk$12.00
- Pint - Supermoon$12.00
- Pint - Texas Sheet Cake$12.00
- Pint - Wildberry Lavender$12.00
- Bake Shop Collection$58.00
- Buy 5 Pints Get 1 Free$60.00
- Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Collection$65.00
- Fully Loaded Traveler Bag Pint Cards$65.00
- Grand Holiday Collection - Olo$68.00
- Grand Holiday Collection - Toast$48.00
- Happy Birthday Collection$72.00
- Happy Birthday Collection - No Sauce$63.00
- Holiday Party Collection$105.00
- Hostess Gift Collection$65.00
- Ice Cream Float Collection$56.00
- Splendid Holiday Collection - Olo$68.00
- Splendid Holiday Collection - Toast$48.00
- Thanksgiving Collection - Olo$68.00
- Thanksgiving Collection - Toast$48.00
- Top Sellers Collection$58.00
- Free Space Kit$60.00
Pints Olo
Extra *New*
Beverages *New*
Merch *New*
- Baby Onesie$15.00
- Beanie$25.00Out of stock
- Birthday Candles$8.00
- Bucket Bag$35.00
- Cookbook - Jeni's Artisanal Kitchen$12.00
- Cookbook - Jeni's At Home$15.00
- Cookbook - Jeni's Desserts$15.00
- Coop - Salted Caramel Sauce$15.00
- Coop - Hot Fudge Sauce$12.00Out of stock
- City Tee$15.00
- Extra Cone Coin Backer$2.00Out of stock
- Fall Sweatshirt$38.00Out of stock
- Gelato Spades$12.00
- Ice Cream Pins
- Ice Cream Scoop$20.00
- J Hats$20.00
- Jeni's - Extra-Bitter Hot Fudge Sauce$12.00Out of stock
- Jeni's - Salty Caramel Sauce$12.00
- Keychain$5.00
- Kids Tee$15.00
- Knit Koozie - Holiday$9.00
- Logo Shirts - Long Sleeve$30.00
- Logo Shirts - Short Sleeve$15.00
- Logo Sweatshirts$45.00
- Magnetic Bumper Sticker - Road Trip Snacks$6.00
- Mittens$20.00Out of stock
- Notebook Set$12.00
- Postcard Pack - Road Trip Snacks$6.00
- Scarf$8.00
- Shop Art$6.00Out of stock
- Sprinkle Tin - Moonbow$6.00
- Sprinkle Tin - Rainbow$8.00
- Sprinkle Tin - Sunbow$6.00
- Stickers$3.00
- Tasterspoon from the Line$2.00
- Tasterspoons$20.00
- Tattoos$3.00
- Traveler Bag$25.00
- Employee Pride Shirt$12.00
Flipped Buckets *New*
Promo *New*
Street Treats *New*
- Individual Street Treat - Brambleberry Crisp (Individual)$5.00
- Individual Street Treat - Dark Chocolate Truffle (Individual)$5.00
- Individual Street Treat - Honey Vanilla Bean$5.00
- Individual Street Treat - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks (Individual)$5.00
- Street Treat - Brambleberry Crisp (Case)$32.00
- Street Treat - Brown Butter Almond Brittle (Case)$32.00
- Street Treat - Cream Puff (Case)$32.00Out of stock
- Street Treat - Dark Chocolate Truffle (Case)$32.00
- Street Treat - Darkest Chocolate (Case)$32.00Out of stock
- Street Treat - Frosé (Case)$32.00
- Street Treat - Gooey Butter Cake (Case)$32.00
- Street Treat - Honey Vanilla Bean (Case)$32.00
- Street Treat - Lemon Bar (Case)$32.00
- Street Treat - Milkiest Chocolate (Case)$32.00Out of stock
- Street Treat - Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks (Case)$32.00
- Street Treat - Salty Caramel (Case)$32.00
- Street Treat Party Pack$85.00
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams The Pearl Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 636-6345
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10:30AM