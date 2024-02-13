Jenny's Diner 4768 north high street
Food
Burgers
Melts and More
- Patty Melt$9.49
Quarter lb beef patty, sautéed onions & Swiss on grilled rye
- Turkey Bacon Melt$11.99
Turkey, bacon & Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough
- Tuna Melt$10.99
Tuna salad, Swiss cheese, onions & pickles on grilled rye
- Meatloaf Melt$11.99
Slice of grilled meatloaf, American cheese, sautéed onions on grilled rye
- Sloppy Joe$10.99
Served with choice of 1 side
- Chili Dog$8.99
Hot dog topped with our house-made chili. Served with choice of 1 side
- Tex Mex Dog$9.99
Hot dog wrapped with bacon & pico de gallo. Served with choice of 1 side
Classic Sandwiches
- Hot Sandwiches$11.99
Open faced with choice of roast beef, turkey or meatloaf. Served with choice of 1 side & mashed potatoes
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
Choice of cheese on Texas toast
- BLT$8.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- BELT$10.29
Bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Club$12.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Steak or chicken, sautéed mushroom, onion & peppers covered with provolone cheese on a sub bun
- Reuben$12.99
Choice of turkey or corned beef with Swiss, sauerkraut & Thousand Island on grilled rye
- Tuna Sandwich$9.99
Tuna salad, lettuce & tomato on whole wheat
- Fish Sub$10.49
Crispy cod with lettuce & tomato on a grilled sub bun
- Steak Hoagie$12.99
Italian beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & provolone on a sub bun
- Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Crispy, grilled or spicy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, & choice of cheese on a bun
- Bologna$11.99
Fried bologna, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and choice of cheese on Texas toast
Appetizers
Salads
- Chicken$11.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg & Cheddar
- Half Greek$6.99
Tomato, olives, cucumber, onion, banana pepper, green pepper & feta cheese
- Full Greek$12.99
Tomato, olives, cucumber, onion, banana pepper, green pepper & feta cheese
- Chef$12.99
Ham, turkey, Swiss & Cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & cucumber
Soups
Dessert
- Caramel Apple Nut Pie$3.99
Apple and walnut pie, with caramel drizzled on top
- Cherry Pie$3.99
Sweet cherry pie
- Blueberry Pie$3.99
Sweet blueberry pie.
- Pecan Pie$3.99
Ooey, gooey, rich and chewy pecan pie.
- Chocolate Cake$3.99
Rich chocolaty goodness.
- Ice Cream Sundae$2.99
- Scoop of Ice Cream$0.99
- Kids Sundae$1.99
- Carrot Cake$3.99
- Cheese Cake$3.99
Lunch and Dinner
Entrees
- Hummus Plate$9.99
Includes a pita
- Meatloaf$12.99
Includes Texas toast
- Chicken Tenders$11.49
Includes Texas toast
- Quesadilla Plate$10.99
Chicken or beef with 1 side
- 2 Pork Chops$12.99
Center cut
- Grilled Chicken$11.49
Lightly marinated in Italian dressing
- Sirloin$12.99
6 oz
- Ribeye$14.99
6 oz
- 2 Pieces Cod Dinner$11.99
Breaded and deep-fried
- Country Fried Steak$12.99
Topped with sausage gravy
Wraps
- Philly$10.99
Steak or chicken, sautéed mushroom, onion & peppers covered with provolone cheese
- Chicken Wrap$8.99
Spicy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and Cheddar cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.99
Chicken tender, bacon bits, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion & Cheddar cheese
- BLT$7.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Club$10.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Gyros
Sides
Breakfast
Diner Favorites
- Classic Breakfast$9.99
2 eggs any style, choice of meat, potato & toast
- Eggs Benedict$9.99
Canadian ham & 2 poached eggs on a toasted English muffin. Topped with hollandaise sauce, served with potatoes
- Eggs & Taters$7.49
2 eggs any style, potato & toast
- Steak & Eggs$14.99
6 oz ribeye steak, 2 eggs, potato & toast
- Chopped Steak$12.99
6 oz sirloin steak, 2 eggs, potato & toast
- Grilled Salmon$11.99
2 eggs, tomato slices, and toast, served on a bed of lettuce
- Country Fried Steak$12.99
Country fried steak with sausage gravy, 2 eggs, potato & toast
- Corned Beef Hash$8.99
2 eggs any style, potato & toast
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Choice of sausage, ham, or bacon with egg & cheese
- Breakfast Wrap$9.99
Your choice of toppings with potato on the side
- Texas Plate$8.99
Texas toast topped with sautéed ham, onions, tomato, mushrooms and your choice of cheese topped with 2 eggs
- Diner Sunshine$8.99
Ham & Swiss with scramble egg with Cheddar on grilled sour dough with potato
Off the Griddle
- 3 Hot Cakes$7.99
Buttermilk
- Waffle$7.99
- French Toast$7.99
On Texas bread
- 3 Jiffy-Cakes$7.99
Cornmeal
- Chicken & Waffle$12.99
Waffle with 2 chicken tenders
- Peanut Butter & Banana$7.99
Grilled peanut butter & banana sandwich on choice of bread & potato
- Diner Biggie$14.99
Choice of 3 hotcakes, 2 french toast, or 1 waffle with 2 eggs, potato, choice of meat & toast
- Diner Smalls$7.99
1 hotcake, 1 french toast, 1 egg, 1 bacon & 1 sausage
- 3 Hot Cakes & Eggs$9.99
Buttermilk
- 3 Hotcakes & Meat$10.99
Buttermilk
- 3 Hot Cakes, Eggs & Meat$11.99
Buttermilk
- Waffle & Eggs$9.99
- Waffle & Meat$10.99
- Waffle, Eggs & Meat$11.99
- French Toast & Eggs$9.99
On Texas bread
- French Toast, Eggs & Meat$11.99
- French Toast & Meat$10.99
On Texas bread
- Jiffy Cakes & Eggs$9.99
- Jiffy Cakes & Meat$10.99
- Jiffy Cakes, Eggs & Meat$11.99
Gravy Train
- Diner Bowl$9.99
2 eggs, potato, and 2 biscuits covered with sausage gravy & Cheddar cheese
- Jr Diner Bowl$6.49
1 egg, potato, 1 biscuit covered with sausage gravy & Cheddar cheese
- Creamed Chipped Beef$9.99
2 eggs, potato, and 2 biscuits covered with chipped beef gravy
- Chipped Beef Gravy$7.29
On biscuits or toast
- 1 Biscuit & A Cup of Gravy$3.99
- 2 Biscuits & A Bowl of Gravy$6.49
- Monte Cristo$10.99
Ham, turkey & Swiss cheese sandwiched between two delicious french toast! Comes with your choice of potato
Scramblers
- Salmon Scrambler$9.99
Scrambled eggs, salmon, mushrooms & scallions served with toast
- Spinach Scrambler$8.49
Scrambled eggs, bacon bits, spinach, with quesadilla cheese served with potatoes & toast
- Tex Mex Scrambler$8.99
Hash browns topped with a mixture of scrambled eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or chorizo with tomato, onion, peppers & Cheddar cheese on top
Omelets - Signature
- Mediterranean Omelet$9.99
Spinach, tomato, and feta
- Greek Omelet$10.99
Gyro meat, onion, tomato, peppers, spinach, and feta
- Meat Lovers Omelet$10.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, and choice of cheese
- The Works Omelet$11.99
Ham, bacon, sausage, peppers, onions, tomato, mushrooms, American & provolone cheese
- Spanish Omelet$9.99
Chorizo, jalapeños, white quesadilla cheese & sautéed onions
- Philly Cheese Omelet$10.99
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, & pepper, provolone, and your choice of roast beef or chicken
- Reuben Omelet$9.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese topped with Thousand Island dressing
- Chili Omelet$8.99
Cheddar, onions, and chili
Omelets - Classic
- Spinach Omelet$9.99
Bacon, Swiss, spinach, onions, and tomato, topped with hollandaise sauce
- Veggie Omelet$8.99
Tomato, onions, peppers, and mushrooms with your choice of cheese
- Western Omelet$9.99
Ham, American cheese, tomato, onion, and green pepper
- Meat & Cheese Omelet$8.99
Your choice of meat & cheese
- 3 Cheese Omelet$7.99
Choice of 3 cheeses
- Sausage & Mushroom Omelet$9.99
Sausage, onions, mushroom, Cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese topped with hollandaise sauce
A La Carte
- Home Fries$3.79
- Hash Browns$3.79
- Hash$4.79
- Bacon$3.99
- Turkey Bacon$4.49
- Sausage$3.99
- Ham$3.99
- Toast$2.49
- Biscuit$2.49
- English Muffin$2.49
- Bagel$2.99
- 1 Hot Cake$2.99
- Short Stack$5.49
- 1 Jiffy Cake$2.99
- Short Stack Jiffy Cakes$5.49
- One Egg$1.29
- Avocado Toast$4.29
- Fruit Cup$4.49
- Cinnamon Roll$3.99
- Grits$2.99
- Oatmeal$2.99
- Cup Sausage Gravy$1.99
- Gluten Free Toast$3.49
Kids Menu
Breakfast
Lunch
Drinks
Drinks
Handmade Milkshakes
Extras & Add Ons
Extra Meat
- Extra Ribeye$9.00
- Sirloin$6.99
- 2 Pork Chops$8.99
- 1 Pork Chop$4.99
- Salmon$7.99
- Bologna$7.99
- Country Fried Steak$7.99
- 2 Cod Fillets$8.99
- 1 Cod Fillet$4.99
- Meatloaf$6.99
- Sloppy Joe$6.99
- 2 Grilled Chicken Tenders$8.99
- 1 Grilled Chicken Tender$4.99
- 2 Breaded Chicken Tenders$4.99
- 1 Breaded Chicken Tender$2.49
- Black Bean Burger$6.99
- Spicy Chicken Patty$6.99
- Roast Beef$4.99
- Turkey$4.99
- Corned Beef$6.99
- Gyro Meat$5.99
- Tuna Salad$4.99
- Chorizo$4.99
- Hummus$4.99