Jeremiah's Coffee House - RENO 26920 Ohio St Rt 7
Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Lattes
- Almond Joy Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Almond Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Amazing Grace Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Baked Apple Pie Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Bananas Foster Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Black Forrest Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Blackberry Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Blueberry Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Blueberry White Chocolate Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Brutus Buckeye Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Bulletproof Latte$7.00
Lattes
- Butter Pecan Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Butter Rum Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Butterfinger Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Butterscotch Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Cafe Latte$3.75
Lattes
- Cafe Mocha Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Candy Corn Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Caramel Apple Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Caramel Cheesecake Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Caramel Creme Brule Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Caramel Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Caramel Mocha Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Caramel Vanilla Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Caramel White Mocha$4.75
- Caramel White Mocha Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Cheesecake Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Cherry Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Chocolate Chip Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Chocolate Covered Cherry Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Cinnamon Roll Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Cookie Butter$4.75
- Cupid Kisses Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Eggnog Latte$4.75
Lattes
- English Toffee Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Gingerbread Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Hawaiian Hazelnut Mocha$4.75
- Hazelnut Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Heath Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Honey Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Honey Lavender Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Honey Vanilla Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Irish Creme Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Jeremiah Mocha Latte (Chocolate & Mint)$4.75
Lattes
- Lavender Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Lucky Charm Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Macadamia Cookie Latte$4.75
- Mama Mocha Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Maple Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Marietta Mocha Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Matcha Latte$4.75
- Nutella Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Oreo Latte$4.75
Lattes
- PBT Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Peanut Butter Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Peppermint Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Pina Colada Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Praline Toasted Pecan Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Pumpkin Chai Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Pumpkin Roll Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Raspberry Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Red Velvet Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Smore Latte$4.75
- Salted Caramel Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Shamrock Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Smore Pumpkin Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Snappy Turtle Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Strawberries and Cream$4.75
- Tiramisu Latte$4.75
- Toasted Chestnut Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Toasted Coconut Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Toasted Marshmellow Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Vanilla Latte$4.75
Lattes
- White Mocha Latte$4.75
Lattes
- Salted Caramel Pumpkin Latte$4.75
- Pumpkin Praline Latte$4.75
Coffee Drinks
Hot Espresso Drinks
- Espresso Shot$2.50+
Shot of espresso
- Cortado$2.75
Equal parts of Espresso and steamed milk
- Cubano$3.00
Espresso and Sugar in the Raw
- Cafe Au Lait$3.25+
Brewed Coffee and Steamed Milk
- Cappuccino$4.25+
Espresso and the foam of steamed milk
- Macchiato (traditional) only 2 oz$3.25+
Espresso with a small amount of steamed milk
Espresso Drinks
Lemonade
Lemonades
- Lemonade$1.50+
Lemonade
- Arnold Palmer$3.50+
Half Lemonade and Half Brewed Iced Tea
- Lavender Lemonade$2.00+
Fresh Fruit Lemonade
- Peach Lemonade$4.25+
Fresh Fruit Lemonade
- Pineapple Lemonade$4.25+
Fresh Fruit Lemonade
- Raspberry Lemonade$4.25+
Fresh Fruit Lemonade
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.25+
Fresh Fruit Lemonade
- Watermelon Lemonade$4.25+
Fresh Fruit Lemonade
Specialty drinks
- Chai Tea Latte$2.00+
Chai tea and steamed milk
- Smoothie$2.50+
Real Fruit Smoothies
- Slushies$2.50+
Classic Slushie
- Bubble / Boba Tea$2.25+
Herbal Tea, Flavor Bubbles, Juice, Flavor Syrup
- Chider$4.75+
Seasonal - Half Cider and Half Chai
- Milkshake$2.50+
Custard Base with flavor syrup
- Italian Soda$3.00+
Crushed ice, Flavor Syrup and Soda
- 16oz Mango Refresher$5.75
- 16oz Cran-Apple Refresher$2.00+
- 16oz Tropical Refresher$5.75
- Hot Chocolate$1.50+
- Steamer$2.75+
Steamed Milk and Flavoring
- Milk$1.50+
- The Bull Frog Smoothie (large only)$5.99
- Dole Whip Pineapple Smoothie$2.00+
- Affogato$5.00
- Cherry Dream$5.00+
- Wonderfully Watermelon$5.00+
- She Ain’t Just A Peach$5.00+
- Perfectly Pumpkin$4.75+
- Hot Cran Apple Cider$3.00+
- .$4.00+
Canned/Bottled Drinks
Canned/Bottled Drinks
- Coke$2.00
Can
- Bottled Coke$2.75
Bottle
- Diet Coke$2.00
Can
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.00
Can
- Diet Mountain Dew$2.00
Can
- Diet Pepsi$2.00
Can
- Dr. Pepper$2.00
Can
- Mountain Dew$2.00
Can
- Pepsi$2.00
Can
- Root Beer$2.00
Can
- Sprite$2.00
Can
- Bottled Coke$2.75
Bottle
- Orange Juice - Prairie Farms$3.25
- Bottled Water$2.25
- Soda Water$2.00
- Juice Box$2.25
- Hint$3.25