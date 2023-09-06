Jerk Island Menu

JERK CHICKEN

Jamaican jerk chicken is a popular and iconic dish that is synonymous with the vibrant flavors of Jamaican cuisine. It is a flavorful and spicy grilled or roasted chicken dish that is marinated in a distinctive jerk seasoning. ​ To prepare Jamaican jerk chicken, the key component is jerk seasoning, which is a unique blend of herbs, spices, and aromatics that create its characteristic flavor.  These ingredients are combined to form a paste-like marinade or rub. The chicken is then generously coated with jerk seasoning, then left to marinate, allowing the flavors to permeate the meat.  ​ Jamaican jerk chicken is traditionally cooked over an open flame on a grill which adds a smoky flavor to the dish. The high heat and direct flames create a charred and crispy exterior while keeping the meat juicy and tender on the inside. This has made it a beloved and internationally recognized dish, enjoyed by both locals and enthusiasts of spicy and flavorful cuisine. ​

Jerk Wings (5)

$8.00

Jerk Chicken

$8.00+

JERK PORK

Jerk pork is a popular and flavorful dish that originated in Jamaica. Known for its bold and spicy taste, it is a key component of Jamaican cuisine and is often associated with the island's vibrant culture. ​ To prepare jerk pork, a unique marinade or seasoning blend called "jerk seasoning" is used. The pork is marinated in the jerk seasoning for an extended period, allowing the flavors to penetrate the meat. Traditionally, the marinated pork is cooked over a wood fire on a grill or pit, which further enhances the smoky taste. The high heat and direct flames create a charred and crispy exterior while keeping the meat tender and juicy on the inside. The bold flavors and unique cooking style have made it a beloved dish among food enthusiasts who enjoy the robust and fiery taste of Jamaican cuisine.

Jerk Pork

$8.00+

Jerk Pork Ribs

$8.00+

SEAFOOD

Whole Roasted Red Snapper (stuffed with seasoned vegies/your choice of okra, spinach or both

$15.00

Whole Jerk Red Snapper

$15.00

Steamed Red Snapper (Special)

$15.00

Pepper Shrimp

$10.00+

Jerk Shrimp

$15.00

PASTA

Rasta Pasta

$10.00+

Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

SOUPS/SALADS/SANDWICHES

Cool Breeze Jerk Chicken Salad

$15.00

Montego Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Dunn’s River Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Soup

$7.00+

SIDES

Fried Plantains

$3.00

Festival

$1.00

Hard dough bread

$1.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Bammy (fried)

$5.00

Creamed sweet potato

$3.00

Breadfruit (seasonal)

$4.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

Rasta Pasta

$10.00+

Worl Resorts Casino

Jerk Chicken

$9.00+

Jerk Chicken Meal

$15.00

Jerk Pork

$10.00+

Jerk Pork Meal

$16.00

SEAFOOD

Pepper Shrimp

$10.00+

PASTA

Rasta Pasta

$10.00+

Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

SIDES

Fried Plantains

$3.00

Festival

$1.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

Rasta Pasta

$10.00+

Sweet Rolls (2)

$1.00

Rice Peas

$5.00

DRINKS

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Poland Spring

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Snapple

$2.00

Ice Tea

$1.00

OXTAIL

Oxtail Meal

$18.00