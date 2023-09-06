Jerk Island
Jerk Island Menu
JERK CHICKEN
Jamaican jerk chicken is a popular and iconic dish that is synonymous with the vibrant flavors of Jamaican cuisine. It is a flavorful and spicy grilled or roasted chicken dish that is marinated in a distinctive jerk seasoning. To prepare Jamaican jerk chicken, the key component is jerk seasoning, which is a unique blend of herbs, spices, and aromatics that create its characteristic flavor. These ingredients are combined to form a paste-like marinade or rub. The chicken is then generously coated with jerk seasoning, then left to marinate, allowing the flavors to permeate the meat. Jamaican jerk chicken is traditionally cooked over an open flame on a grill which adds a smoky flavor to the dish. The high heat and direct flames create a charred and crispy exterior while keeping the meat juicy and tender on the inside. This has made it a beloved and internationally recognized dish, enjoyed by both locals and enthusiasts of spicy and flavorful cuisine.
JERK PORK
Jerk pork is a popular and flavorful dish that originated in Jamaica. Known for its bold and spicy taste, it is a key component of Jamaican cuisine and is often associated with the island's vibrant culture. To prepare jerk pork, a unique marinade or seasoning blend called "jerk seasoning" is used. The pork is marinated in the jerk seasoning for an extended period, allowing the flavors to penetrate the meat. Traditionally, the marinated pork is cooked over a wood fire on a grill or pit, which further enhances the smoky taste. The high heat and direct flames create a charred and crispy exterior while keeping the meat tender and juicy on the inside. The bold flavors and unique cooking style have made it a beloved dish among food enthusiasts who enjoy the robust and fiery taste of Jamaican cuisine.
SEAFOOD
SOUPS/SALADS/SANDWICHES
SIDES
Worl Resorts Casino
OXTAIL
Jerk Island Location and Ordering Hours
(845) 665-3131
Open now • Closes at 8PM