Starters

Get your boardwalk bites right here!

Turnpike Twists

$5.99

Crispy onion straws, served with a house dipping sauce.

Mama Mia Cheesy Knots

$5.99

Dough knots, garlic, cheese, herbs, baked and twisted Without cheese - $5.49

French Fry-Nomenom

$5.99

Hand-cut, crispy fries generously topped with cheese and bacon

Shore Shrimp Basket

$6.99

Breaded deep fried shrimp

Hot Pepper Cheese Bombs

$4.49

Breaded hot pepper cheese with our signature dipping sauce.

Jalapeno Party Poppers

$4.99

Cream cheese stuffed and breaded

Chicken Wings

$7.49

Crispy, tender fried chicken wings. Choose from bbq, buffalo, or lemon basil pesto sauce

Boneless Bites

$7.99

Choose from BBQ, Buffalo, or Lemon Basil Pesto sauce

Mozarella Sticks

$6.49

Breaded and deep fried mozzarella sticks

World's Best Meat-a-balls

$7.99

Beef and pork meatballs, marinara and parmesan

Jersey Girl Pizza

Amy's Favorite

$17.99+

Meatballs, tomatoes, onions

Bethany's Best

$17.99+

Ham, pineapples, onions

Shoreline Rancher

$17.99+

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

Bon Fire

$17.99+

Jalapeno, pineapple, sausage. Bring the heat!

Shore Thing Supreme

$22.99+

Pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers

Just Try It

$19.99+

Broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions

Carnival

$15.99+

Pepperoni, mushrooms

Carne Quattro

$19.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon

Build Your Own Boardwalk Pizza

All pizzas are made-to-order and cooked to perfection! Travel to the boardwalk and have a slice with us!

Large Pizza

$12.99

Medium Pizza

$10.99

Small Pizza

$8.99

Personal Pizza

$4.99

Salads

Our salads are oh-so-good, but they're not complete without our grilled chicken breast marinated in Italian herbs and spices! Add chicken for $4.99 and feel like the king or queen of the boardwalk!

Boardwalk Babe

$7.99+

Fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, Hidden Valley ranch dressing

Summer Lovin'

$8.99

Cucumber, onion, diced tomato, fresh basil, Wishbone Italian dressing

Strawberry Fields

$10.99

Fresh greens, feta, strawberries, red onion, pecans, balsamic dressing

Sandwiches

Nothing feels more like summer than a sandwich in your hand! Take a look at these hand-helds masterpieces to feel that summertime feeling!

Jersey Shore Burger

$7.99

Hand-smashed Angus beef patties, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Shore sauce, on a golden split top bun

Boardwalk Bird

$9.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, choice of sauce on a golden split bun.

Jersey Girl's Meatball Masterpiece

$8.99

Meatballs, marinara and mozzarella on a Jersey style hoagie roll

Italian Sub

$6.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella mix, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and Italian dressing on a Jersey style hoagie roll

Cheesesteaks

Our cheesesteaks are made from the freshest ingredients and serves on authentic Jersey style hoagie rolls. Feel free to customize your cheesesteak to your liking and let the good times roll ! (No pun intended!!)

Beef Cheesesteak

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

Boardwalk's Best Pizza Steak

$12.99

Shaved beef, pepperoni, grilled onions, and mozzarella mix, topped with marinara sauce and served on a Jersey style hoagie roll.

Tuesday Night Special

$9.00

Philly steak sandwich, small fries and a drink!

Desserts

Last but not least! Our assortment of desserts are "shore" to cure that sweet tooth!

Boardwalk Bites

$5.99

Funnel cake bites and powdered sugar

Funky Fried Whoopie Pies

$6.99

Deep fried cream filled chocolate cakes, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar

Applelicious Fritters

$4.99

*Seasonal* Fresh apple and cinnamon stuffed pastry dough, deep fried, coated in sugar

Strawberry Cheesecake Delight

$7.49

Signature cheesecake, fresh strawberries, strawberry puree and whipped cream on graham cracker crumbles

Velvet Ice Cream

$3.49

One scoop vanilla, chocolate or strawberry

Kids

12 years old and under please. Served with your choice of small fresh-cut fries or bag of chips and a small drink.

Seaside Pizza

$6.99

Personal size cheese pizza with our signature marinara

Clucky Nuggets

$6.99

Breaded all-white meat chicken chunks with choice of dipping sauce

Hot Diggity Dog

$6.99

A classic boardwalk favorite

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.90

Iced Tea

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$1.75

White Milk

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Coffee

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Soda Bottles

$3.00+

Water

Breakfast Menu

Sandwiches

Big Danville

$7.40

Our signature breakfast sandwich! This towering stack of egg, cheese, bacon, sausage patty, tomato and mayo is puled high on your choice of toast

Boardwalk

$3.50

Egg, cheese, sausage patty, mayo on a brioche bun

Blue Devil

$4.60

Egg, cheese, sausage patty, onion, jalapeno and chipotle mayo on a toast biscuit

Create Your Own Sandwich

Looking for a breakfast sandwich that's tailored to your exact preferences? Try our Create Your Own Sandwich!

Create Your Own Sandwich

$3.99

Favorites

French Toast

$4.60

Texas toast dipped in a rich egg batter, maple syrup, powdered sugar

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$4.65+

House-made sausage gravy and flakey biscuits

Two Eggs

$6.50

Two eggs cooked your way, choice of meat, hasbrowns, and choice of toast

Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Scrambled eggs, melted cheese in a flour tortilla. Includes your choice of two toppings: bacon, ham, sausage, onion, peppers, jalapenos

Knox County Way

$6.50+

The big one! Two biscuits, two eggs cooked your way, bacon, hash browns, smothered in house-made sausage gravy.

Omeletes

Big Ole Omelete

$9.30

Pepper jack cheese, ham, ground beef, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns

Three Cheese Omelete

$5.75

Provolone, American and Pepper Jack cheese

Western Omelete

$6.90

Ham, onion, peppers, Swiss cheese

Veggie Omelete

$6.90

Green olives, mushrooms, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese

Meaty Omelete

$6.90

Sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses

CYO Omelete

$3.50

Sides

Toast

$1.55

Muffin

$1.75

Bagel

$1.75

Biscuit

$1.75

Hash Browns

$1.75

Home Fries

$1.75

Ham

$3.00

Sausage Links

$3.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Bowl of Sausage Gravy

$2.50

One Egg

$1.55

Drinks

Coffee

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.75

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$1.75

White Milk

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Orange Juice

$1.90

Fountain Pop

$2.00

Water