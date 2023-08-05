Jersey Girls Pizzeria 510 S Market St
Main Menu
Starters
Turnpike Twists
Crispy onion straws, served with a house dipping sauce.
Mama Mia Cheesy Knots
Dough knots, garlic, cheese, herbs, baked and twisted Without cheese - $5.49
French Fry-Nomenom
Hand-cut, crispy fries generously topped with cheese and bacon
Shore Shrimp Basket
Breaded deep fried shrimp
Hot Pepper Cheese Bombs
Breaded hot pepper cheese with our signature dipping sauce.
Jalapeno Party Poppers
Cream cheese stuffed and breaded
Chicken Wings
Crispy, tender fried chicken wings. Choose from bbq, buffalo, or lemon basil pesto sauce
Boneless Bites
Choose from BBQ, Buffalo, or Lemon Basil Pesto sauce
Mozarella Sticks
Breaded and deep fried mozzarella sticks
World's Best Meat-a-balls
Beef and pork meatballs, marinara and parmesan
Jersey Girl Pizza
Amy's Favorite
Meatballs, tomatoes, onions
Bethany's Best
Ham, pineapples, onions
Shoreline Rancher
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
Bon Fire
Jalapeno, pineapple, sausage. Bring the heat!
Shore Thing Supreme
Pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers
Just Try It
Broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions
Carnival
Pepperoni, mushrooms
Carne Quattro
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon
Build Your Own Boardwalk Pizza
Salads
Sandwiches
Jersey Shore Burger
Hand-smashed Angus beef patties, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Shore sauce, on a golden split top bun
Boardwalk Bird
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, choice of sauce on a golden split bun.
Jersey Girl's Meatball Masterpiece
Meatballs, marinara and mozzarella on a Jersey style hoagie roll
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella mix, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and Italian dressing on a Jersey style hoagie roll
Cheesesteaks
Desserts
Boardwalk Bites
Funnel cake bites and powdered sugar
Funky Fried Whoopie Pies
Deep fried cream filled chocolate cakes, chocolate syrup, powdered sugar
Applelicious Fritters
*Seasonal* Fresh apple and cinnamon stuffed pastry dough, deep fried, coated in sugar
Strawberry Cheesecake Delight
Signature cheesecake, fresh strawberries, strawberry puree and whipped cream on graham cracker crumbles
Velvet Ice Cream
One scoop vanilla, chocolate or strawberry
Kids
Drinks
Breakfast Menu
Sandwiches
Big Danville
Our signature breakfast sandwich! This towering stack of egg, cheese, bacon, sausage patty, tomato and mayo is puled high on your choice of toast
Boardwalk
Egg, cheese, sausage patty, mayo on a brioche bun
Blue Devil
Egg, cheese, sausage patty, onion, jalapeno and chipotle mayo on a toast biscuit
Create Your Own Sandwich
Favorites
French Toast
Texas toast dipped in a rich egg batter, maple syrup, powdered sugar
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
House-made sausage gravy and flakey biscuits
Two Eggs
Two eggs cooked your way, choice of meat, hasbrowns, and choice of toast
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, melted cheese in a flour tortilla. Includes your choice of two toppings: bacon, ham, sausage, onion, peppers, jalapenos
Knox County Way
The big one! Two biscuits, two eggs cooked your way, bacon, hash browns, smothered in house-made sausage gravy.
Omeletes
Big Ole Omelete
Pepper jack cheese, ham, ground beef, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns
Three Cheese Omelete
Provolone, American and Pepper Jack cheese
Western Omelete
Ham, onion, peppers, Swiss cheese
Veggie Omelete
Green olives, mushrooms, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese
Meaty Omelete
Sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses