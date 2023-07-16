Slices

Regular Slice

$3.75
vegetable slice

$4.75
Sicilian Slice

$4.00

Special Slice

$5.00
whole Wheat

$4.00
Whole Wheat veg

$5.00
cheese pretzel

$7.00
cheese calzone

$7.00
Spinach pretzel

$7.00
pizza knish

$7.00
pizza roll

$4.50
pesto slice

$5.00
stuffed cheese crust

$5.00
tomato w/ basil

$5.00
penne vodka

$5.00
Fried Onions

$5.00
Green olives

$4.75
mushrooms

$4.75
White

$4.75
Jalapeño

$5.00
Eggplant

$5.00
Vegetable Calzone

$7.00
Eggplant Calzone

$7.00
Mushroom Calzone

$7.00
Broccoli Calzone

$7.00
Spinach Calzone

$7.00
Spinach Calzone (Copy)

$7.00

Pizza pie

Regular pie

$23.00
Vegetable pie

$28.00

Mini pie

$18.00
Sicilian pie

$28.00

Whole Wheat plain

$26.00

Mix vegetables

$32.00

Gluten Free 9"

$15.00

Sourdough 9"

$17.00

pizza wrap

$8.75

Special pie

$32.00
Pie half & half 1 topping

$26.00

Pie delivery

$24.00

Beverages

Soda can

$2.00
Water bottle

$1.25
Snapple

$2.75
Jump Juice

$3.00
XL energy

$3.00
V8 Veg Juice

$3.00
Tuscanini

$3.00
Perrier Lime Water

$3.00

Hot drinks

small coffee

$2.00

large coffee

$2.50

small tea

$2.00

large tea

$2.50

Hot chocolate small

$3.50

hot chocolate large

$5.00

cappuccino

$4.50

capuccino large

$6.00

Cold drinks

Milkshake

$8.00

Smothie

$8.00

Frappuccino

$8.00

Iced capuccino

$7.00

iced coffee

$5.00

limonana

$8.00

Desserts pastry resimans

MUFFIN

$2.75

Reisman's

$2.50

cherry cheese knish

$5.50

Blueberry cheese knish

$5.50

Potato knish

$4.50

Kasha knish

$4.50

Spinach knish

$4.50

Cheese Danish

$2.75

Chocolate Danish

$2.75

Chocolate babka

$2.75

chocolate babka cake

$25.00

strawberry oat

$3.00

Donuts

$3.00

Bagels and breakfast

Bagel w/ butter

$3.50

Bagel w/ cream cheese

$4.00

Bagel w/ egg Salad

$4.50

Bagel w/ Tuna

$6.00

Ice cream

Ice cream cone

$4.00
chocolate ice cream cup

$6.00
Vanilla ice-cream cup

$6.00
Ice cream mix

$6.00

Falafel

whole falafel on pita

$7.00

Half falafel

$5.00

tuna on pita

$7.75

Half tuna

$5.50

Falafel platter

$8.75

tuna platter

$9.75

combo plater

$9.75

egg salad on pita

$6.75

Large Salad platter

$7.00

Small Salad platter

$5.50

Wrap

$7.75

Fish & chips

$8.50

Falafel ball

$0.50

Hot dish

hot dish/ salad (9.95/pound)

$9.95

baked ziti 7"

$10.00

Eggplant parmesan 7"

$10.00

soup

$6.00

vegetable soup

$6.00

creamy mushroom soup

$7.00

lentil soup

$6.00

fried fish

$8.00

tuna scoop

$4.50

Lo mein 7"

$12.00

Spinach kish 7"

$13.00

Broccoli kish 7"

$12.00

Fettuccine Alfredo 7"

$13.00

Penne vodka 7"

$13.00

pita bread

$1.50

Side dishes

Fries

$4.50

Cajun fries

$5.50

Mix fries

$5.50

large regular fries

$9.00

large cajun fries

$9.50

large mix fries

$9.50

fries 9x13

$40.00

mammas knish

$5.50

bourekas spinach

$5.50

bourekas potato

$5.50

bourekas cheese

$5.50

garlic knots 5pcs

$3.50

onion rings

$5.50

mozzarella sticks

$10.00

potato latkas

$3.50

extra cheese

$1.50

Uber orders

pizza regular 18"

$27.00

vegetable pizza 18"

$35.45

Sicilian pie

$30.00

combination vegetable pie 18"

$35.00

gluten free

$29.00

whole Wheat plain 18"

$30.00

mushrooms pie 18"

$30.00

white pie 18"

$33.57

israeli salad 7"

$12.00

Caesar salad 7"

$12.00

regular fries

$8.99

cajun fries

$9.49

medium regular fries

$9.99

medium cajun fries

$9.99

large regular fries

$14.24

large cajun fries

$14.74

garlic knots

$5.00

mozarella sticks

$14.99

onion rings

$7.99

2x garlic knots( special offer)

$5.00

Vegetable calzone

$7.75