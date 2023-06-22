Jesiree's Chop House & Lounge
Food
Small Plates
Tuna Tartare Caviar
Sushi-grade fin tuna marinated in soy, chili, lime dressing, sriracha aioli, avocado, caviar.
Fried Calamari
Crispy hard-rock fried calamari, fried jalapenos served with side of lemon garlic aioli.
Goat Cheese Sticks
Fried, cherry glen goat cheese sticks, served with lemon truffle honey drizzle.
Chop House Crab Cake
One jumbo savory crab cake served with warm tangy old bay butter sauce.
Lobster Roll
1 Grilled Maryland Crab marinated in Jesiree’s O’bay Herb Butter Sauce. Arugula salsa Chef’s dressing.
Jesiree Steam Mussels
Cold Bar
Salads
From the Grill
10oz Filet
16oz Ribeye
40oz Tomahawk
16oz NY Strip
Lamb Chops
grilled to temperature and served with sundried tomato demi/glace.
22oz Cowboy Bone In Ribeye
Roasted Turkey Wing
Aged, rubbed turkey wings roasted and served with a natural herbed turkey Au Ju.
Wagyu Burger 8oz
Grilled wagyu burger cooked to temperature & perfection, Beefsteak tomatoes, butterhead lettuce, onions, dill pickle, served with chop house cut fries.
Cider Brined Half Chicken
Apple cider marinated chicken broiled and roasted for perfection blend of sweet and savory.
From the Sea
Whole Grilled Lobster
Fresh whole LIVE lobster, grilled, basted with fresh garlic and served with clarified O’bay butter
Branzino
Pan seared filet branzino, zesty lemon reduction sauce.
Faroe Island Salmon
Fresh Grilled Salmon with cilantro lime compound butter.
Bella's Pasta
Pan seared scallops, grilled jumbo shrimp, fresh clams, tossed in white wine, tomato garlic, basil sauce with linguini.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Jesiree’s cheese sauce, Gruyere, Mozzarella, fresh main lobster.
Vegan
Sides
International
Yassa (Senegal)
Spicy Senegalese dish prepared with caramelized onions and marinated chicken
Ghana Jollof Served Grilled Red Snapper
Iconic Ghana rice dish cooked in local seasoned tomato-based sauce with local spiced.
Ghana Jollof Served Chicken
Iconic Ghana rice dish cooked in local seasoned tomato-based sauce with local spiced.
Dibi Lamb (Senegal)
Grilled seasoned Senegalese lamb, with onions.