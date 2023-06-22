Jesiree's Chop House & Lounge

Food

Small Plates

Tuna Tartare Caviar

$25.00Out of stock

Sushi-grade fin tuna marinated in soy, chili, lime dressing, sriracha aioli, avocado, caviar.

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Crispy hard-rock fried calamari, fried jalapenos served with side of lemon garlic aioli.

Goat Cheese Sticks

$15.00

Fried, cherry glen goat cheese sticks, served with lemon truffle honey drizzle.

Chop House Crab Cake

$26.00

One jumbo savory crab cake served with warm tangy old bay butter sauce.

Lobster Roll

$22.00Out of stock

1 Grilled Maryland Crab marinated in Jesiree’s O’bay Herb Butter Sauce. Arugula salsa Chef’s dressing.

Jesiree Steam Mussels

$18.00

Cold Bar

(6) Oysters

$16.00

Local Oysters serve with cocktail sauce and mignonette.

Oysters (12)

$27.00Out of stock

Local Oysters serve with cocktail sauce and mignonette.

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Jumbo Shrimp served with in-house seasoning and classic cocktail sauce.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Burrata Salad

$14.00

House Salad with Chicken

$16.00

House Salad with Shrimp

$22.00

House Salad with Salmon

$24.00

From the Grill

10oz Filet

$47.00

16oz Ribeye

$50.00

40oz Tomahawk

$145.00Out of stock

16oz NY Strip

$45.00

Lamb Chops

$48.00Out of stock

grilled to temperature and served with sundried tomato demi/glace.

22oz Cowboy Bone In Ribeye

$69.00

Roasted Turkey Wing

$22.00

Aged, rubbed turkey wings roasted and served with a natural herbed turkey Au Ju.

Wagyu Burger 8oz

$24.00

Grilled wagyu burger cooked to temperature & perfection, Beefsteak tomatoes, butterhead lettuce, onions, dill pickle, served with chop house cut fries.

Cider Brined Half Chicken

$27.00

Apple cider marinated chicken broiled and roasted for perfection blend of sweet and savory.

From the Sea

Whole Grilled Lobster

$96.00

Fresh whole LIVE lobster, grilled, basted with fresh garlic and served with clarified O’bay butter

Branzino

$27.00

Pan seared filet branzino, zesty lemon reduction sauce.

Faroe Island Salmon

$28.00

Fresh Grilled Salmon with cilantro lime compound butter.

Bella's Pasta

$32.00

Pan seared scallops, grilled jumbo shrimp, fresh clams, tossed in white wine, tomato garlic, basil sauce with linguini.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$38.00

Jesiree’s cheese sauce, Gruyere, Mozzarella, fresh main lobster.

Vegan

Sensational Vegan

$18.00

Falafel chickpeas, fresh herbs, tzatziki sauce, arugula, cherry tomatoes, harissa sauce. Pita bread.

Quinoa Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh arugula, quinoa, cumin carrots, goat cheese and walnut.

International Mafi

$18.00

Peanut Butter Sauce served with white rice and grill cabbage.

Premium Sides

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Truffle Fries

$17.00

Caviar Mash Baked Potatoes

$26.00

Sides

Whipped Sweet Potatoes

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Baked Potato

$12.00

Chop House Cut Fries

$12.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Jollof Rice (Ghana)

$12.00

Roasted Garlic Butter Broccoli

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Desserts

NY Berry Cheesecake

$16.00

Chocolate Cake

$16.00Out of stock

Baked Alaska

$25.00Out of stock

International

Yassa (Senegal)

$24.00Out of stock

Spicy Senegalese dish prepared with caramelized onions and marinated chicken

Ghana Jollof Served Grilled Red Snapper

$32.00

Iconic Ghana rice dish cooked in local seasoned tomato-based sauce with local spiced.

Ghana Jollof Served Chicken

$32.00Out of stock

Iconic Ghana rice dish cooked in local seasoned tomato-based sauce with local spiced.

Dibi Lamb (Senegal)

$23.00

Grilled seasoned Senegalese lamb, with onions.

Famous Fataya

Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Beef

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Vegan

$12.00Out of stock

Father's Day Pre-Fix

Filet

$65.00

Cider Brined Half Chicken

$65.00

Braised Beef Short Rib

$65.00

Bronzino

$65.00

Yassa

$65.00

Goat Cheese Sticks

Jesiree Steam Mussels

Fried Calamari

NY Cheesecake

Chocolate

Out of stock

Beverage

Cocktails

Fierce

$20.00

Her

$24.00

Jesiree's Passion

$20.00

Mademoiselle

$20.00

Rose Garden

$18.00

The Break Up

$20.00

Nut Head

$18.00

Boyfriend

$60.00

Classic Girl

$20.00

That Girl

$60.00

Bella's Moscow Mule

$20.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$7.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$7.00

Mango Juice

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Passion Fruit Mocktail

$9.00

Mango Mocktail

$9.00

Pineapple Mocktail

$9.00

Regular Mocktail

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$20.00

Lemon Drop

$20.00

Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Margarita

$16.00

Sangria

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Old Fashion

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Dirty Martin

$18.00

Hennesy Sidecar

$20.00

French 75

$18.00

Gin & Tonic

$16.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$18.00

Negroni

$18.00

Sazerac

$18.00

Rum & Coke

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Blue Motorcycle

$20.00

Long Beach

$20.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$17.00

Water

Pana Still Water

$10.00

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$10.00