2x points now for loyalty members
Jesse's Burgers & Shakes #2
Burgers
- The Rookie$6.99
Single smashed meat with yellow cheese with a side of fries and a drink
- Double Clutch$10.99
Double Smashed Patties topped with Yellow Cheese, Caramelized Onions and All Star Sauce on a Potato Roll Bun
- H-Town Patty Melt$10.99
Double Smashed Patties topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Fried Onions and All Star Sauce on Texas Toast
- Grand Slam$10.99
Double Smashed Patties topped with Yellow Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Potato Roll Bun
Combos
- The Rookie Combo$11.99
Single Smashed Patty with Yellow Cheese with a side of Fries and a Drink
- Grand Slam Combo$15.99
Double Smashed Patties topped with Yellow Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, on a Potato Roll Bun
- Double Clutch Combo$15.99
Double Smashed Patties with Yellow Cheese topped with Caramelized Onion, All Star Sauce on a Potato Roll Bun
- H-Town Patty Melt Combo$15.99
Double Smashed Patties topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, Fried Onion, and All Star Sauce on a Texas Toast