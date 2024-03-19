Jewboy Cantina 2538 Guadalupe Street
Sliders and Combos
- One Slider Combo$11.00
One slider of your choice and a side of fries. You're not committed, but you're ready to have some fun.
- Two Slider Combo$14.00
You're feeling like you need a little more. Two sliders of your choice and a side of fries.
- Slider 2-Pack$11.00
Two sliders of your choice.
- Slider 4-Pack$20.00
Four sliders of your choice.
Jewboy Cantina 2538 Guadalupe Street Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 300-0235
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM