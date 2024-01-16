Jewel Cafe 2931 Rainier Ave S
Hot Drinks
- Drip Coffee$3.20+
Colonel Fitzroy Blend (Medium).
- Americano$2.85+
hot water + 2 shots of espresso
- Latte$3.45+
Espresso + Steamed Milk
- Chai Latte$3.45+
House Chai Mix + Steamed Milk
- Mocha$3.75+
Dark Chocolate + Espresso + Steamed Milk
- White Chocolate Mocha$3.75+
White Chocolate + Espresso + Steamed Milk
- Zebra Mocha$3.95+
Dark & White Chocolate + Espresso + Steamed Milk
- Cappuccino$3.45+
Espresso & extra foamy steamed milk.
- Caramel Macchiato$3.95+
espresso + steamed milk + vanilla + caramel drizzle
- House Special$3.85+
House sauce + Espresso + Steamed Milk
- Espresso$2.50+
- Hot Chocolate$2.95+
Dark Chocolate + Steamed Milk
- London Fog$3.45+
Earl Grey + Vanilla + Steamed Milk
- Tea$2.95+
Mighty Leaf Teas
- Steamed Milk$2.50+
- Matcha Latte$3.74+
- Taro Latte$3.74+
Cold Drinks
- Cold Brew$3.50+
- Iced Americano$2.95+
Espresso + Water + Ice
- Iced Latte$3.95+
Espresso + Milk + Ice
- Iced Chai Latte$3.95+
House Chai Mix + Milk + Ice
- Iced Mocha$4.10+
Dark Chocolate + Espresso + Milk + Ice
- Iced White Mocha$4.10+
White Chocolate + Espresso + Milk + Ice
- Iced Zebra Mocha$4.25+
White Chocolate + Dark Chocolate + Espresso + Milk + Ice
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$4.25+
Vanilla + Caramel + Espresso + Milk + Ice
- Iced House Special$4.15+
House Sauce + Espresso + Milk + Ice
- Iced Tea$2.95+
Serving Mighty Leaf Teas
- Coffee Blended Frappe$3.95+
House Frappe Mix + Milk + Sweetener + Ice, Blended
- Flavored Blended Frappe$4.75+
House Frappe Mix + Milk + Sweetener + Flavor + Ice, Blended
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.15+
- Iced Taro Latte$4.15+
- Cold Milk$2.75+
- Italian Soda$3.95+
- Red Bull Italian Soda$5.25
20 oz Only
Bubble Tea
- Black Milk Tea$4.95
Assam black tea + non-dairy creamer + sweetener + candies
- Green Milk Tea$4.95
Jasmine green tea + non-dairy creamer + sweetener + candies
- Flavored Bubble Tea$4.95
A variety of flavors, served hot/iced/blended + non-dairy creamer + sweetener + candies
- Artist Duet$5.95
2 shots of espresso + black milk tea + non-dairy creamer + sweetener + candies
- Hola Nola$4.95
A blend of banana, mango, peach & papaya + non-dairy creamer + sweetener + candies
- Midnight Bliss$6.95
Sugar free version of the Classic Black Milk Tea. Sugar-free vanilla + black tea + non-dairy creamer + splenda + candies
- Spring Green Tea$6.95
Sugar free version of the Classic Green Milk Tea. Sugar-free vanilla + green tea + non-dairy creamer + splenda + candies
Specialty Drinks
- Sunset Iced Tea$4.95
Black tea, orange juice & raspberry flavor, slice of lemon.
- Zombie Iced Tea$4.95
Green tea, crushed strawberries, & pomegranate flavor.
- Vampire Iced Tea$4.95
Black tea, peach, & passion fruit flavor, slice of lemon.
- Lavender Limonata$4.95
Lemon San Pelligrino, lavender, & club soda
- Berry Mint Cooler$4.95
Mint Tea + Fresh berry juice + Lemon juice + Honey + Ice
- P.O.G.$4.95
Passion fruit & guava flavor + Orange Juice
Breakfast
- Breakfast Crepe$14.95
Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes & fresh mushrooms topped with hollandaise sauce
- Veggie Breakfast Crepe$14.95
Mozzarella, cheddar, mushroom, spinach, pico de gallo, 2 scrambled eggs, and avocado topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Meat Breakfast Wrap$7.95
Honey ham, bacon, pork sausage, cheddar cheese & egg wrapped and grilled in a flour tortilla.
- Veggie Breakfast Wrap$10.95
Egg, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, avocado & pico de gallo wrapped and grilled on a flour tortilla.
- Grilled Meat English Muffin$4.95
Egg, sausage & cheddar cheese grilled on a English muffin.
- Grilled Veggie English Muffin$8.50
Pesto, horseradish aioli, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, & mozzarella cheese grilled on a English muffin.
- Fruit Cup$5.49
Fresh sliced bananas & strawberries topped with nutella sauce or dulce de leche sauce.
- Bagel$3.25
Choice of Plain or Everything bagel
Sweet Crepes
- Strawberry & Banana Nutella Crepe$7.95
Fresh strawberries & banana with nutella sauce topped with powdered sugar & chocolate drizzle.
- Banana Nutella Crepe$7.95
Fresh banana with nutella sauce topped with powdered sugar & chocolate drizzle.
- Strawberry Nutella Crepe$7.95
Fresh strawberries with nutella sauce topped with powdered sugar & chocolate drizzle.
- Classic Nutella Crepe$7.49
Sweet nutella topped with powdered sugar.
- Lemon Sugar Crepe$7.45
Lemon juice, butter, & sprinkled sugar topped with powdered sugar.
- Sugar & Spice Crepe$7.45
Butter, sprinkled sugar, & cinnamon topped with powdered sugar.
- Mixed Berries Crepe$7.95
Blueberries, blackberries, & raspberries with a dulce de leche sauce topped with powdered sugar.
- Plain Crepe$6.95
Savory Crepes
- Gourmet Ham Crepe$16.25
Diced honey ham, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo salsa, topped with dijon sauce.
- Smoked Salmon Crepe$17.25
Smoked Salmon, Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomatoes, topped with an Alfredo Cream Sauce
- Spicy Sausage Crepe$16.25
Smoked hot link sausage, mozzarella cheese, fresh mushroom, fresh spinach, mango salsa, topped with dijon sauce.
- Grilled Chicken & Bacon Crepe$17.25
Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, fresh tomato, topped with alfredo sauce.
- Avocado Veggie Crepe$16.25
Avocado, mozzarella, mushroom, spinach, tomato, and pesto topped with Alfredo sauce.
- Plain Crepe$8.75
Half Sandwich
Paninis
- Ham & Cheese Panini$9.95
Honey ham with spicy brown mustard, tomatoes & cheddar cheese grilled on seasoned focaccia bread.
- Seasoned Grilled Cheese Panini$9.95
Cheddar and swiss cheeses with basil pesto & fresh tomatoes on seasoned focaccia bread.
- Roasted Turkey Panini$9.95
Roasted turkey, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto aioli & swiss cheese grilled on seasoned focaccia bread.
- Italian Panini$9.95
Salami, peperoni, mortadella, pickled sweet peppers, tomatoes, pesto aioli & swiss cheese grilled on seasoned focaccia bread.
Deli Sandwiches
- Vegetarian Deli$14.75
Tomatoes, olives, onions, pesto aioli, sweet pickled peppers, baby greens, cucumbers, & swiss cheese served cold on wheat bread.
- Italian Deli$9.95
Salami, pepperoni, mortadella, pickled sweet peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, pesto aioli, & swiss cheese served cold on wheat bread.
- Classic Ham & Cheese Deli$9.95
Honey ham with mayo, baby greens, tomatoes and cheddar cheese served cold on wheat bread.
- Classic Turkey Deli$9.95
Roasted turkey, mayo, baby greens, fresh tomatoes, and swiss cheese served cold on wheat bread.
- Classic Tuna Deli$15.50
House-made tuna salad with baby greens, mayo, fresh tomato and swiss cheese served cold on wheat bread.
- Peanut Butter & Jelly$9.25
Peanut Butter & Raspberry Jam on Wheat Bread
Melts
- Grilled Chicken & Bacon Melt$16.25
Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto aioli & alfredo sauce served toasted on french baguette bread.
- Tuna Melt$14.50
House-made tuna salad with swiss cheese served grilled on wheat bread.
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.75
Grilled chicken with cheddar & mozzarella on flour tortilla.
- Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.95
Cheddar & mozzarella grilled on wheat bread.
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad$14.75
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, fresh cut strawberries, almond slices, mandarin oranges, feta cheese & cracked pepper tossed in a house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Entree Pasta Salad$13.50
- Cobb Salad$16.75
Baby greens, honey ham, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced hard boiled egg, olives, fresh tomatoes & cucumber topped with cheddar cheese & cracked pepper with a side of ranch dressing.
- House Entree Salad$13.75
Baby greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onion & cracked pepper tossed in a Italian vinaigrette dressing topped with mozzarella.