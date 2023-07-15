Sandwiches

BRISKET SANDWICH

$15.99

Slow cooked Chopped brisket on toasted hoagie bun + pickles & onions

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$15.99

Tender pulled pork on a toasted hoagie bun + pickles & onions

RIB SANDWICH

$15.99

Slow smoked quarter size rib bone Very tender and juicy 2 slices of bread pickles & onions

CHICKEN HOT LINKS

$15.99

2 Smoked chicken Links paired with pickles & onions 2 slices of bread

BRISKET COMBO

$19.99

Slow-cooked prime brisket with very little fat topped with sauce or not! 2 sides + drink

PULLED PORK COMBO

$19.99

Slow-smoked pulled pork on a toasted hoagie bun enjoyed with 2 sides + drink

RIB COMBO

$19.99

Slow Cooked Pork ribs paired with 2 sides + drink

TX MEATBALL SUB

$15.99

Homemade meatballs and sauce from scratch paired on a hoagie bun along with 3 cheeses Fries + Drink

Tx smash burger

$9.99

Tx smash burgers are sauteed in onions topped with American cheese placed on a toasted bun fries + drink

Tx cheesy Nacho

$7.99

Enjoy a delicious plate of tortilla chips topped with real flavored cheese!

Tx Loaded cheesy nachos

$9.99

Enjoy a delicious plate of tortilla chips topped with your favorite shredded meat, delectable toppings, and melted cheese. Experience the perfect crunch with every bite.

Meat

LOADED FRIES

$18.50

Bed of fries topped with smoked Brisket choice of sauce!

Tx Rib Tips

$15.99

9 Juicy Smoked Rib Tips 2 slices of bread pickles & onions

TX SMOKED CHICKEN DINNER

$15.99

Tx Slow Smoked leg- Quarters 2 Sides + drink

2 Mixed Meat Combo Dinner Plate

$34.99

Any 2 Meats Of Choice Plus 2 Sides

3 Mixed Meat Combo Dinner Plate

$39.99

Any 3 Meats Of Choice Plus 2 Sides

Tx Brisket Rib Combo Dinner Plate

$35.99

1 Quarter -Size Rib Bone 1 Slice of Brisket 1 hot-link 2BBQ wings 2 sides + drink Meat

Family / Dinner Tx Whole Slab Spare Ribs

$55.00

1 slow smoked Whole Slab of pork ribs your Choice of 2 Sides 20 oz Cups

TX Family Dinner HOME STYLE PLATTER

$239.99

4 Slices of prime brisket 2 quarter-size rib bones 4 Hot-links 2 Leg Quarter 9 pieces of rib-tips plus 2 sides 24oz size cups!

TX Family Dinner 1/2 Smoked Chicken + More

$249.99

1 half-smoked chicken 4 slices of prime brisket 1/2 rack of baby back ribs 4 hot-links 9 rib-tips 2 sides 24oz cups!

TX Rib Tips Lovers Dinner Plate

$44.99

13 Smoked rib -tips 2 slices of prime brisket 2 wings 2- hot links 2 sides + drink

TX Rib Dinner Plate

$44.99

1 Quarter size baby back rib bone, 2 Spear, 2 Slices of prime brisket 2 hot -links 2 BBQ wings 2 sides + 2 drinks

Tx Family Dinner whole slab baby back ribs

$49.99

Family Dinner Tx whole slab baby back ribs + 2 Sides 24oz Cups

TX Smoked Turkey Leg

$20.00Out of stock

Tx slow-smoked turkey legs smoked for hours +1 side Great for game days!

Tx Smoked Haff Chicken

$25.99

Tx Smoked half chicken

Dessert

20oz HOMEMADE PEACH COBBLER

$19.99

Homemade 20 OZ Bowl

8oz HOMEMADE PEACH COBBLER

$5.99

Homemade 8oz Bowl

Catering

(2) Whole Chicken

$80.00

20lbs Whole Brisket

$300.00

Whole Baby Back Ribs

$39.99

(20) Texas Hotlinks

$55.00

1/2 Pan Rib Tips

$49.99

2 Whole Cups Tri Tips

$90.00

Pulled Pork

$50.00

10lbs of Boneless Chicken

$95.00

2 Whole Bone-In Chicken

$80.00

Half Chicken

$25.00

10lbs of Grilled Hot Wings

$120.00

1/2 Pan Mac-Cheese 15-20

$55.00

1/2 Pan BBQ Baked Beans 15-20

$55.00

1/2 Pan Texas Potato Salad 15-20

$55.00

1/2 Pan Collard Greens 15-20

$55.00

1/2 Pan Roasted Seasonal Veggies 15-20

$45.00

1/2 Pan Candied Yams 15-20

$45.00

1/2 Pan Texas Coleslaw 15-20

$45.00

(12) Cornbread Muffins

$24.00

Half Tray Homemade Peach Cobbler

$60.00

Game Day Trays

$199.00

Pe order 1 week in advance

1/2 Pan Mac-Cheese 15-20

$55.00

Prime Brisket

$300.00

2 Whole Chicken

$80.00

pe order 1 week in advance

Sides

Cornbread Muffins

$3.99Out of stock

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.99

Texas Potato Salad

$3.99

Texas Coleslaw

$3.99Out of stock

Candied Yams

$3.99Out of stock

Roasted Seasonal Veggies

$3.99Out of stock

Collard Greens

$3.99

Mac N' Cheese

$3.99