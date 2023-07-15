Jim Brown Sauce Boss
Sandwiches
BRISKET SANDWICH
Slow cooked Chopped brisket on toasted hoagie bun + pickles & onions
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Tender pulled pork on a toasted hoagie bun + pickles & onions
RIB SANDWICH
Slow smoked quarter size rib bone Very tender and juicy 2 slices of bread pickles & onions
CHICKEN HOT LINKS
2 Smoked chicken Links paired with pickles & onions 2 slices of bread
BRISKET COMBO
Slow-cooked prime brisket with very little fat topped with sauce or not! 2 sides + drink
PULLED PORK COMBO
Slow-smoked pulled pork on a toasted hoagie bun enjoyed with 2 sides + drink
RIB COMBO
Slow Cooked Pork ribs paired with 2 sides + drink
TX MEATBALL SUB
Homemade meatballs and sauce from scratch paired on a hoagie bun along with 3 cheeses Fries + Drink
Tx smash burger
Tx smash burgers are sauteed in onions topped with American cheese placed on a toasted bun fries + drink
Tx cheesy Nacho
Enjoy a delicious plate of tortilla chips topped with real flavored cheese!
Tx Loaded cheesy nachos
Enjoy a delicious plate of tortilla chips topped with your favorite shredded meat, delectable toppings, and melted cheese. Experience the perfect crunch with every bite.
Meat
LOADED FRIES
Bed of fries topped with smoked Brisket choice of sauce!
Tx Rib Tips
9 Juicy Smoked Rib Tips 2 slices of bread pickles & onions
TX SMOKED CHICKEN DINNER
Tx Slow Smoked leg- Quarters 2 Sides + drink
2 Mixed Meat Combo Dinner Plate
Any 2 Meats Of Choice Plus 2 Sides
3 Mixed Meat Combo Dinner Plate
Any 3 Meats Of Choice Plus 2 Sides
Tx Brisket Rib Combo Dinner Plate
1 Quarter -Size Rib Bone 1 Slice of Brisket 1 hot-link 2BBQ wings 2 sides + drink Meat
Family / Dinner Tx Whole Slab Spare Ribs
1 slow smoked Whole Slab of pork ribs your Choice of 2 Sides 20 oz Cups
TX Family Dinner HOME STYLE PLATTER
4 Slices of prime brisket 2 quarter-size rib bones 4 Hot-links 2 Leg Quarter 9 pieces of rib-tips plus 2 sides 24oz size cups!
TX Family Dinner 1/2 Smoked Chicken + More
1 half-smoked chicken 4 slices of prime brisket 1/2 rack of baby back ribs 4 hot-links 9 rib-tips 2 sides 24oz cups!
TX Rib Tips Lovers Dinner Plate
13 Smoked rib -tips 2 slices of prime brisket 2 wings 2- hot links 2 sides + drink
TX Rib Dinner Plate
1 Quarter size baby back rib bone, 2 Spear, 2 Slices of prime brisket 2 hot -links 2 BBQ wings 2 sides + 2 drinks
Tx Family Dinner whole slab baby back ribs
Family Dinner Tx whole slab baby back ribs + 2 Sides 24oz Cups
TX Smoked Turkey Leg
Tx slow-smoked turkey legs smoked for hours +1 side Great for game days!
Tx Smoked Haff Chicken
Tx Smoked half chicken
Dessert
Catering
(2) Whole Chicken
20lbs Whole Brisket
Whole Baby Back Ribs
(20) Texas Hotlinks
1/2 Pan Rib Tips
2 Whole Cups Tri Tips
Pulled Pork
10lbs of Boneless Chicken
2 Whole Bone-In Chicken
Half Chicken
10lbs of Grilled Hot Wings
1/2 Pan Mac-Cheese 15-20
1/2 Pan BBQ Baked Beans 15-20
1/2 Pan Texas Potato Salad 15-20
1/2 Pan Collard Greens 15-20
1/2 Pan Roasted Seasonal Veggies 15-20
1/2 Pan Candied Yams 15-20
1/2 Pan Texas Coleslaw 15-20
(12) Cornbread Muffins
Half Tray Homemade Peach Cobbler
Game Day Trays
Pe order 1 week in advance
Prime Brisket
pe order 1 week in advance