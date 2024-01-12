Jim Dandy's Pizza 3558 Jasper rd
Pizza
10"
- 10" Cheese/CYO$8.95
- 10" Cheese with 1 Topping$10.15
- 10" Cheese with 2 Toppings$11.35
- 10" Cheese with 3 Toppings$12.55
- 10" Cheese with 4 Toppings$13.75
- 10" Deluxe$14.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
- 10" Supreme$18.95
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.95
Cheese, chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing
- 10" Meat Pizza$14.95
Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
- 10" Veggie Pizza$14.95
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, ripe olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes
- 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.95
Cheese, chicken, onions, ranch dressing, and a touch of buffalo sauce
- 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.95
BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon, and onions
- 10" Hawaiian Pizza$14.95
Cheese, ham, pineapple, and bacon
12"
- 12" Cheese/CYO$14.05
- 12" Cheese with 1 Topping$15.60
- 12" Cheese with 2 Toppings$17.15
- 12" Cheese with 3 Toppings$18.70
- 12" Cheese with 4 Toppings$20.25
- 12" Deluxe$21.80
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
- 12" Supreme$26.45
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.80
Cheese, chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing
- 12" Meat Pizza$21.80
Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
- 12" Veggie Pizza$21.80
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, ripe olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.80
Cheese, chicken, onions, ranch dressing, and a touch of buffalo sauce
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$21.80
Cheese, ham, pineapple, and bacon
14"
- 14" Cheese/CYO$15.35
- 14" Cheese with 1 Topping$17.15
- 14" Cheese with 2 Toppings$18.95
- 14" Cheese with 3 Toppings$20.75
- 14" Cheese with 4 Toppings$22.55
- 14" Deluxe$24.35
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
- 14" Supreme$29.75
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.35
Cheese, chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing
- 14" Meat Pizza$24.35
Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
- 14" Veggie Pizza$24.35
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, ripe olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.35
Cheese, chicken, onions, ranch dressing, and a touch of buffalo sauce
- 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$24.35
BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon, and onions
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza$24.35
Cheese, ham, pineapple, and bacon
16"
- 16" Cheese/CYO$17.05
- 16" Cheese with 1 Topping$19.20
- 16" Cheese with 2 Toppings$21.35
- 16" Cheese with 3 Toppings$23.50
- 16" Cheese with 4 Toppings$25.65
- 16" Deluxe$27.80
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
- 16" Supreme$32.85
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$25.85
Cheese, chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing
- 16" Meat Pizza$25.85
Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
- 16" Veggie Pizza$25.85
Cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, ripe olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$25.85
Cheese, chicken, onions, ranch dressing, and a touch of buffalo sauce
- 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$25.85
BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon, and onions
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza$25.85
Cheese, ham, pineapple, and bacon
Subs
Subs
- Italian$8.25
Ham, salami, pepperoni, pizza sauce, cheese, mushrooms, onions, and banana peppers
- Ham & Bacon$8.25
Ham, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Ham & Cheese$8.25
Lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Italian Sausage$8.25
Cheese, lettuce, and mayonnaise
- Steak$8.25
Mushroom gravy, cheese, banana peppers, and onions. Also available with pizza or BBQ sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.25
Chicken, bacon, cheese, onions, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomato
- Marinated Chicken Breast$8.25
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Meat Lovers Sub$8.25
Sausage, bacon, pepperoni, lettuce, onion, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing
- Jim Dandy's Club$8.25
Cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni, onions, lettuce, mayo, and Italian dressing
- Philly Cheesesteak BLT$8.25
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo