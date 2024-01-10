Jim & Nena's Pizza - Phila St. 501 West Philadelphia Street
PIZZA
Small 12" Pizzas
- Small Cheese Pizza$10.45
- Small Pepperoni Pizza$12.45
- Small Veggie Lovers Pizza$14.95
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, broccoli, and tomato
- Small Hawaiian Pizza$14.95
Ham, pineapple, and bacon
- Small Cheesesteak Pizza$14.95
Steak, Cheddar, and onions
- Small Meat Lovers Pizza$17.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, bacon, and ham
- Small Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza$14.95
Hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese
- Small BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.95
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce
- Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.95
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella
- Small Deluxe Pizza$17.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, onion, green pepper, and mushroom
- Small Supreme Pizza$18.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, bacon, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and black olives
- Small White Pizza$11.95
Ricotta, mozzarella, and garlic
Large 16" Pizzas
- Large Cheese Pizza$13.75
- Large Pepperoni Pizza$16.75
- Large Veggie Lovers Pizza$17.95
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, broccoli, and tomato
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$17.95
Ham, pineapple, and bacon
- Large Cheesesteak Pizza$17.95
Steak, Cheddar, and onions
- Large Meat Lovers Pizza$19.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, bacon, and ham
- Large Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza$17.95
Hamburger, bacon, and extra cheese
- Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.95
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.95
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella
- Large Deluxe Pizza$19.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, onion, green pepper, and mushroom
- Large Supreme Pizza$21.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, bacon, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and black olives
- Large White Pizza$12.95
Ricotta, mozzarella, and garlic
Special Pizzas
STROMBOLI
Mini Stromboli
Small Stromboli
- Small American Boli$11.95
Bologna, cooked & Genoa salami, hamburger, and cheese
- Small Italian Boli$11.95
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and cheese
- Small Ham & Cheese Boli$11.95
- Small Pepperoni & Cheese Boli$11.95
- Small Italian Sausage Boli$11.95
- Small Cheese Steak & Onion Boli$12.95
- Small Veggie Boli$9.95
- Small Meat Lovers Boli$16.95
Large Stromboli
- Large American Boli$18.95
Bologna, cooked & Genoa salami, hamburger, and cheese
- Large Italian Boli$18.95
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and cheese
- Large Ham & Cheese Boli$18.95
- Large Pepperoni & Cheese Boli$18.95
- Large Italian Sausage Boli$18.95
- Large Cheese Steak & Onion Boli$19.95
- Large Veggie Boli$17.95
- Large Meat Lovers Boli$21.95
COLD SUBS
Small 7" Subs
- Small - 7" American Sub$6.95
Bologna, cooked salami, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Small - 7" Italian Sub$6.95
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Small - 7" Ham Sub$6.95
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
- Small - 7" Turkey Sub$6.95
Smoked turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
- Small - 7" Roast Beef Sub$6.95
Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Small - 7" Tuna Sub$6.95
Tuna, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Small - 7" Salami Sub$6.95
- Small - 7" 3 Cheese Sub$6.95
- Small - 7" Capicola Sub$6.95
Large 12" Subs
- Large - 12" American Sub$9.75
Bologna, cooked salami, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Large - 12" Italian Sub$9.75
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Large - 12" Ham Sub$9.75
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
- Large - 12" Turkey Sub$9.75
Smoked turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
- Large - 12" Roast Beef Sub$9.75
Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Large - 12" Tuna Sub$9.75
Tuna, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Large - 12" Salami Sub$9.75
- Large - 12" 3 Cheese Sub$9.75
- Large - 12" Capicola Sub$9.75
Party Subs
HOT SUBS
Small 7" Subs
- Small - 7" Cheeseburger Sub$6.95
Hamburger, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Small - 7" Bacon Cheeseburger Sub$7.95
Hamburger, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Small - 7" Hamburger Sub$6.95
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Small - 7" Pizzaburger Sub$6.95
Hamburger, sauce, provolone & mozzarella
- Small - 7" Meatball Sub$6.95
Meatballs, sauce, provolone & mozzarella
- Small - 7" Classic Philly Cheesesteak Sub$6.95
Steak, lettuce, tomato, fried onions & cheese
- Small - 7" Chopped Steak Sub$6.95
Chopped steak, fried onion, sauce & cheese
- Small - 7" Philly Pizza Steak Sub$6.95
Chopped steak, mozzarella & sauce
- Small - 7" Club Sub$7.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese
- Small - 7" Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$6.95
Chicken steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato & fried onions
- Small - 7" Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sub$7.95
Chicken breast, sauce, provolone & mozzarella
- Small - 7" Grilled Chicken Sub$7.95
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Small - 7" Hot Italian Sausage Sub$7.95
Sausage, sauce, fried onion, green peppers & cheese
- Small - 7" Haddock Fish Sub$7.95
Fish, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
- Small - 7" Veggie Sub$6.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, & mushrooms
Large 12" Subs
- Large - 12" Cheeseburger Sub$9.75
Hamburger, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Large - 12" Bacon Cheeseburger Sub$10.45
Hamburger, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Large - 12" Hamburger Sub$9.75
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Large - 12" Pizzaburger Sub$9.75
Hamburger, sauce, provolone & mozzarella
- Large - 12" Meatball Sub$9.75
Meatballs, sauce, provolone & mozzarella
- Large - 12" Classic Philly Cheesesteak Sub$9.75
Steak, lettuce, tomato, fried onions & cheese
- Large - 12" Chopped Steak Sub$9.75
Chopped steak, fried onion, sauce & cheese
- Large - 12" Philly Pizza Steak Sub$9.75
Chopped steak, mozzarella & sauce
- Large - 12" Club Sub$10.45
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese
- Large - 12" Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$9.75
Chicken steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato & fried onions
- Large - 12" Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sub$10.45
Chicken breast, sauce, provolone & mozzarella
- Large - 12" Grilled Chicken Sub$10.45
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Large - 12" Hot Italian Sausage Sub$10.45
Sausage, sauce, fried onion, green peppers & cheese
- Large - 12" Haddock Fish Sub$10.45
Fish, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
- Large - 12" Veggie Sub$9.75
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, & mushrooms
SANDWICHES
- 1/4 Lb Burger Farmer Boy$6.95
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup & mayo
- Pizzaburger Sandwich$6.95
Hamburger, sauce, provolone, and mozzarella
- Round Steak Sandwich$6.95
Steak, cheese, tomato, fried onion, and pickles
- Grilled Chicken Deluxe$6.95
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Chicken Breast Filet Deluxe$6.95
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Haddock King Fish$6.95
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & mayo
- Crab Cake Sandwich$6.95
- Double Cheeseburger$3.95
- Cheeseburger Deluxe$2.75
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
- Cheeseburger with Bacon$2.95
- Hamburger$2.25
SIDES
- French Fries$3.95
- Cheese French Fries$4.95
- Bacon & Cheese Loaded French Fries$8.95
- Cheese Sauce$1.75
- Onion Rings$4.95
- Breaded Mushrooms$4.95
- Mozzarella Stix$5.95
- Jalapeño Poppers$5.95
- Breaded Cauliflower$4.95
- Breaded Broccoli$5.95
- Sampler Basket$9.95
- Chicken Strips$1.49
- 8 Pieces Wings$7.95
- 12 Pieces Wings$10.95
- 18 Pieces Wings$14.95
- 24 Pieces Wings$18.95
- 50 Pieces Wings$32.95
- Garlic Knots$4.95
- Coleslaw$0.75
- Applesauce$0.75
- Cheese Curds$5.95
DINNERS & FRIED CHICKEN
Dinners
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$9.95
Includes french fries & coleslaw or applesauce
- 2 Pieces Crab Cake Dinner$12.95
Includes french fries & coleslaw or applesauce
- Seafood Combo$12.95
Includes french fries & coleslaw or applesauce
- Fish Basket$12.95
Includes french fries & coleslaw or applesauce
- 4 Pieces Chicken Strip Dinner$8.95
Includes french fries
- 6 Pieces Wing Zing$7.95
Includes french fries
Fried Chicken
SALADS
- Garden Salad$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, and cucumbers
- Chef Salad$8.95
Garden salad with turkey & ham
- Grilled Chicken Salad$8.95
Tomato, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms, cucumber, & mozzarella cheese
- Crispy Chicken Salad$8.95
Tomato, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms, cucumber, & mozzarella cheese
- Tuna Salad$8.95
Tomato, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms, cucumber, & mozzarella cheese
- Antipasta Salad$8.95
Garden salad with pepperoni & Genoa salami
- Caesar Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & tomato
TRAYS
Sub Trays
- 12 - 18 People Italian Sub Tray$49.95
- 24 - 30 People Italian Sub Tray$79.95
- 12 - 18 People American Sub Tray$49.95
- 24 - 30 People American Sub Tray$79.95
- 12 - 18 People Ham & Cheese Sub Tray$49.95
- 24 - 30 People Ham & Cheese Sub Tray$79.95
- 12 - 18 People Tuna & Cheese Sub Tray$49.95
- 24 - 30 People Tuna & Cheese Sub Tray$79.95
- 12 - 18 People Turkey & Cheese Sub Tray$49.95
- 24 - 30 People Turkey & Cheese Sub Tray$79.95
Salad Tray
DEALS
- 2 Large Subs Deal$17.95
Any $9.75 sub. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Limit 1 coupon per customer
- Large Cheese Pizza & 2 Ltr Deal$15.95
Cannot be combined with any other offer. Limit 1 coupon per customer
- 2 Large Cheese Pizzas Deal$25.95
Cannot be combined with any other offer. Limit 1 coupon per customer
- Large Cheese Pizza & 12 Wings Deal$23.95
Cannot be combined with any other offer. Limit 1 coupon per customer