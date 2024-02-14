Jimmy's Family Kitchen
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Shrimp Beeps$18.00
Spicy Clam Tomato Sauce
- Meatballs$16.00
Grandma's Pork, Veal, & Beef Meatballs with Ricotta
- Garlic Parmesian Boneless Chicken Bites$13.00Out of stock
Served with Lemon Aoili
- (3) Cheese Burger Sliders - Appetizer$15.00
Hot Ham, Salami, Provolone, Long Hot Peppers
- Long Hot Peppers & Potatoes$12.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
3 Large & 5 Bite Sized Mozzarella Sticks, Tomato Sauce
Mains
- Pork Chop Giambotta$35.00
- Orange Cranberry Salmon$26.00
Burratta Ball
- Eggplant Lasagna$25.00
- Chicken Savoy$20.00
Our Famous Oven Baked Chicken on the Bone, Splashed With Vinegar
- Chicken Parmesan Over Penne$24.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella
- Chicken Marsala Over Rigatoni$24.00
- Angel Hair Shrimp Beeps$24.00
- Penne Vodka$18.00
- Rigatoni Pesto Burrata$21.00Out of stock
Salads
- Jimmy's Salad$14.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Shaved Parmesan, Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Chopped House$14.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Cuccumber, Tomato, Provolone, Salami, Muffaletta Mix, Red Wine Garlic Vinaigrette
- Arugula$14.00
Red Onion, Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette
Kids Menu
Dessert
Drinks
Cocktails
- Margarita$10.00
- Appletini$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$10.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Black Russian$12.00
- Bay Breeze$10.00
- Bellini$12.00
- French Martini$12.00
- Ameretto Sour$10.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Negroni$12.00
- French 75$12.00
- Kir$10.00
- Kir Royale$12.00
- Paloma$12.00
- John Daly$12.00
- Mediterranean Mule$12.00
- Kentucky Mule$12.00
- Red Sangira$11.00
- White Sangria$11.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
Liquor
- Well Vodka$9.00+
- Absolut$10.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Titos$11.00
- Stoli$10.00
- Stoli Orange$10.00
- Stoli Vanilla$10.00
- Absolut Citron$10.00
- Figenza$12.00
- Well Gin$9.00+
- Beefeater$10.00
- Bombay Saphire$12.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Well Rum$9.00+
- Bacardi$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Malibu$11.00
- Well Tequila$9.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Anejo$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00
- Well Whiskey$9.00+
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jim Beam$10.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$12.00
- Seagrams 7$10.00
- Seagrams VO$10.00
- Jamesons$12.00
- Well Scotch$9.00+
- Dewars$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$10.00
- Glenlivit 12yr$14.00
- Macallans 12yr$14.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$12.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Drambuie$12.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Licor 43$12.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$12.00
- Sambuca Romano$12.00
- Sambuca Black$12.00
- Marie Brizzard$12.00
- Chambord$12.00
- House Triple Sec$10.00
- Peach Schnapps$10.00
- Apple Schnapps$10.00
- Melon liquor$9.00
- Brandy$9.00
- Rumchatta$12.00
Beer
Wine
- Lunardi Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Banfi "San Angelo" Pinot Grigio$11.00
- Fault Line Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Chateau de Sancerre$18.00
- Lapis Luna Chardonnay$12.00
- Santa Margherita$18.00
- Lunardi Pinot Grigio Bottle$25.00
- Banfi "San Angelo" Pinot Grigio Bottle$32.00
- Fault Line Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$28.00
- Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$34.00
- Chateau de Sancerre Bottle$52.00
- Lapis Luna Chardonnay Bottle$34.00
- Santa Margherita Bottle$50.00
- Angels Ink Pinot Noir$13.00
- Ducarosso Chianti Riserva$12.00
- Murphy-Goode Merlot$11.00
- Sterling Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Simi Cabernet Sauvignon$15.00
- Angels Ink Pinot Noir Bottle$37.00
- Ducarosso Chianti Riserva Bottle$34.00
- Murphy-Goode Merlot Bottle$32.00
- Sterling Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$34.00
- Simi Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$42.00
- Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$110.00
- The Beach - Glass$12.00
- The Beach - Bottle$34.00
- LaLuca$14.00
- LaLuca$27.00
Jimmy's Family Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(973) 239-3363
Closed