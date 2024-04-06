Jimmyz Hibachi Conway / CCU
Food
Hibachi Fried Rice Bowls
Your choice of teriyaki chicken, shrimp, or steak served over fried rice with hibachi vegetables.
Hibachi Soy Garlic Noodle Bowls
Your choice of teriyaki chicken, shrimp, or steak served over soy garlic noodles with hibachi vegetables
Hibachi Low-Carb Veggie Bowls
A delicious mix of hibachi-seared veggies including onions, zucchini, mushrooms, green peppers, carrots, broccoli, and tomatoes, topped with your choice of teriyaki chicken, shrimp, or steak
Deluxe Plates
Large portion entrees served with your hibachi vegetables and your choice of fried or white rice
- Teriyaki Chicken Deluxe Plate$11.99
- Hibachi Steak Deluxe Plate$12.99
- Hibachi Shrimp Deluxe Plate$12.99
- Hibachi Vegetable Deluxe Plate$12.99
- Hibachi Salmon Plate$14.99
- Hibachi Tuna Deluxe Plate$14.99
- Korean Beef Plate$13.99
- 2 way Combo Deluxe Plates$16.99
Choose any two deluxe plate proteins
- 3 way combo Deluxe Plates$19.99
Choose any three deluxe plate proteins
Appetizers
- Vegetable Spring Rolls$3.49
3 rolls to order
- 6 Pieces Chicken Wings$8.99
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings$15.99
- 6 Pieces panko breaded Mahi Mahi Strips$8.99
- 12 Pieces Panko Breaded Mahi Mahi Strips$15.99
- 10 Pieces Bangin Shrimp$8.99Out of stock
Tempura battered with Japanese breadcrumb
- 20 Pieces Bangin Shrimp$15.99Out of stock
Tempura battered with Japanese breadcrumb
Hibachi Salads
Your choice of teriyaki chicken, shrimp, or steak served over fresh salad greens with your choice of ranch or our house ginger dressing
Jimmyz Sushi
Traditional-style sushi made with fresh ingredients
Sides
Desserts
Sweet treats to complete your meal
Drinks
Options include: Pepsi • Diet Pepsi • Cherry Pepsi • Mountain Dew • Diet Mountain Dew • Dr. Pepper • Nature's Twist Pink Lemonade • Starry • Lipton Iced Tea • Aquafina Bottled Water
Jimmyz Hibachi Conway / CCU Location and Ordering Hours
(843) 349-0047
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM