Food Menu

Appetizer

Boudain Balls 6 (Appetizer)

$9.00

Fried Pickles (Appetizer)

$9.00

Fried Green Tomatoes (Appetizer)

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms (Appetizer)

$9.00
Crawfish Pistolette 2 (Appetizer)

$9.00

2 pieces

Crawfish Bites (6) Appetizer

$9.00

Crab Bites (6) Appetizer

$9.00

Alligator Bites (6) Appetizer

$9.00

Salads

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Grilled Fish Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fried Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Fried Fish Salad

$15.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Popcorn Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Plain Salad (No Meat)

$9.00

Po’Boys & Burgers

Grilled Shrimp Po’Boy

$14.00
Fried Shrimp Po’Boy

$14.00

Grilled Fish Po’Boy

$14.00

Fried Fish Po’Boy

$14.00

Fried Chicken Po’Boy

$14.00
Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Philly Chicken

$14.00

Jumbo Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.00

Single Burger

$10.00

Double Burger

$13.00

Popcorn shrimp Po'boy

$14.00

Seafood

6 Jumbo Shrimp Plates

$9.00

8 Jumbo Shrimp Plates

$12.00

12 Jumbo Shrimp Plates

$14.00

Popcorn Shrimp-s

$13.00

2 Fish Plates

$9.00

3 Fish Plates

$13.00

4 Fish Plates

$18.00

6 Fried Oysters

$14.00

8 Fried Oysters

$19.00

12 Fried Oysters

$24.00

2 Soft Shell Crabs - Fries & 2 HP

$17.00

BBQ Crabs

$6.00

Chicken

5 Chicken Wings

$9.00
10 Chicken Wings

$16.00

3 Chicken Strips

$11.00

5 Chicken Strips

$15.00

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

Combos

4 shrimp 1 fish

$11.00

6 Shrimp 1 Fish

$15.00

6 Shrimp 2 Fish

$17.00

9 Shrimp 2 Fish

$20.00

6 Shrimp 6 Oysters 1 Fish

$25.00

6 S&P Shrimp 5 S&P Chicken Wings

$17.00

6 LP Shrimp 5 LP Chicken Wings

$17.00

3 Chicken Strips, 3 Shrimp, 2 Fish

$21.00

Popcorn Shrimp 1 Fish

$18.00

Boil

Shrimp

$9.00+

Crabs

$12.00+

Lobster Tail

$13.00

Add On Corn

$1.49

Add On Sausage

$2.49

Add On 3- Pot

$2.25

Add On Egg

$1.09

Add On 1-pot

$0.75

Add On Mushroom

$1.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$3.00+

Hush Puppies

$3.00+

Beans & Rice

$3.00+

Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Fried Okra

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$3.00+

Gumbo

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$10.00

Nola Seafood Gumbo

$11.00

Add On

Add On Fried Fish

$3.49

Add On Fried Shrimp

$3.49

Add On Grilled Shrimp

$3.49

Add On Grilled Fish

$3.49

Add On 3 Oysters

$6.00

Add On Chicken Strip

$1.99

Extra Burger Patty

$1.99

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Add grilled onions and jalapeños

$1.00

Add grilled onion and bell pepper

$1.00

Les Bon Temps Rouler

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$10.00

Nola Seafood Gumbo

$11.00

Crawfish Etouffee

$13.00

Fried Frog Legs

$15.00

Catfish Atchafalaya

$18.00

BBQ Crabs

$6.00

Jingo's Favorite

6 Salt & Pepper Shrimp, 5 Salt & Pepper Chicken

$17.00

6 Lemon Pepper Shrimp, 5 Lemon Pepper Chicken

$17.00

Special Sauces

2 Oz Jingo Sauce

$0.50

6 Oz Jingo Sauce

$1.50

12 Oz Jingo Sauce

$3.00

2 Oz Pink Sauce

$0.50

6 Oz Pink Sauce

$1.50

12 Oz Pink Sauce

$3.00

2 Oz Garlic Butter

$0.50

6 Oz Garlic Butter

$1.50

12 Oz Garlic Butter

$3.00

2 Oz Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

6 Oz Cocktail Sauce

$1.50

12 Oz Cocktail Sauce

$3.00

2 Oz Ranch

$0.50

6 Oz Ranch

$1.50

12 Oz Ranch

$3.00

Pink Sauce Pint

$5.99

Garlic Butter Pint

$5.99

Dry Seasoning

$0.99

1oz Green Salsa

$0.50

1oz Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Blueberry Swirl Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00

Fried Cheesecake

$6.00

Funnel Cake

$6.00

Sea Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$6.00

Street Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos (3)

$14.00

Popcorn Shrimp Tacos (3)

$14.00

Taco Trio (3)

$14.00

Single Taco(1)

$5.00

Chicken Fajita Taco (3)

$14.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Menu

Fish Bites (Kid's)

$7.00

Popcorn Shrimp (Kid's)

$7.00

Popcorn Chicken (Kid's)

$7.00

2 Chicken Strips (Kid's)

$7.00

Family Box

25 Shrimp, 5 Fish (fried)

$40.00

25 Shrimp, 5 Chicken Strips (fried)

$40.00

Boil Platters

Special Boil Platters

Jingo Seafood Platter

$90.00

Boil Bag Special

$45.00

Jingo a La Carte

$24.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Can Drink

$1.49

Water Bottle

$1.49

Ice Cup

$1.00

Bottle Soda

$2.49

Sweet tea

Unsweet Tea