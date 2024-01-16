Skip to Main content
Jitterbug Java 449 Q St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
449 Q St, Springfield, OR 97477
Drinks
Food
Drinks
Espresso & Coffee
Latte
$3.50
Breve
$4.25
Mocha
$4.00
Mexican Mocha
$4.25
White Mocha
$4.25
Cappuccino
$3.50
Americano
$2.00
Shot in the Dark
$2.50
House Coffee
$2.25
Chai Tea
$3.50
Spiced Chai
$3.75
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Italian Soda
$2.50
Creamosa
$3.50
Stash Tea
$1.75
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Matcha
$4.25
Shot
$0.75
Dirty Chai
$4.50
Steamers
$2.00
Specialty and Blended
Smoothie
$5.00
Chai Milkshake
$5.00
Dirty Chai Milkshake
$5.25
Espresso Milkshakes
$4.75
Flavored MIlkshakes
$5.25
Mocha Milkshake
$5.25
White Mocha Milkshake
$5.25
Blended Infused Red Bull
$5.00
Red Bull over Ice
$4.00
Infused Red Bull
$4.25
Cold Brew
$2.75
Blended Coffee
$5.25
Decaf Drinks
Cappuccino Decaf
$3.50
Americano Decaf
$2.00
Shot in the Dark Decaf
$2.50
Latte Decaf
$3.50
Breve Decaf
$4.25
Mocha Decaf
$4.00
Mexican Mocha Decaf
$4.25
White Mocha Decaf
$4.25
Mocha Milkshake Decaf
$5.25
Iced Drinks
Americano
$2.00
Chai Tea
$3.50
Spiced Chai
$3.75
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Matcha
$4.25
Latte
$3.50
Breve
$4.25
Mocha
$4.00
Mexican Mocha
$4.25
White Mocha
$4.25
Lemonade
$2.50
Water
$0.50
Children's Drinks
Hot Chocolate w/ adult Purchase
$1.00
Italian Soda w/ adult purchase
$1.00
Food
Bakery
Muffin
$2.50
Bagel
$2.00
Biscotti
Cookies x2
Snacks
Chocolate Coffee Beans
$2.25
Chips
$1.50
Rice Krispy Treat
$1.00
