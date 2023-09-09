Pick 2,3,4

Pick 2

Pick 2

$15.99

Served with French Fries, your choice of ANY 2 combinations of fish, chicken, or shrimp. Coleslaw, sauce & dinner roll upon request! Add a frozen lemonade to flavor things up :_

Pick 3

$19.99

Served with French Fries, your choice of ANY 3 combinations of fish, chicken, or shrimp. Coleslaw, sauce & dinner roll upon request! Add a frozen lemonade to flavor things up :_

Family Combo #1 (10 wings + 6 fish)

Family #1 (10 wings + 6 fish)

$34.99

Junior family combo platter with 6 fish and 10 wings. Served with a box of French Fries & sauce and seasoned with lemon pepper to perfection (lemon pepper upon request)!

Family Combo #2 (20 wings + 10 fish)

Family #2 (20 wings + 10 fish)

$59.99

Jumbo family combo platter with 10 fish and 20 wings. Served with a box of French Fries & sauce and seasoned with lemon pepper to perfection (lemon pepper upon request)!

Wings & Dark

4 Wings

$8.49

4 wings snack box with regular fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary upon request!

6 Wings

$10.99

6 wings dinner with regular fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary upon request! Try our frozen lemonade (add from Pop section)!

10 Wings

$15.99

10 wings chicken bucket with regular fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested! Try our side orders (okra, mushroom, onion rings in Sides section).

12 Wings

$19.99

12 wings chicken bucket with regular fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary upon request! Try our frozen lemonade (mix 4 flavors!)

20 Wings family special

$29.99

20 pc wings family Meal Deal served with large fries & sauce. Add a 2 liter under Pop section. Add a side order of Okra, Mushroom, or Cauliflower from the Sides section!

30 Wings family meal

$49.99

30 pc wings family meal served with box of fries & sauce. Add a side order of Okra, Mushroom, or cheese sticks from the Sides section!

50 Wings meal Special + Box Fries!

$69.99

50 pc wings family meal served with box of fries & sauce. Add a box or 1/2 pan of fries under the Fries section. Add a side order of Okra, Mushroom, or Cauliflower from the Sides section!

4 Legs/Thighs

$6.99

4 pc mixed feast! 2 legs & 2 thighs served with regular fries, bread & sauce. Add 3 jalapeño peppers for $1 in the Sides section.

6 Legs/Thighs

$8.99

6 pc mixed combo meal (legs & thighs) served with regular fries, bread & sauce. Add a pop from the Pop section!

10 Legs/Thighs + free lemonade!

$13.99

10 pc mixed bucket deal (legs & thighs) with free frozen lemonade & served with regular fries, bread & sauce. Add a side order of Okra or cheese sticks from the Sides section!

15 Legs/Thighs Bucket

$16.99

15 pc mixed bucket meal (legs & thighs) served with regular fries, bread & sauce. Add a frozen lemonade from Pop section (mix up to 4 flavors!).

20 mix bucket with fries & 2 liter pop

$25.99

20 piece family bucket (crispy wings, legs & thighs) served with a box of French Fries & 2 liter pop or a large coleslaw. Add a side of Mushroom or onion Rings!

30 Legs/Thighs Family meal

$35.99

30 piece family bucket (crispy legs & thighs) served with a box of French Fries & sauce. Add a 2 liter pop or a desert from Pop/Desert section!

50 Legs/Thighs Special + Box Fries

$49.99

50 pc legs & thighs family meal served with a free box of fries & sauce. Add a side order of breaded Okra, Mushroom, or Cauliflower from the Sides section!

6 pc mixed (wings/dark)

$9.99

6 pc mixed combo feast (wings, legs & thighs), served with regular fries, bread & sauce. Coleslaw upon request. Quench your thirst with our signature frozen lemonade (under the Pop section)!

10 pc mixed bucket (wings/dark)

$13.99

10 pc mixed family feast (wings, legs & thighs), served with regular fries, bread & sauce. Coleslaw upon request. Try our Calypso lemonade flavors (under the Pop section)!

30 pc mix family meal (wings/dark)

$39.99

30 pc mixed family meal (crusty wings, legs & thighs) served with a box of fries & sauce. Quench your thirst with our signature frozen lemonade (under the Pop section)!

50 pc mixed Special +Box Fries!

$59.99

50 pc mixed family special (crusty wings, legs & thighs) served with free box of fries & sauce. Try our sizzling side orders (breaded Okras or Jalapeño popper with melting cheddar cheese) in the Sides section!

6 buff wings

$7.99

6 sizzling pcs of party wings marinated in garlic & season salt, double dipped for a crusty texture & cooked fresh to perfection. You can get it traditional or dipped in our signature Honeyed BBQ or Hot buffalo sauce. Ranch & coleslaw upon request.

9 buff wings

$10.99

9 sizzling pcs of party wings marinated in garlic & season salt, double dipped for a crusty texture & cooked fresh to perfection. You can get it traditional or dipped in our signature Honeyed BBQ or Hot buffalo sauce. Ranch & coleslaw upon request.

12 Buff wings

$13.99

12 pcs of party wings marinated in garlic & double dipped for a crusty texture & cooked fresh to perfection. You can get it traditional or dipped in our signature Honeyed BBQ or Hot buffalo sauce. Ranch & coleslaw upon request. Add a frozen lemonade to cool down your taste buds!

20 Buff wings + 2 Ltr

$25.99

20 pcs of crusty party wings meal. You can get it traditional or dipped in our signature Honeyed BBQ or Hot buffalo sauce. Ranch upon request. Add a drink to quench your thirst and cool down your taste buds with the party wings!

30 buff wings

$29.99

30 pcs of crunchy party wings family meal. You can get it traditional or dipped in our signature Honeyed BBQ or Hot buffalo sauce. Ranch upon request. Add drinks (under Pop section) to quench your thirst and cool cool it down a bit!

50 buff wings

$49.99

50 pcs of crispy party wings family meal. You can get it traditional or dipped in our signature Honeyed BBQ or Hot buffalo sauce. Ranch upon request. Add a 2 liter pop (under Pop section) to cool it down a bit!

Tenders

Med Tenders- 4 pcs

$10.99

Lg Tenders- 6 pcs

$12.99

Buffalo Tenders-4pcs

$11.99

4 pcs of jumbo tenders combo dipped & drenched in our fiery buffalo sauce! Served with crispy French Fries & bread. Ranch and coleslaw upon request. Cool the heat down with our frozen lemonade (under Pop section)!

Honey BBQ Tenders- 4pcs

$11.99

4 pcs of jumbo tenders combo dipped & drenched in our signature Honeyed BBQ sauce! Served with crispy French Fries & bread. Ranch and coleslaw upon request. Our frozen lemonade goes a long way with honeyed BBQ sauce (under Pop section)

10 pc Tenders family meal

$19.99

10 pcs of family tenders meal served with crispy French Fries & bread. Ranch and coleslaw upon request. Try our side order of onion rings to go with the chicken tenders (under Sides section)!

20 pc Tenders family meal

$39.99

20 pcs of family tenders meal served with crispy French Fries & bread. Ranch and coleslaw upon request. Try our side order of Okras to go with the chicken tenders (under Sides section)!

Gizzards & more

Sm Gizzard

$8.99

Large Gizzard

$10.49

Chkn Nuggets Dinner (15 pc)

$8.99

Served with fries & 15 bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and fried to golden perfection! Coleslaw & dinner roll are free upon request!

Chicken & waffles

$9.99

Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!

Fish

med Cat -4pc

$14.99

4 pc fresh catfish dinner, dropped fresh & fried golden to perfection. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Treat yourself with adding a 3 Jalapeño peppers & a pop under Sides and Pop sections!

Lrg Cat -5pc

$16.99

5 pc fresh catfish dinner, dropped fresh & fried golden to perfection. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Treat yourself with adding an order of Okras under Sides section!

Med All Steak-4pc

$16.99

please call restaurant at 773-268-1600 to make sure we have catsteak in stock!

Lrg All Steak-5pc

$18.99

please call restaurant at 773-268-1600 to make sure we have catsteak in stock!

Med Perch-4pc

$10.99

4 pc of ocean perch dinner, dropped fresh & fried golden to perfection. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Add a desert under Deserts section!

Med Jack-4pc

$10.99

4 pcs of jack salmon dinner (whiting fish), dropped fresh & fried golden to perfection. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Treat yourself with a desert (under Deserts section)!

Lrg Jack-5pc

$12.99

5 pcs of jack salmon dinner (whiting fish), dropped fresh & fried golden to perfection. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Treat yourself with a desert (under Deserts section)!

Med Cat nuggets

$9.99

Medium order of Cat nuggets marinated overnight with Cajun seasoning. Dropped fresh & fried to a crispy texture. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! add an extra dinner roll for 50c

Lrg Perch-5pc

$12.99

5 pc of ocean perch dinner, dropped fresh & fried golden to perfection. Served with crispy French Fries & bread. Coleslaw upon request! Add an order of Okras under Sides!

Reg Tails-3pc

$12.99

please call restaurant at 773-268-1600 to make sure we have cat Tails in stock!

Med Tails-4pc

$14.99

please call restaurant at 773-268-1600 to make sure we have cat tails in stock!

Lrg Tails-5pc

$16.99

please call restaurant at 773-268-1600 to make sure we have cat Tails in stock!

Lrg Catnuggets

$11.99

Large order of Cat nuggets marinated overnight with Cajun seasoning! Dropped fresh & fried to a crispy texture. Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Add a desert under the Desert section

Reg Fillet-2pc

$10.99

2 pcs of fish fillet tossed in our special fish flour & seasoning that is guaranteed to provoke your taste buds! Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! add an extra dinner roll for 50c

Med Fillet-3pc

$12.99

3 pcs of fish fillet tossed in our special fish flour & seasoning that is guaranteed to provoke your taste buds! Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! add an extra dinner roll for 50c

Lrg Fillet-4pc

$15.99

4 pcs of fish fillet tossed in our special fish flour & seasoning that is guaranteed to provoke your taste buds! Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! add an extra dinner roll for 50c

Reg Tilapia-2pc

$9.99

2 pcs of Tilapia fish tossed in our special fish flour & seasoning that is guaranteed to provoke your taste buds! Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! add a bottle of pop from the Pop section

Med Tilapia-3pc

$10.99

3 pcs of Tilapia fish tossed in our special fish flour & seasoning that is guaranteed to provoke your taste buds! Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Try our calypso from the Pop section

Lrg Tilapia-4pc

$12.99

4 pcs of Tilapia fish tossed in our special fish flour & seasoning that is guaranteed to provoke your taste buds! Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Try our frozen lemonade from the Pop section

6 Fish with fries

$19.99

6 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Try our lemonade slushies under Pop section.

10 Fish w/ fries

$29.99

10 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!

Shrimp

Sm Reg Shrimp

$11.99

Small Regular shrimp. 15 crispy pieces of medium sized shrimp fried to perfection and served with seasoned French Fries. Dinner roll and coleslaw are given upon request. Try our frozen lemonade along with the shrimp (under Pop section)

Lg Reg Shrimp

$15.99

Large Regular shrimp. 25 crispy pieces of medium sized shrimp fried to perfection and served with seasoned French Fries. Dinner roll and coleslaw are given upon request. Try our frozen lemonade along with the shrimp (under Pop section)

Sm Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99

Small Jumbo shrimp dinner. 7 jumbo shrimp pieces fried to crispy perfection and served with crispy seasoned French Fries. Dinner roll and coleslaw are given upon request. Try our cheese cakes along with your jumbo shrimp order (under Pop section)

Lg Jumbo Shrimp

$24.99

Large Jumbo shrimp dinner. 14 jumbo shrimp pieces fried to crispy perfection and served with crispy seasoned French Fries. Dinner roll and coleslaw are given upon request. Try our cheese cakes along with your jumbo shrimp order (under Pop section)

Reg Shrm Basket- 50pc

$29.99

50 crispy pieces of medium sized shrimp fried to perfection and served with seasoned French Fries. Add 2 liter pop or large with the shrimp (under Pop section)

Jumbo shrimp Basket- 30pc

$49.99

30 jumbo shrimp pieces fried to crispy perfection and served with crispy seasoned French Fries. Try our cheese cakes along with your jumbo shrimp order (under Pop section)

Fish pans

6 Fish with fries

$19.99

6 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Coleslaw & a Dinner Roll given upon request! Try our lemonade slushies under Pop section.

10 Fish w/ fries

$29.99

10 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!

12 Fish with Fries

$35.99

12 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!

21 Fish with Fries

$59.99

21 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!

25 Fish with Fries

$69.99

25 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!

30 Fish with Fries

$79.99

30 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!

40 Fish with Fries

$99.99

40 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!

50 Fish with Fries

$119.99

50 pcs of fish of your choice. Dropped fresh and fried to golden perfection! Served with crispy French Fries. Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!

1/2 pan Catnuggets

$35.99

1/2 pan of crispy catfish nuggets. Catfish nuggets are seasoned and marinated overnight and then cooked to golden perfection! Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section!

Full pan Catnuggets

$65.99

Full pan of crispy catfish nuggets. Catfish nuggets are seasoned and marinated overnight and then cooked to golden perfection! Add large freshly in house made coleslaw & 2 liter pop under the pop section

Drinks & Desert

Pop

$2.20

If your pop choice is not available we may choose the closest to its color (clear vs dark soda)! Thanks for understanding :)

Can pop

$1.32

If your can pop choice is not available we may choose the closest to its color (clear vs dark soda)! Thanks for understanding :)

Mistic

$2.65

If your choice of Mistic is not available, we may choose another flavor! Thanks for your understanding :_

Calypso (flavored lemonade)

$2.65

2 liter pop

$3.40

If your 2 liter choice is not available, we may choose the closest to it's color (clear vs dark soda)! Thanks for your understanding :)

Frozen lemonade

$2.65

Our Signature Frozen lemonade slushy! Sweet & icy to crunch your thrist! You can customize it to mix up 1, 2, 3 or all flavors.

water bottle

$1.00

Water is the only thing that doesn't need a description :)

Cake

$3.49

Our classic fluffy cake with a variety of flavors. Add to your order to sweet things up!

Cheese Cake 🍰

$3.49

Mouth watering sweet cakes. Add to your order to sweet things up! We may choose another flavor if your choice is not available! Thanks for your understanding :)

Banana Pudding

$3.49

Cookies

$2.99

Our old fashioned, crispy butter or penaut butter cookies.

Peach Cobbler

$3.29

Old fashioned fresh mouth watering Peach cobbler!

1 Hot Pepper

$0.39

3 Hot Peppers

$0.99

Lg Coleslaw

$1.99

Our signature freshly made in house coleslaw!

Sm Grapes

$3.75

Fresh grapes dipped in taffy sauce and drenched with nuts to make a perfect South Side treat!

Lg Grapes

$6.99

Fresh grapes dipped in taffy sauce and drenched with nuts to make a perfect South Side treat!

Sides

Pizza puff w/ Fies

$3.99

100 % beef pizza puff pie with fries. Fried to a flaky browned exterior and filled with cheese, tomato sauce, and of course beef!

2 pizza puff w/ fries

$6.99

100 % beef pizza puff. 2 pies with fries fried to a flaky browned exterior and filled with cheese, tomato sauce, and of course beef!

Sm Okra

$3.49

Okra pods sliced and coated in seasoned cornmeal, then fried until golden and crispy. A Southern classic!

Lg Okra

$5.99

Okra pods sliced and coated in seasoned cornmeal, then fried until golden and crispy. A Southern classic!

Sm Mushrooms

$3.49

Fried mushrooms are coated in a light and crispy seasoned batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection!

Lg Mushrooms

$5.99

Fried mushrooms are coated in a light and crispy seasoned batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection!

Sm Onion Ring

$3.49

Tangy cross-sectional rings of onions dipped in batter or bread crumbs and then deep fried to golden tasty perfection! Try it with Ketshup or mild sauce & add a drink to cool things down!

Lg Onion Rings

$5.99

Tangy cross-sectional rings of onions dipped in batter or bread crumbs and then deep fried to golden tasty perfection! Try it with Ketshup or mild sauce & add a drink to cool things down!

Cheddar Jalapeño Poppers (4 pcs)

$3.99

Full-flavored cheddar cheese and spicy diced jalapeño in a light, crispy flake breading.

Cheddar Jalapeño Poppers (6pc)

$5.99

Full-flavored cheddar cheese and spicy diced jalapeño in a light, crispy flake breading.

6 Chz Sticks w/ fries

$5.99

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, full of flavor. Deep-fried until golden and crispy on the outside, with melted gooey cheese on the inside! Marinara is complementary upon request, add it in the "customize" group! Add a soda with it from pops/deserts section.

9 Chz Sticks w/ fries

$8.99

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, full of flavor. Deep-fried until golden and crispy on the outside, with melted gooey cheese on the inside! Marinara is complementary upon request, add it in the "customize" group! Add a soda with it from pops/deserts section.

Chicken nuggets (6 pc)

$4.49

Served with fries, bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and fried to golden perfection!

Chicken nuggets (9pc)

$5.99

Served with fries, bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and fried to golden perfection!

Sm Hush puppies

$3.49

Southern Hush Puppies are round balls, light and flakey cornmeal battered, fried golden brown on the outside and soft on the inside. Add to your main dish & add mild or ketshup from "customize" group!

Lg Hush Puppies

$5.99

Southern Hush Puppies are round balls, light and flakey cornmeal battered, fried golden brown on the outside and soft on the inside. Add to your main dish & add mild or ketshup from "customize" group!

Sm Cauliflower

$3.99

Fried Cauliflower are coated in a light and crispy seasoned batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection!

Lg Cauliflower

$5.99

Fried Cauliflower are coated in a light and crispy seasoned batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection!

Kids meal 6 Chkn Nuggets + can pop

$4.99

Served with fries & can of pop, kids meal contains 6 bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and fried to golden perfection!

French fries 🍟

Sm French Fries

$2.49

Small serving of crispy-hot seasoned French fries. Add lemon pepper on the fries for more flavor!

Med French Fries

$3.99

Medium serving of crispy-hot seasoned French fries. Add lemon pepper on the fries for more flavor!

Lg French Fries

$4.99

Large serving of crispy-hot seasoned French fries. Add lemon pepper on the fries for more flavor!

Box of Fries

$5.99

Box of crispy-hot seasoned French fries. Add lemon pepper on the fries for more flavor!

1/2 Pan Fries

$9.49

1/2 pan serving of crispy-hot seasoned French fries. Add lemon pepper on the fries for more flavor!

Full Pan Fries

$19.99

Full pan serving of crispy-hot seasoned French fries. Add lemon pepper on the fries for more flavor!

Full pan serving of crispy-hot seasoned French fries. Add lemon pepper on the fries for more flavor!