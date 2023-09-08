Olly Olly Market | JM Bakery
Pastries
Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Danish
Traditional Cheese Danish with Apricot Glaze
Red Bean Croissant
Flakey Croissant filled with sweet red bean paste
Morning Bun
Chunks of Croissant dough tossed in Cinnamon Sugar topped with a buttermilk Glaze
Lemon Loaf
Brown Butter Chocochip Cookie
Raspberry Cereal Bar
Oatmeal bar filled with a layer of raspberry jam
Brownie
Chili and Scallion Buttermilk Biscuit
Gochugaru and Scallion Buttermilk biscuit served with seasoned butter
Savory Danish
Ham & Cheese on Croissant
French ham, with bechamel sauce, and provolone cheese
Kale Cheddar
Maple Cruller
Cruller topped with a maple glaze and bacon garnish
Mango-Lime Cheese Cake
Mango Cheese Cake (GF) A single serving creme fraiche cheesecake, with guava lime gelee
Turkish Coffee Pots De Creme
An espresso and cardamom infused custard, finished with vanilla chantilly and sea salt chocolate crunch
Chocolate Pudding
Lemon Meringue Tart
Cold Sandwiches
Turkey Sando
Sliced Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Sweet and Spicy Gochujang Mayo. Served cold.
Egg Sando
Creamy egg salad seasoned with furikake served on a soft house made milk bread. Served cold.
Tuna Sando
Blue Cheese Sando
Chips
Ham, Butter, Dijon on Baguette
Classic French Ham, Butter and Dijon on Baguette
Fig, Apple, Brie on Baguette
Fig Jam, Fresh Apple Slices, and Brie on a crunchy Sourdough Baguette
Bottled Drinks
Workshops
Baguette Workshop - July 29th 3-5pm
July 29th 3-5pm JM Bakery 601 West 26th Street New York, NY 10001 In this workshop you will get to shape your own baguettes! Learn to mix dough, and all about why making baguettes at home is so hard! Class includes snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. (25% Gratuity for instructor is included in price)
Sourdough Workshop - August 5th 3-5pm
August 5th 3-5pm JM Bakery 601 West 26th Street New York, NY 10001 In this class you will learn how to make sourdough bread! Learn about mixing techniques, how to maintain a sourdough starter, shape, score and bake your own bread. This class will include snack and non-alcoholic beverages. (25% Gratuity included for instructor)