Pastries

Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00
Almond Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Danish

$6.00

Traditional Cheese Danish with Apricot Glaze

Red Bean Croissant

$5.50

Flakey Croissant filled with sweet red bean paste

Morning Bun

$4.00

Chunks of Croissant dough tossed in Cinnamon Sugar topped with a buttermilk Glaze

Lemon Loaf

$5.00
Brown Butter Chocochip Cookie

$4.50

Raspberry Cereal Bar

$4.50

Oatmeal bar filled with a layer of raspberry jam

Brownie

$5.00
Chili and Scallion Buttermilk Biscuit

$5.00

Gochugaru and Scallion Buttermilk biscuit served with seasoned butter

Savory Danish

$6.00

Ham & Cheese on Croissant

$8.00

French ham, with bechamel sauce, and provolone cheese

Kale Cheddar

$8.00Out of stock

Maple Cruller

$6.00

Cruller topped with a maple glaze and bacon garnish

Mango-Lime Cheese Cake

$6.00

Mango Cheese Cake (GF) A single serving creme fraiche cheesecake, with guava lime gelee

Turkish Coffee Pots De Creme

$6.00Out of stock

An espresso and cardamom infused custard, finished with vanilla chantilly and sea salt chocolate crunch

Chocolate Pudding

$6.00

Lemon Meringue Tart

$6.00

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Sando

$8.00

Sliced Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Sweet and Spicy Gochujang Mayo. Served cold.

Egg Sando

$8.00Out of stock

Creamy egg salad seasoned with furikake served on a soft house made milk bread. Served cold.

Tuna Sando

$8.00

Blue Cheese Sando

$8.00Out of stock

Chips

$2.50

Ham, Butter, Dijon on Baguette

$10.00Out of stock

Classic French Ham, Butter and Dijon on Baguette

Fig, Apple, Brie on Baguette

$10.00

Fig Jam, Fresh Apple Slices, and Brie on a crunchy Sourdough Baguette

Bottled Drinks

Evian Water

$3.00

16oz

Lecroix

$2.00

Bread

Baguette

$5.00Out of stock

Sourdough

$12.00Out of stock

Workshops

Baguette Workshop - July 29th 3-5pm

$150.00Out of stock

July 29th 3-5pm JM Bakery 601 West 26th Street New York, NY 10001 In this workshop you will get to shape your own baguettes! Learn to mix dough, and all about why making baguettes at home is so hard! Class includes snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. (25% Gratuity for instructor is included in price)

Sourdough Workshop - August 5th 3-5pm

$150.00Out of stock

August 5th 3-5pm JM Bakery 601 West 26th Street New York, NY 10001 In this class you will learn how to make sourdough bread! Learn about mixing techniques, how to maintain a sourdough starter, shape, score and bake your own bread. This class will include snack and non-alcoholic beverages. (25% Gratuity included for instructor)

