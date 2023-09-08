Baguette Workshop - July 29th 3-5pm

$150.00 Out of stock

July 29th 3-5pm JM Bakery 601 West 26th Street New York, NY 10001 In this workshop you will get to shape your own baguettes! Learn to mix dough, and all about why making baguettes at home is so hard! Class includes snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. (25% Gratuity for instructor is included in price)