Joab’s Algoma Eatery & Tavern 701 MN Hwy 11
Appetizers
- Buffalo Chicken Wonton$14.00
Cream cheese, buffalo sauce & chicken; served with ranch or gorgonzola dressing
- Cheese Curds$14.00
- Chicken Wings$15.00
Served with ranch or gorgonzola dressing & choice of sauce - buffalo, sweet chili, bbq or sweet & smoky dry rub
- Chile Con Queso$12.00
Seasoned tortillas chips, queso & pico de gallo
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$15.00
Cream cheese, parmesan cheese, jumbo lump crab & garlic butter
- Firecracker Shrimp$13.00
Garlic & ginger marinated shrimp & wonton wrapped; served with bang! bang! sauce
- Mussels$14.00
White wine garlic butter sauce, fresh basil, toasted french bread & grilled lemon
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Thick-cut bacon, American cheese, toasted potato bun
- Beyond Burger$16.00
Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli, toasted potato bun
- Cheeseburger$14.00
American cheese, toasted potato bun
- Cheesy BBQ Pulled Pork Burger$16.00
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, deep-fried white cheddar cheese curds, toasted potato bun
- Frisco Melt$15.00
Melted Swiss a & American cheese, deep-fried pickled onions; served with frisco sauce, toasted sourdough
- Gorgonzola Burger$16.00
Thick-cut bacon, gorgonzola cheese, deep-fried pickled onions, balsamic glaze toasted potato bun
- Hamburger$13.00
Toasted potato bun
- Jalapeño Burger$16.00
Thick cut bacon, cream cheese, beer battered jalapeño, jalapeño jelly, toasted potato bun
- Juicy Lucy$16.00
Stuffed with American cheese, topped with deep fried pickled onions, toasted potato bun
Dessert
- Drunken Chocolate Cake$9.00
Chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache; served with frangelico cream sauce
- Carrot Cake$8.00
Poppy seed butter cream frosting, toasted coconut, toasted pecan
- Churros with Caramel Sauce$9.00
Cream cheese stuffed, tossed in cinnamon & sugar; served with salted caramel sauce
- Scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream$5.00
Salads
- Chicken Caesar$13.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, grilled lemon & caesar dressing
- Raspberry & Grilled Apple$14.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, fresh raspberry, grilled green apple, gorgonzola cheese & raspberry vinaigrette
- Thai Crunch$14.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded cabbage, grilled chicken, cucumber, red bell pepper, shredded carrot, wonton strips, peanuts, cilantro & ginger peanut dressing
Sandwiches
- Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheese$15.00
Thick cut bacon, Italian sausage patty, scrambled egg, pepper jack cheese, garlic aioli & toasted croissant
- Caprese Chicken$15.00
Grilled chicken, melted fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, basil lemon aioli, balsamic glaze & toasted potato bun
- Cuban$16.00
Pulled pork, smoked ham, pickles, swiss cheese, yellow mustard & toasted french bread
- Italian Beef$16.00
Shaved prime rib, giardiniera, provolone cheese, garlic aioli & toasted french bread
- Walleye Sandwich$16.00
Beer battered walleye, lettuce, tomato, basil lemon aioli & toasted french bread
Sides
Tacos
- Birria Taco$15.00
Shredded chicken thigh, chopped cilantro & onion, melted oaxaca cheese; served with smoked chile consommé, corn tortillas (2) chips & salsa roja
- Fish Taco$15.00
Beer battered walleye, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, bang! bang! sauce, flour tortillas (2); served with seasoned tortilla chips & salsa roja
Weekly Features
Chef's Special
Non- Alcoholic Drinks
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Diet Sprite$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Grapefruit$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Liquid Ice$5.00
- Mellow Yellow$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- OJ$3.00
- Pineapple$3.00
- Pink Flamingo$3.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.25
- Sprite$3.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$5.00
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- Tonic$3.00