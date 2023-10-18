Jodanni Amore
SPECIALS
Two 14 inch pizzas for the price of one.
8 piece chicken with one 14 inch two topping pizza. Additional toppings extra.
One X-large two topping thin crust pizza, salad, and 6 dinner rolls. Additional toppings extra.
750ml white rum, 6 bottles of 16.9oz Coke product, and a bag of ice.
FAMILY MEALS
Eight piece chicken with Broasted potato wedges.
Pan of Penne with Marinara and 6 rolls.
Pan Penne with meat sauce and 6 rolls.
Penne with broccoli and mushrooms.
Pan of fettucine with rich alfredo sauce.
Penne Alfredo with Chicken.
Pan of chicken parmesan.
Pan penne with meat sauce, baked.
Pan of fettucine with rich alfredo sauce and shrimp.
Four servings of our homemade lasagna.
PIZZA
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Bell Peppers.
Grilled chicken, Onion, Bell Peppers in BBQ sauce.
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham.
Diced Ham, Pineapple, Bell Pepper.
Mozzarella, Pesto Sauce, Diced Tomato.
Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bacon.
Mushroom, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Tomato in Red Sauce.
Hot sauce, Chicken, Ranch Dressing.
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olive, Ham in Red Sauce.
APPETIZER
Served with marinara sauce.
Served with marinara sauce.
Served with homemade ranch sauce.
Six fried Arborio Rice Balls served with sauce.
Deep fried chicken pieces served with ranch dressing.
Buffalo style chicken nuggets.
Toasted Ravioli, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, and Risotto Balls.
Garlic cheese sticks served with pizza dipping sauce.
Garlic sticks served with pizza dipping sauce.
SALAD
Crisp lettuce blend with tomato, black olives, and onions.
Crisp Lettuce blend with Tomato, Diced Ham, Onion, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese.
SANDWICH
Shaved Italian beef with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and dressing.
Shaved pit ham with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and sauce.
Italian meatballs with house meat sauce and mozzarella.
Italian sausage link with Mariana sauce and mozzarella.
Grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato.
Fried chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, and sauce.
Breaded chicken tenders with mozzeralla.
PASTA
Jumbo Beef Ravioli in our signature sauce.
Choice of Ravioli served with Spaghetti.
Meat filled tubular pasta baked in our signature meat sauce.
Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese,
Cheese stuffed shells baked in Alfredo Sauce and Cheese.
Meat tortellini in alfredo sauce with
Penne with broccoli & mushrooms,
ENTRÉE
Fresh breaded chicken tenders (grilled or fried.)
Fresh bone in chicken seasoned with signature breading and pressured fried to a golden brown.
12 Fried shrimp with cocktail sauce with fries.
Baked with Italian Seasoning served with fries.
Breaded white meat chicken in an alfredo sauce with fettuccine.
Fresh lightly breaded tenders baked with marinara sauce with spaghetti.
Fresh lightly breaded chicken tenders baked with Alfredo sauce with fettuccine.
Fresh lightly breaded tendered sauteed chicken tender in Marsala wine sauce with spaghetti.
Baked with lemon pepper seasoning.
GRILL
Fresh tenders hot off grill served with fries.
8 oz center boneless chop served with fries.
3 Petite Fillet Medallions grilled to order served with fries.
Pork chop, fillet, and chicken served with fries.
Smoked pork steak with BBQ sauce and fries.
WINES
La Due Giara, Garda, Italy
California
Jacob Demmer, Germany
Meriot IGP
Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot IGP
DOCG
Zinfandel IGP
Ripasso
DOP