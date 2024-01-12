Joe Bosco Authentic Smokehouse BBQ Delaware Water Gap
Proteins / Meats
- 1/4 LB Beef Brisket$9.00
- 1/2 Lb Beef Brisket$18.00
- 1 Lb Beef Brisket$32.00
- 1/4 LB Pulled Pork$7.00
- 1/2 Lb Pulled Pork$14.00
- 1 Lb Pulled Pork$26.00
- 1/4 LB Pulled Chicken$7.00
- 1/2 Lb Pulled Chicken$14.00
- 1 Lb Pulled Chicken$26.00
- 1 LB Pork Ribs$15.00
- 1/2 Chicken$12.00
- 1 Whole Chicken$24.00
- 1/4 LB Pork Sausage$7.00
- 1/2 Lb Pork Sausage$14.00
- 1 Lb Pork Sausage$26.00
- 1/4 LB Burnt Ends Combo$9.00
- 1/2 Lb Burnt Ends Combo$18.00
- 1 Lb Burnt Ends Combo$34.00
- 6 Chicken Wings$12.00
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
- Pork Sausage Sandwich$12.00
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
- Beef Brisket Sandwich$14.00
- Burnt Ends Sandwich$14.00
- 1/2lb In-house Ground Prime Brisket Burger$15.00
- "Pigtail"$15.00
In-house smoked pork sausage sandwich sandwich-sauerkraut-pickled onions-low country mustard sauce on a pretzel roll
- "Red Hot Moo"$15.00
Smoked beef brisket topped with Frank's red hot onion straws & horseradish sauce
- "Mother Clucka"$14.00
Bell & Evans organic pulled chicken topped with Alabama white sauce & pickled onions
Specialty Plates
- "Hot Mess"$17.00
Local farm hand-cut french fries topped with duroc heritage pulled pork-cheese sauce-BBQ sauce-jalapeños-avocado mousse-bacon jam-crème fraiche-chopped chives
- "Word to Your Smother"$17.00
Stove top 3 cheeses mac & cheese topped with Duroc heritage pulled pork-bacon jam-chopped chives
- Smoked Beef "Chili" Over Fresh Creamy Mashed Potatoes$17.00
With a piece of cornbread
Family Meals
Specialty Sauces
- 2oz Bacon Jam$2.00
- 2oz Avocado Mousse$2.00
- 2oz Cheese Sauce$2.00
- 2oz Horseradish Sauce$2.00
- 2oz Low Country Mustard Sauce$2.00
- 2oz Alabama White Sauce$2.00
- 2oz Honey Sriachia$2.00
- 2oz Blue Cheese$2.00
- 2oz Ranch$2.00
- 1/2 Pint Joe Bosco BBQ Sauce$7.00
- 1 Pint Joe Bosco BBQ Sauce$12.00
- Quart Joe Bosco BBQ Sauce$20.00
- 1/2 Pint Specialty Sauce$7.00
- 1 Pint Specialty Sauce$12.00
- 1 Quart Specialty Sauce$20.00
Joe Bosco Authentic Smokehouse BBQ Delaware Water Gap Location and Ordering Hours
(570) 664-9888
Open now • Closes at 8:15PM