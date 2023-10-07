Joe’s Pizza - Mid City 5504 West Pico Boulevard
In Store Menu
Pizza by the Slice
Whole Pies
1/2 and 1/2 Pie
BBQ Chicken Pie
$31.00
Caprese Pie
$29.00
Fresh tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, and basil
Cheese Pie
$23.00
Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Gluten Friendly - Cheese Pie
$18.00
Grandma Pie
$29.00
Special homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese, and basil
Meat Lovers Pie
$31.00
Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with homemade Meatballs, Italian Sausage, and Pepperoni
Pepperoni Pie
$26.00
Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni.
Sicilian Pie
$27.00
Deep dish square pie with fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Supreme Pie
$32.00
Vegan Cheese
$27.00
Veggie Pie
$29.00
White Pie
$28.00
Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese with Garlic and Fresh Parsley.
White with Spinach Pie
$28.00
Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese with Spinach and Garlic
Heros
Sides
Drinks
Drinks - Dine In
Joe’s Pizza - Mid City 5504 West Pico Boulevard Location and Ordering Hours
(323) 987-5959
Closed • Opens Saturday at 10:30AM